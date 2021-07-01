Is QAnon Out to Get Me? An Interview with Robert Guffey



Cryptoscatology

Robert Guffey is a lecturer in the Department of English at California State University - Long Beach. His most recent books are Widow of the Amputation and Other Weird Crimes (Eraserhead Press, 2021), a collection of four novellas, and a novel entitled Bela Lugosi's Dead (Crossroad Press, 2021). 2017 marked the publication of Until the Last Dog Dies (Night Shade/Skyhorse), a darkly satirical novel about a young stand-up comedian who must adapt as best he can to an apocalyptic virus that destroys only the humor centers of the brain. His previous books include the journalistic memoir Chameleo: A Strange But True Story of Invisible Spies, Heroin Addiction, and Homeland Security (OR Books, 2015), which Flavorwire has called, "By many miles, the weirdest and funniest book of [the year]." His first book of nonfiction, Cryptoscatalogy: Conspiracy Theory as Art Form, was published in 2012. More recently, Guffey has been involved with trying to decode and comprehend the phenomenon known as QAnon, an oddity which seems to fall under his bailiwick. Guffey has a unique take, treating its myriad emerging characters as akin to fantasy figures who live somewhere between reality and the Twilight Zone. Last August, he published a 5-part series on the origins of QAnon in Salon, and, more recently, he has a follow-on 4-part series on the movement in Evergreen magazine titled, "If You're Into Eating Children's Brains, You've Got a Four-Year Free Ride: A QAnon Bedtime Story. I reviewed Guffey's Chameleon back in 2015 and had a follow-up interview. Here is my second interview with Guffey on June 29, 2021. Hawkins: Robert, you've written quite a number of books with unusual subject matter. I'm tempted to refer to them as your takes on unidentifiable alienating phenomena (UAP). I reviewed Chameleo shortly after it came out and was wowed. Invisible and, I daresay, inexplicable spies in proximity swarming to a character that vaguely reminded of Jesse Pinkman of Breaking Bad, hepped up on the blue persuasion. The paranoia of Homeland insecurity. Looking out windows to phantasmagorical cosmic landscapes. What the f*ck, Robert? You said it was a "true story." But you know what, Robert, now that we're in a world of crazies pouring out of the woodwork with their fractal personalities and holding "insurrections" and disrupting the presidential Electoral College tally and making off with Nancy's podium dressed in what would be drag, if you were an antelope -- your work is just starting to hit home. Are you some kind of seer? Guffey: In March of 2020, I was talking to an older friend of mine who lives in the Midwest, who I've known for a long time.. He started talking to me about QAnon. I had known about QAnon previously, when it first cropped up in October, 2017. But I didn't really pay much attention to it. But [my friend] was not only giving credence to it, but really sort of believing in it almost. A weirdly non-critical way that I found fascinating. And so when he started sending me links and I started going deep into the rabbit hole, actually looking at the stuff, and having studied conspiracy theories in the early nineties, maybe even earlier, I immediately recognized the source material. And when I went around to, say, the Atlantic Monthly, or some of the very few mainstream news sources that were reporting on it, I just got the sense that the journalists were kind of tongue-tied and a little baffled, not quite sure how to write about it. And QAnon would link to the story and say, "See how they're getting everything wrong." And indeed, sometimes they would get things wrong in terms of their interpretation. And so that just fueled the fire of QAnon people looking at it and calling it Fake News. That was the main reason I started writing about QAnon; it seemed to me that Q people who read it would at least be able to recognize the fact that I knew what I was talking about and might actually give some attention to it. I wrote a piece for Evergreen: "Donald Trump's Operation Mind f*ck" as a follow-up to my Salon series. Hawkins: At the beginning of Part 1 of your Evergreen series you do an excellent job summing up the prevailing mindset of QAnon membership:

They call themselves "red-pilled," drawing upon the terminology of The Matrix. In QAnon-speak, to "red-pill" is to accept as unassailable truth the conspiracy theory that occultists are ruling the world from behind the scenes by eating the brains of children and that Donald Trump is the only man who can save us from this evil cabal, while to "blue-pill" is to align yourself with the Democratic Party and become "sheeple" who believe only what mainstream newscasters and scientists tell you is true...these "Christian Patriots" have embraced-as the central metaphor of their new religion-a science fictional concept created over twenty years ago by two transgender women. "Cognitive Dissonance" doesn't even begin to describe the confused state of mind with which these people must wrestle on a daily basis.

Nice. Cognitive dissonance. The Pizzagate they embrace sounds like a bad group-read of two Stephen King novels -- It, with the soul-wounded gutter clown who nabs kids, and 11.22.63, with that secret portal inside the restaurant, leading to the mother of all modern conspiracy theories. Mm-mm.

You know, there seems to be a kind of weird psychosexual kinkiness at play in some of these QAnon and Proud Boy types. Transgenders. And the Proud Boys, with their name that's derived from a song deleted from Disney's Aladdin that sees an abused, traumatized Mama's boy promising to make Mama proud if she'll just give him one more chance. So this song ruined the Aladdin vibe and was removed. The Boys had to settle for rubbing their magic lamps until bada-boom the January 6 genie arrived. Sometimes you see this stuff play out and you wonder if you ever came out of that acid trip you took after Jimi died.

Guffey:

You mention the Proud Boys. They were founded by the guy who started up Vice magazine. And he was a stand-up comedian. A lot of these weird neo-fascist movements which were started by failed comedians. And you wonder about the people behind. Q. There's a definite sense of humor behind it all, not in the people consuming it. They seem to have no sense of humor. I have a friend who spent a lot of time in Russia and he was adamant. He thought the whole QAnon thing was a Russian disinformation campaign. And who knows?

Hawkins:

The Russians?

Guffey:

But the way I perceive it, the elements of the mythos are still uniquely American. I imagine a team of of 33 year old hipsters spitting out their own individuality, like a team of culture vultures who whose job it was to consume all of this conspiratorial information and then then flip it so that it would all come out at the end of the day as the punch line.

Hawkins:

It's bonkers nihilism, empty f*cking symbolism.

Guffey:

It's like you pull layers of an onion apart, apart, apart and then at the center nothing.

Hawkins:

And all that remains are your tears to show for it.

Guffey:

In "Donald Trump's Operation Mind f*ck," I analyze this pattern of how clearly Team Trump would take something that was previously a sort of anti-fascist conspiracy theory, or some sort of guerrilla warfare created by the left back in the sixties, . And they figured out how to flip it. William S. Burroughs coined the phrase "fake news" in a book called The Revised Boyscout Manual, just recently published for the first time in book form.

Hawkins:

Let's talk January 6 for a moment: The Insurrection. At the end of Part 3 of your Evergreen piece, you seem to suggest that what unfolded was more than meets the eyes. For instance, all I saw was a so-called barmy army of emotionally unstable misfits who represented anything but a national fervor or zeitgeist.

Guffey:

I think like a five year old would watch and go, oh, look at that man is inciting a riot. I don't think that it's really open to debate. It's obvious he's inciting a riot. You have to look at the whole thing in context. Everything that was said the previous night, pumping up his acolytes the night before. And then the sixth happens. And really, it was only a matter of a few coincidences. And synchronicities here and there that prevented that mob from going in, trussing Pelosi, trussing up Mike Pence, they had cameras on them. Give the guy the zip tie, guys. They had cameras mounted on their chests as if they were planning a live streaming... either holding them hostage until the election was reversed or executing them.

Hawkins:

A while back you wrote a book with the intriguing title, Cryptoscatology: Conspiracy Theory as an Art Form. It certainly seems apropos of our current subject. Do you want to talk about the book?

Guffey:

Well, of course, cryptoscatology reduces to crypto for secret and scatology is the study of sh*t. So it's the study of secret sh*t. I wrote Chapter One for Paul Krassner. I gave a lecture at the late lamented Midnight Special bookstore on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. And Paul Krassner happened to be in the audience, and he got my number from the guy who organized the lecture and called me. He said, 'Hey, I rarely see lectures on conspiracy theories. You have a sense of humor. And we actually had a long conversation about the comedians he had known who were really into conspiracy theories. Dick Gregory, Mort Sahl, Freddie Prinze, Jr. So he asked me to write this piece for the Realist. Unfortunately, the Realist died before I finished the article.

So, I wrote a kind of overview of conspiracy theories. I broke it down into six categories. And so one category is insanity, disinformation, misinformation, satire, legitimate research, and a sixth category that combines elements of the others. Yeah. So, I give examples of each. For insanity, I use a book titled Stephen King Shot John Lennon, which was written by a very peculiar man, Stephen Lightfoot, who I actually met in Monterrey in 1999 outside my hotel, where I was attending the World Fantasy Con.. He looks kind of like an aging hippie. He lives in a white van with Stephen King Shot John Lennon, in big letters stenciled on the side. And I asked him, what's up with this van? And he goes, I've been driving around all over the United States. No one wants to know the truth. And he threw open the back of the van and he had all these stapled little books filling up the back of the van. Then I read it and it's like totally just utter insanity. He claims that Mark David Chapman is actually Stephen King and that Stephen King shot John Lennon.

Hawkins:

In putting Cryptoscatology together, what was your favorite wacky conspiracy theory?

Guffey:

One of my favorites is a guy named Dr. Peter Beder, which was his real name. He was a professional journalist. And he was a professional economist. He wrote a book called The Conspiracy Against the Dollar back in 1971. And then at some point between '71 and the late seventies, he starts doing what he called "Peter Beder's audio letters." They're archived on YouTube They start out as being like alternative facts about the state of the economy of the United States. Fairly mundane, then slowly get crazier and crazier until finally he's talking about the war between the Rockefellers and the Rothschilds. The Rockefellers had this secret base on the moon and this particle beam weapon war that was happening on the moon. And then it got crazier. And he starts talking about the organic robots created by the Soviet Union, killing off American politicians, like Jimmy Carter, Henry Kissinger. They'd been killed and replaced with these organic robots, essentially clones. He claims that Nancy Pelosi, the one that we see today on camera, is a clone. And taken to Guantanamo.

Hawkins:

Let's talk about horror, for a moment, as a political genre. You've just written a book, Bela Lugosi's Dead.

Guffey:

Bela Lugosi's Dead has two parallel storylines going on. One is set in the 1980s in Los Angeles with this character named Mike, who is a hopeful young screenwriter obsessed with Bela Lugosi. And so in the first scene he's at Lugosi's grave in Culver City. A few headstones away is Sharon Tate's grave. And so there's a young woman, a hopeful actress who's there because she's going to play Sharon Tate in a movie. And they're both kind of like communing with their gods. And that's how they meet each other.

Hawkins:

That's a really weird storyline. And I think it could only happen in L.A.

Guffey:

Oddly enough, that first scene actually happened to me. Every Halloween my wife and I go visit Lugosi's grave. It started out as just something we did in 2017 when my wife was pregnant. And then we just subsequently kept doing it every year as kind of a weird ritual. So, like on Halloween we'll go to Lugosi's grave and my wife will take photographs. It's always fascinating to see what people have left behind. Letters, cigars, rubber bats. And this first time that we went, someone left behind a Halloween donut with orange frosting and chocolate sprinkles on it. And they left it on a napkin on top of the tombstone.

We took photographs and stuff. And then as we were leaving, we see there's a priest standing at Lugosi's grave looking down at it. Now, it was Halloween, so maybe it was a guy dressed like a priest and not really a priest. I don't know. But reaches down, grabs the doughnut and . took a bite of it. He walked away with it. And I thought: did I just see that? My wife was like: you saw that, right? Later, someone suggested to me that it's like spirit, spiritual food. Like he's like a psychic vampire. And he was eating the energy of this donut. I don't know. Either he was like a very hungry priest or he was like a crazy guy dressed like a priest on Halloween. I'm not entirely certain.

[So, in the novel] there's a parallel storyline going on, set in the distant past, taking place in the sort of weird, shared universe of the universal horror films of the 30s and forties. The initial inspiration for Bela Lugosi came about from me reading about this guy named John Buia, a critic of French film critic in the 1960s who was really obsessed with Bela Lugosi. He would make stuff up: Lugosi dressed like a vampire, even when he wasn't on stage, and lived in a castle off the 4 or 5 freeway. And this guy [Buia] eventually started dressing all in black. And lived in a room painted all black. He slept in a coffin. And eventually he killed himself, perhaps, to join Lugosi on the other side or something.

Hawkins:

Hmph. Bela Lugosi's Dead reminds me of the Moody Blues number, "Timothy Leary's Dead." Outside looking in. Some kind of cosmic dream.

Guffey:

Right. Exactly. And also, by the way, Timothy Leary is Dead is also the title of the documentary that was made by Paul Davids, who also did the film about Roswell with Kyle MacLachlan and Martin Sheen. So the overlap between the UFO conspiracy, reality and the psychedelic reality of Timothy Leary work. And that documentary was mixed fiction, in fact, because Leary had always said that he wanted to freeze his head.

Hawkins:

Mmm. The only other frozen head that I could think of is Ted Williams. What if they woke up together in some future space-time continuum. Would Teddy Ballgame still be able to hit the fastball?

Guffey:

Right. Exactly. In the psychedelic realms where Terence McKenna goes when he takes ayahuasca and sees the self replicating machine, some strange astral realm. Did you know Aldous Huxley and and and Lee Harvey Oswald died on the same day?

Hawkins:

I did not know that.

Guffey:

I always thought that was interesting because, apparently, Lee Harvey Oswald supposedly was given LSD when he was in the military. There's information about this.

Hawkins:

Sure, that's what Leary alleges in a book I read last year. Oswald was climbing the stairway to heaven during his Marine tour in Japan.

Guffey:

So I just I guess it was interesting, like Oswald and Huxley meeting on the second plane. Getting away from Bela Lugosi for just a second. I do think I know where Hunter S. Thompson came up with the idea for adrenochrome being a recreational drug. [Thompson did a lot of reading as a young man.] At one point, he mentions reading Brave New World Revisited, Huxley's follow up collection of nonfiction essays, that he wrote in 1956.There's a chapter where he talks about adrenochrome as a chemical that is manufactured in the human brain. I could see how young Hunter S. Thompson might misinterpret what Huxley was saying and think that he's talking about a recreational drug that you could actually take and that it would alter your consciousness. I think that sparked the idea and that's how it ends up in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Hawkins:

Mmm. Robert, you are a freemason. The only other one I know to have been a Freemason was Mozart. How does it figure into your thinking as you probe the underbelly of the fish in the barrel, as it were?

Guffey:

Freemasonry helped me hone my control over the language of symbolism. And Ray Bradbury said that if you know what the central metaphor is of a story, that's like half the battle, but if you don't know what the metaphor is and you don't have a story, and so for me, Freemasonry, it's all about metaphors. It's a system of thought, system of philosophical thought that's entirely about metaphors. And so for me, it's actually, I think, helped my writing.

Hawkins:

This year we commemorate the 20th anniversary of the towers coming down in Manhattan and the Surveillance State going up. As we move closer to 9/11, do you foresee any ramping up of QAnon activity and conspiracy theory mindsets?

Guffey:

Well, you know, it's interesting. I have a friend who says, I'm just tired of hearing about QAnon. And, you know, I'm tired of it, too. But the problem is that it keeps growing. And I think people were underestimating it before January 6. And I think that they're underestimating it again. I think it's really going to grow into a kind of weird secular religion, like a branch of Christianity. I mean, there's all of that. There's this thing called the Mega Kingdom Ministries, an actual church, a mega kingdom, ministries. That's tax exempt.

[On January 6] I think a lot of people had mental breakdowns and realized that they've gotten taken for a ride [by Trump]. But I think a lot of other people just dug their heels in and doubled down on it, and just refused to admit that they got suckered and are just going to ride the missile down another way. There are constantly new apocalyptic deadlines, of course. And the next one is August, when supposedly Trump will come back and drag Biden out by the hair. So I see things progressing, getting worse, and I think QAnon will eventually evolve into some sort of weird cross between Scientology and the Charles Manson family.