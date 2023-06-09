 
 
Sci Tech    H3'ed 6/9/23

Podcast: How Are Emerging Technologies Transforming Our Future?

Posted by John Hawkins
logo Future Tech and Foresight
(Image by Marc Verbenkov)   Details   DMCA

Future Tech And Foresight

Marc Verbenkov hosts a podcast once once per week (on average). Of himself he writes

Certified Strategic Foresight Practitioner, and member of the Association of Professional Futurists. I've been podcasting for 3 years on future technologies and their impacts on businesses, individuals, and society in general. I've also worked as an innovation consultant on future of work and Industry 4.0 projects for 5 years. ..

Why focus mainly on technology? Though many social, economic, environmental and even political changes are important for future change, I and many others argue that technological change is the most disruptive and creates the most predominant sense of Future Shock compared to any other.

TOPICS:

Emerging Technologies, both well known and those more 'out of sight' will be the central focus of each episode. Each week insights on the benefits, consequences, challenges, opportunities, and possible future scenarios on a 10 year horizon of the various technologies will be explored.

The goal is to have this discussion in an easily accessible format to allow anyone interested to jump onto the ideas, and get valuable insights and practical actions to take in our ever changing technological future.

Guests will range from c-suite executives, leading researchers, independent professionals, skeptics and futurists.

Topics include:

  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Biotech
  • The Metaverse
  • Brain Machine Interfaces
  • Blockchain/Crypto
  • The Future of Work
  • Cybersecurity
  • Terraforming
  • Quantum Computing
  • The New Space Industry
  • Transhumanism

This week Marc talks with me about Dawn of the Technological Singularity.

Here is the link to the podcast: click here

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s):
