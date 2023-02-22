Podcast 11: Black Suffering with James Henry Harris: The Tyranny of the Text



James Henry Harris at the Podium

Podcast: Beyond the Tyranny of the Text

This is a podcast and transcript of a conversation we had on 11/29/2022

In our last podcast we discussed three notions from Paul Ricoeur's The Symbolism of Evil: defilement, sin and guilt. We noted how these concepts are basic to the Christian faith. You noted how these concepts related to the Master-Slave dialectic. You also noted the deficiencies of white European philosophers to address the question of slavery in America. Ricoeur was no exception. However, you valued his approach, as outlined in his book, Oneself as Another, as more universally applicable and moving the reader beyond the usual evil trappings of race, ethnicity and gender. In this podcast, we discuss your book, The Tyranny of the Text, and how Ricoeur influenced you in your ministry, especially with his 1973 work, Interpretation Theory: Discourse and the Surplus of Meaning.

Hawkins:

Can we discuss the general problem of translation and interpretation of any foreign text -- be it Hegel or Ricoeur or the Bible (for those who don't supplement the sermons with reading the book on their own)?

Harris: [00:15:16]

