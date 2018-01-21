Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Is Trump The Most Hated Person in Human History?

Signs at the #WomensMarch2018
(Image by Rob Kall)
Trump is the most hated person in human history. This thought came to me as I covered and participated in the #WomensMarch2018 and I thought it would wonderful to get a hashtag trending that Trump would inevitably and repeatedly see: #TrumpMostHatedInHistory

There may be a collection of fifty or sixty million blue collar NASCAR dads, fascist evangelical Christians, neo-nazis, racists, greedy pig rich people who unpatriotically refuse to pay their fair share in taxes, and the corporate traitors to humanity and the planet... no, also to life itself, who prefer to support money over the environment, biodiversity and a world that is human-philic-- ie., the supporters of Trump. But the rest of the USA and certainly, the rest of the planet, outside of the corporatists and fascists in other nations, consider Donald Trump, his verminous minions and cretinous, despicable supporters pariahs.

The dictionary defines a pariah as an untouchable. To me, an untouchable by caste is a person who is unjustly treated as a person to be totally avoided and to be accorded contempt. The untouchables in India are born into their caste and it is not their fault.

Donald Trump has grown into untouchable Pariah-hood. He has taken on the mantle of a religious fraud, the rapist of a nation, the despoiler of nations, the waster of billions, nay hundreds of billions of dollars of resources and assets, the killer of tens of thousands. The destroyer of thousands of homes, even, in Puerto Rico, a culture.

It is very likely, much because the population of the planet has grown so much since the 1940s, when there were just over 2 billion people on the planet, to now, when there are over 7.6 billion, that Donald Trump is the most hated, most reviled man in the history of the planet. The percentage of people who hated Hitler might have been higher, but there were nowhere near as many numbers hating Hitler as now hate Trump.


Sign at #WomensMarch2018
(Image by Rob Kall)

Trump's un-Christian, hypocrite Evangelicals, craving early death through the end-times when the anti-christ arrives, ushering in the return of the messiah, believe he is moving them towards their life-rejecting path. But it is just as arguable, perhaps even likely, if one chooses to dance with the "rapture" story, that the ultimate evil anti-christ would masquerade as the great leader who would take the faithful to their dreamed upon heavenly glory. The ultimate antichrist would seem to be the good guy.

So.... right now, about 50 million Americans think Trump is the good guy. Maybe another 100 million Brits, Germans, Poles, Australians, Italians, Kurds, Iranians, Saudi princes and Japanese, hey, maybe even 500 million more have enough financial or political interests to also support Trump. I don't think most of those 500 million see him as a good guy. They see him as a venal scoundrel who will sell out his country in ways that support their interests.

That leaves over seven billion people on this planet.who hate Trump. The sane citizens of the rest of the planet have to see Trump and his supporters as venal, dangerous predators and leeches, fanatic religious zealot fools, bigots, racists or or angry old white duped fools.

New polls show that America has less respect from the rest of the world than any time in modern history.

It is tragic that a minority of active American voters have been able to create such a vile, reprehensible untouchable who most certainly is the most hated, most loathed man in the history of the world. I wonder how Hitler's supporters felt when he was the most hated man. Did they realize they were supporting a monster? Were they proud to be contributing to his power? What about after Hitler fell, or Mussolini, or Idi Amin? Did their supporters realize what they'd helped to create? Did they stay loyal to their monsters? Did they see the light and experience regret? Donald is not the first ugly, planetary monster to be created. We should learn from his and his predecessors. Like dinosaur researchers, paleontologists, who study dinosaur sh*t, we should be studying the destroyed industries, the fraudulently justified actions and causes, the ecological disasters and the lies built upon lies and more lies that enabled Trump and his malignant predecessors to attain power. That way, at least we can begin to understand what enables a tiny fraction of the people on this planet to insanely ejaculate such loathsome creatures into such positions of destructive power upon our planet.

The thing with Trump is, as a malignant narcissist, he wants love. If you hate Trump and you believe he really is the most hated human in history, then share this article on Facebook, Tweet it and use all your social media resources so the hashtag #TrumpMostHatedInHistory. I want this hashtag to become so visible that Trump can't avoid it.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Jim Thomas

Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 1 fan, 165 comments


It would be interesting to see a poll/vote taken on a contest between Hillary Clinton and Trump on the "Most Hated" question.

Edited to add: Of course, the saddest commentary on the state of affairs in this Country is that those two individuals, who are two of the world's worst people in the world, were the candidates for the highest office in the land. Does anyone require more proof of the fact that the entire electoral/political system in this Country is totally corrupt?

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 4:46:46 PM

Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3541 comments


Reply to Jim Thomas:

IMO the HRC hatred is a little hyperbolic and over the top. But I do agree that the system that ended up giving us the two worst candidates from the pool in the major parties is most definitely f'ed up. It was a perfect storm due to one party having the means to thwart the "insurgent" candidate and the other not. The public was in the mood for a different direction in US government and Clinton represented same old. Clinton hatred has been hyped up for decades "across the fruited plane" by right wing talk radio and the Democrats were deaf to it. Probably not one of the inner party members has ever heard Sean Hanity or Rush Limbaugh.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 5:37:42 PM

Jim Thomas

Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 1 fan, 165 comments


Reply to Maxwell:

Hello Maxwell,

Some of the hatred for Hillary Clinton may be, as you suggest, visceral and illogical. Mine hatred for her is based on fact. She is one of the biggest neocon warmongers in the world today. She fit in well with the Obama neocon team. She is also a neoliberal and enemy of the people. The attempt to sell her as a progressive was a very bad joke indeed. I am a progressive. I did not vote for either Trump or Clinton and will not vote for any neocon or neoliberal. It is time to tear down the corrupt structure and remake the electoral/political system.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 6:03:38 PM

Betsy Whitfill

Author 27742

(Member since Dec 13, 2008), 2 articles, 95 comments, 7 diaries


Reply to Jim Thomas:

The times bring forth the man (or now, the woman). The fault is not in our "stars" but in ourselves. We are entering the Age of Aquarius. The Teacher for the Age has come to show humanity how to rebuild the world. We are in transition. share-international.org

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 6:11:35 PM

Christopher Zell

Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 3 fans, 1 articles, 405 comments


  New Content

(bravely stepping forward, he clears his throat)......

There is a an Iron Law in human affairs. It is the Law of Unintended Consequences - and it will apply here.

Trump may save us all. There, I've said it.

The greatest enemy of the American people is the Deep State - a monster that denies us peace and decent health care in pursuit of war crimes. Opposing this horror is mostly futile as JFK showed. However, Trump may wreck it all - even if he intends otherwise - as bulls in china shops tend to do. Many blogs are appearing to point out Trump's "acceleration" of US Empire decline.

For a more nuanced view of Trump's consequences, I suggest watching Dave Chappell's latest videos.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 5:00:38 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185

(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 1 fan, 44 comments


Reply to Christopher Zell:

While I hope those blogs lauding the destruction of the American Empire are right, I have to wonder at what might come next. Is the the Empire that is being deconstructed or American Democracy? If the Empire is dismantled what will fill the power vacuum? Can the Empire be taken apart without also destroying the American Economy?


Finally, who is the "us" that will be "saved" and from "what" will we be saved?


For sure, we live in interesting times.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 5:58:56 PM

Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3541 comments


  New Content

I suppose if you parse the statistics the way you do you might come to that conclusion. But much as I detest Trump and what he stands for, it's hardly fair (so far) to compare him to someone who launched a world war that ended up wiping out about 3% of the planet's human population.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 5:22:24 PM

John Lawrence RÃ©

Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 13 fans, 2 articles, 787 comments


Reply to Maxwell:
Agree. He's gone a little over the top with the nonsense about Hitler. It's actually offensive. As for the hyperbole with Clinton hate, I think it's only hyperbole in retropect as it appears that way now vis a vis the magnitude of the colossal Trump disaster. I still think Clinton would have had a much higher body count at this juncture...i.e., less saber rattling and more stabbing. Afterall she had years of OTJ training to anneal her lust for military adventure into effective action.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 6:01:48 PM

mdroy droy

Author 506801

(Member since Sep 28, 2016), 3 comments


  New Content

Clearly the author is unaware of who and what the Trump voters hated during the 2016 elections.
Can't say I am surprised at that.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 5:31:01 PM

Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3541 comments


Reply to mdroy droy:

Can't speak for the author but I know he was far from a HRC apologist.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 5:42:59 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185

(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 1 fan, 44 comments


  New Content

Actually, I hate Hillary Clinton, Tom Perez, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, et. al. more than I hate Trump.

Trump is too stupid to know what he's doing. He is dangerous, he is homicidal, he is a narcissist. But mostly he is a pawn used by other men to gain power.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 5:48:33 PM

Lee Beacham

Author 502584

(Member since May 30, 2015), 1 fan, 523 comments


  New Content

It should be L.B.J.

Teddy Kennedy as runner up.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 6:18:07 PM

Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 264 articles, 10 quicklinks, 2087 comments, 14 diaries


  New Content
No, not yet. In a world-wide world history context, that designation would have to be reserved for Pontius Pilate, Ivan the Terrible, Vlad the Impaler, Adolf Hitler, and Joseph Stalin. However, among Americans, he might be winning that contest. I think he has blown far past both Richard Nixon and LBJ (in the context of the Vietnam War).....



(Image by YouTube, Channel: John Khoo)
Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 6:20:33 PM

Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 264 articles, 10 quicklinks, 2087 comments, 14 diaries


  New Content

One of LBJ's finer moments, picking up a beagle by the ears...

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:LBJ Lifts Dog By Ears-C311-7-64.
File:LBJ Lifts Dog By Ears-C311-7-64.jpg - Wikimedia Commons639 Ã-- 768 - 106k - jpg
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 6:29:36 PM

PCM

Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010), 12 fans, 3 quicklinks, 964 comments


  New Content

Trump may be a catastrophically flawed president and human being, to put it mildly, but I think it's a big mistake to get suckered into The Trump Show: The Democratic-Party Cut. Here are a couple of short articles that are more or less in line with my viewpoint:

Caitlin Johnstone, "Anti-Trumpism Is Anti-Progressivism In Disguise," Medium, 13 December 2017, click here

Paul Street, "Lazy Liberals and 'the Trump Effect,'" CounterPunch, 12 January 2018, click here

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at 6:34:10 PM

