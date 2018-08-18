 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

No Independence for EU and Other Countries without the U.S., Donald Trump Says

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bill Palmer       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/18/18

Author 511586

(Image by Frontnews)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -


President Trump called the EU a "foe" on trade just few weeks ago, but later on he spoke of the "close friendship" and predicted a "new phase in the relationship between the United States and European Union." Two weeks after reaching an agreement with European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker to calm trade talks and while everyone expected a resumption of dialogue that could help repair relations between the longtime allies, Mr. President's comments about the EU and other countries during a private ceremony has leaked. Trump said that those who think that they can take their fate into their own hands are living in an illusion and are doomed to failure. He continued that the reality is that no country is capable to talk about independence without the US and they can only consider their power in relation with some other countries but not the U.S. Trump also said that it was so obvious for him that soon enough the EU will express its dependence on the U.S. and he believes that even China and Russia will one day, not too far, come to understand that they should accept the one and only power of the world.

After a White House meeting on 25 July, Donald Trump said that he and Mr. Juncker, President of European Commission are working together to eliminate tariffs and barriers on trade and ease the escalating trade war. The EU, in return, will make purchases of the U.S. soybeans and liquefied natural gas, continued the president. Soon after Trump's announcement, the State Department called the EU embassies for identifying those business areas ready for lowering of tariffs or cutting of red tape. No more details or commitments is revealed.

On Aug. 20, senior EU and U.S. trade officials meet in Washington hoping to reduce the brewing trade war between the two parties. The U.S. and EU have a $1-trillion bilateral trade relationship, the largest in the world but Trump's trade policies toward the EU may result in instability and uncertainty for the global economy. Many are concerned that Trump abuses his power and causes the world to suffer from an economic crisis that it has never experienced. However, by now, we know that Mr. Trump said neither side would impose new tariffs as long as talks continued.

- Advertisement -

Even in the unipolar world, the United States should not humiliate states and nations. Humiliation creates the most powerful motivating force for rebellion. In recent months, Trump easily humiliates nations and governments all around the globe which increasingly makes the situation worse for the U.S. The negation of the independence of nations and governments has definitely no result. As you sow, so shall you reap; Trump's fire and fury will burn the United States into ashes.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Palmer Report: timely, accurate, honest political analysis. Followed by President Obama. Blocked by Donald Trump Junior. Do the math.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Israel is grateful to Mike Pompeo for Supporting Jordan

The Threatening Shadow of John Bolton over the Korean Peninsula

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 