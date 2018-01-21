

Signs at the #WomensMarch2018

Trump is the most hated person in human history. This thought came to me as I covered and participated in the #WomensMarch2018 and I thought it would wonderful to get a hashtag trending that Trump would inevitably and repeatedly see: #TrumpMostHatedInHistory

There may be a collection of fifty or sixty million blue collar NASCAR dads, fascist evangelical Christians, neo-nazis, racists, greedy pig rich people who unpatriotically refuse to pay their fair share in taxes, and the corporate traitors to humanity and the planet... no, also to life itself, who prefer to support money over the environment, biodiversity and a world that is human-philic-- ie., the supporters of Trump. But the rest of the USA and certainly, the rest of the planet, outside of the corporatists and fascists in other nations, consider Donald Trump, his verminous minions and cretinous, despicable supporters pariahs.

The dictionary defines a pariah as an untouchable. To me, an untouchable by caste is a person who is unjustly treated as a person to be totally avoided and to be accorded contempt. The untouchables in India are born into their caste and it is not their fault.

Donald Trump has grown into untouchable Pariah-hood. He has taken on the mantle of a religious fraud, the rapist of a nation, the despoiler of nations, the waster of billions, nay hundreds of billions of dollars of resources and assets, the killer of tens of thousands. The destroyer of thousands of homes, even, in Puerto Rico, a culture.

It is very likely, much because the population of the planet has grown so much since the 1940s, when there were just over 2 billion people on the planet, to now, when there are over 7.6 billion, that Donald Trump is the most hated, most reviled man in the history of the planet. The percentage of people who hated Hitler might have been higher, but there were nowhere near as many numbers hating Hitler as now hate Trump.



Sign at #WomensMarch2018

Trump's un-Christian, hypocrite Evangelicals, craving early death through the end-times when the anti-christ arrives, ushering in the return of the messiah, believe he is moving them towards their life-rejecting path. But it is just as arguable, perhaps even likely, if one chooses to dance with the "rapture" story, that the ultimate evil anti-christ would masquerade as the great leader who would take the faithful to their dreamed upon heavenly glory. The ultimate antichrist would seem to be the good guy.

So.... right now, about 50 million Americans think Trump is the good guy. Maybe another 100 million Brits, Germans, Poles, Australians, Italians, Kurds, Iranians, Saudi princes and Japanese, hey, maybe even 500 million more have enough financial or political interests to also support Trump. I don't think most of those 500 million see him as a good guy. They see him as a venal scoundrel who will sell out his country in ways that support their interests.

That leaves over seven billion people on this planet.who hate Trump. The sane citizens of the rest of the planet have to see Trump and his supporters as venal, dangerous predators and leeches, fanatic religious zealot fools, bigots, racists or or angry old white duped fools.

New polls show that America has less respect from the rest of the world than any time in modern history.

It is tragic that a minority of active American voters have been able to create such a vile, reprehensible untouchable who most certainly is the most hated, most loathed man in the history of the world. I wonder how Hitler's supporters felt when he was the most hated man. Did they realize they were supporting a monster? Were they proud to be contributing to his power? What about after Hitler fell, or Mussolini, or Idi Amin? Did their supporters realize what they'd helped to create? Did they stay loyal to their monsters? Did they see the light and experience regret? Donald is not the first ugly, planetary monster to be created. We should learn from his and his predecessors. Like dinosaur researchers, paleontologists, who study dinosaur sh*t, we should be studying the destroyed industries, the fraudulently justified actions and causes, the ecological disasters and the lies built upon lies and more lies that enabled Trump and his malignant predecessors to attain power. That way, at least we can begin to understand what enables a tiny fraction of the people on this planet to insanely ejaculate such loathsome creatures into such positions of destructive power upon our planet.

The thing with Trump is, as a malignant narcissist, he wants love. If you hate Trump and you believe he really is the most hated human in history, then share this article on Facebook, Tweet it and use all your social media resources so the hashtag #TrumpMostHatedInHistory. I want this hashtag to become so visible that Trump can't avoid it.

