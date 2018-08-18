No Independence for EU and Other Countries without the U.S., Donald Trump Says



President Trump called the EU a "foe" on trade just few weeks ago, but later on he spoke of the "close friendship" and predicted a "new phase in the relationship between the United States and European Union." Two weeks after reaching an agreement with European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker to calm trade talks and while everyone expected a resumption of dialogue that could help repair relations between the longtime allies, Mr. President's comments about the EU and other countries during a private ceremony has leaked. Trump said that those who think that they can take their fate into their own hands are living in an illusion and are doomed to failure. He continued that the reality is that no country is capable to talk about independence without the US and they can only consider their power in relation with some other countries but not the U.S. Trump also said that it was so obvious for him that soon enough the EU will express its dependence on the U.S. and he believes that even China and Russia will one day, not too far, come to understand that they should accept the one and only power of the world.

After a White House meeting on 25 July, Donald Trump said that he and Mr. Juncker, President of European Commission are working together to eliminate tariffs and barriers on trade and ease the escalating trade war. The EU, in return, will make purchases of the U.S. soybeans and liquefied natural gas, continued the president. Soon after Trump's announcement, the State Department called the EU embassies for identifying those business areas ready for lowering of tariffs or cutting of red tape. No more details or commitments is revealed.

On Aug. 20, senior EU and U.S. trade officials meet in Washington hoping to reduce the brewing trade war between the two parties. The U.S. and EU have a $1-trillion bilateral trade relationship, the largest in the world but Trump's trade policies toward the EU may result in instability and uncertainty for the global economy. Many are concerned that Trump abuses his power and causes the world to suffer from an economic crisis that it has never experienced. However, by now, we know that Mr. Trump said neither side would impose new tariffs as long as talks continued.

Even in the unipolar world, the United States should not humiliate states and nations. Humiliation creates the most powerful motivating force for rebellion. In recent months, Trump easily humiliates nations and governments all around the globe which increasingly makes the situation worse for the U.S. The negation of the independence of nations and governments has definitely no result. As you sow, so shall you reap; Trump's fire and fury will burn the United States into ashes.