 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 4 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Is Biden A Hillary Surrogate?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   21 comments

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 12/18/18

Become a Fan
  (304 fans)
- Advertisement -


Bernie Sanders Called Out Joe Biden Over His DNC Chair Endorsement Joe Biden decided to weigh in on the current DNC Chair race, and he predictably endorsed the establishment's favorite: former Labor Secretary Tom Perez. That pattern will reciprocally cont
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Humanist Report)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Let's face it. Hillary's base hates Bernie. They absolutely despise him and blame him and his supporters for her defeat. And the Democratic leadership-- the people who comprise the superdelegates also hate Bernie. A Bernie win will pull the power rug out from under them.

I propose that Joe Biden is the losing candidate the Democratic leadership is pushing to replace the losing candidate, Hillary, they backed in 2016. He will be a reliable corporate, neoliberal, war mongering, pliable tool for the big money. They'll chose a loser over a winner so they, metaphorically, hold onto their deck chairs on the Titanic.

Then there's mediagenic, pretty, fun Beto O'Rourke, evoking memories of JFK. He's a natural for the mainstream media to embrace. You know, the same MSM that stabbed Bernie in the back, with incredibly biased reporting, particularly MSNBC and it's lineup of Hillbots.

- Advertisement -

Norman Solomon predicts that the media will take to Beto like they took to Trump in this article.

It'll be interesting to see how the Democrats and the MSM screw Bernie.

I still stand with Bernie.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio (more...)
 

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
14 people are discussing this page, with 21 comments  Post Comment

911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 26 fans, 2385 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

It's basic Geometry, really.

Proofs in geometry allow one to logically argue certain aspects about objects using geometric terms. It requires a step-by-step process based on known information about the shape or object.

For example:

If Biden=Obama and Obama=Hillary then Biden=Hillary then logically We're So Screwed.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 5:07:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 22 fans, 17 articles, 3592 quicklinks, 6575 comments, 1 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Geeze..it is 2018. Let them push the democratic party into oblivion.


Personally, I put my money on young, Beto O'R.


Or on a woman... there are a few out there with strong voices, that echo in a male dominated nation which is sliding into the toilet.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 5:35:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 21 fans, 3 articles, 16386 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

If Biden "replaces" Hillary he will go the same way.

Hopefully in the primary.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 5:56:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 8 fans, 1969 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I keep hearing how the Democratic party is being reclaimed by "progressives" and "fresh talent". Why do I keep hearing that, again?

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 7:01:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Jerry Policoff

Become a Fan
Author 5807
Senior Editor

(Member since Apr 30, 2007), 20 fans, 23 articles, 187 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

You and I think alike Rob. The Democratic Establishment would prefer to lose with Hillary or Joe Biden than win with Bernie. Beto reminds me too much of Obama. I noticed in 2008 that there wasn't really much to suggest Obama was a progressive, but progressives read what they wanted to hear into his speeches and embraced him. Deja vu? I voted for Obama in 2008 but I had low expectations. I warned my progressive friends not to put him on a pedestal lest they be very disappointed. In fact he turned out to be far worse than I could have predicted, and by 2012 I had to vote for Jill Stein. I voted for her again in 2016.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 7:23:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (8+)
Help
 
Indent
Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
Author 18898

(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 22 fans, 1 articles, 2922 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Jerry Policoff:   New Content

picky point: Obama himself SAID "I am not a progressive." That was in July 2008, right after he voted FOR renewing FISA, and his progressive backers howled in protest. (Too bad they didn't believe him.)



Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 3:07:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Jerry Policoff

Become a Fan
Author 5807
Senior Editor

(Member since Apr 30, 2007), 20 fans, 23 articles, 187 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Jill Herendeen:   New Content

That was but one of many examples. There was also the fact that Exelon bankrolled his rise to prominence, and his role in decimating a single-payer health care bill when he was in the Illinois legislature. The sinister Hamilton Project (an arm of the Brookings Institute) also helped launch his presidential bid. I did not explain in this comment how I came to believe that Obama was not a progressive because I did not feel it was necessary.

What distresses me is that so many progressives still laud him as a progressive and a great president.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 4:30:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
Author 18898

(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 22 fans, 1 articles, 2922 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Jerry Policoff:   New Content

Yeah, well, so many self-styled "progressives" call Hillary progressive, too.


(By their fruits ye shall know them.)

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 5:32:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 26 fans, 2385 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Jerry Policoff:   New Content

Beto is exactly like Obama, a silver tongued fraud. Obama v2.0


He is against a Medicare for All universal health care system.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 4:50:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3961 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

My sense is Biden is much more popular than HRC. The left hates Hillary, the right despises Hillary and the middle does't trust her. Biden has much more center appeal, which until these crazy times is what one needed to win the WH.

As for "surrogate": would he pursue the same foreign policy objectives as Clinton? Absolutely. Would his agenda be preferable to Trump's? Hell, yes!

The idea the Democrats would rather lose with Clinton or Biden than win with someone like Bernie Sanders is preposterous. They know the wellspring of corporate largess will dry up if they don't win some elections. They really are too myopic to see they could win with a progressive, and are scared shitless of the "socialist" label. They're half right. The word "socialist" would be all over right wing talk radio and trickle into the MSM. I think he could beat it. But we could be wrong.

Also, it depends on whether Trump survives his first term and is successfully primaried. At this point in time I believe almost any credible Democrat, excluding maybe HRC, could beat Trump. Someone else is another thing. But I believe things can get only worse for Trump. While the vast majority of writers and commenters at OEN continue to rant about how Russiagate is just a Deep State hoax (maybe OEN wants to continue to wear its "Prop or Not" rating as a badge of pride?) the vast majority of Americans not chugging the MAGA Kool-Aide now realize how illegitimately he was elected and the vast web of corruption he occupies.

So here's my proposal to the GOP, to save its sorry ass: Robert Mueller for POTUS, James Comey for Veep. Otherwise, I think they're toast for a long time.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 8:00:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 304 fans, 2413 articles, 5213 quicklinks, 5961 comments, 508 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Maxwell:   New Content

I am not among those who reject all of the Russia narrative. There is too much information supporting at least some of it to reject it all.

As far as your concern about socialist, just keep enjoying your socialist medicare and your socialist social security. The world is a different place. Sure, the 28% of hard core conservatives will be apoplectic about socialism, but I believe most of Americans are ready for Bernie's kind of socialism.


Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 8:44:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 29 fans, 356 articles, 124 quicklinks, 2651 comments, 14 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content
"Deck chairs on the Titanic"? Hilarious. I wish your article were longer.


I don't agree at all with Solomon's article. The media has come and gone, more or less, vis a vis Beto, and the central facts remain that in two important polls, maybe three in fact, Beto comes out in the top 3, with Bernie and Biden.


I too will stick with Bernie, but something happened down in the Lone Star state that I don't think you or most of the rest of the media truly yet comprehend about Beto. He boiled over with great new ideas, simply because he talked with the electorate, on their front porch, in restaurants, in symposia, at college campuses. He is honest, collegial, patient, and polite. When is the last time we have seen someone like that?


Would he be a good VP candidate for Bernie? Maybe, but of course that is up to Bernie, if Senator Sanders indeed wins the nomination, which I believe he is on track to do.


The safe plan really for Beto would be to run for Cornyn's seat, and that nomination is his for the asking.


Let's wait and see how this evolves. In the meantime, you might watch this important video which explains how and why Beto dumped the PACs early in his first days at Congress,carrying on from what Bernie started:



Beto O'Rourke | Can Small-Donor Progressives Win Local Elections? | SXSW 2018 Bernie Sanders showed that big money isn't needed to run a presidential campaign, changing the national calculus. But can the same be done in Texas?
(Image by YouTube, Channel: SXSW) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 2:11:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 22 fans, 17 articles, 3592 quicklinks, 6575 comments, 1 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Stephen Fox:   New Content

Geeze, it is 2018... are we going to let the MDM push this until we stop paying attention to the real issues that are out there... as we step into2019 on the edge of a huge recession!

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:36:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 22 fans, 17 articles, 3592 quicklinks, 6575 comments, 1 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

Socialism is not 'communism.' The word "social" applies to those things that promote the common good, and are the functions a beneficial society's government. Or Constitution's preamble state this.


The pilgrims credo was to give 1/3 of their profits to the needy.


People who live in a bubble of their own ignorance spout their nonsense forever. The cabal that runs our nation wants a stressed, ignorant population who will do nothing for the people.


We all know who they are.



Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:35:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Jean Hay Bright

Become a Fan
Author 1982

(Member since Jul 1, 2006), 7 fans, 16 articles, 3 quicklinks, 50 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I think the winning team in 2020, whether or not Trump is up for re-election, would be a Beto-Bernie ticket.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 10:35:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2678 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Jean Hay Bright:   New Content

Merry Christmas, Season's Greetings, Jean. Sounds like that pea-picker

is talking again.


Continue being wonderful.


Nels and Ola

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 11:48:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 37 fans, 1 articles, 10 quicklinks, 4861 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I don't care who the Dems run. The system is so corrupt, it doesn't really matter if the winner is from either party.


The system of global neoliberalism will continue to reek havoc across the planet environmentally, economically and politically if the establishment duopoly remains in control. As the Europeans are showing us, it's time to hit the streets. That's the only way we will achieve the radical change necessary for life to survive on this planet. The system must be replaced with a life sustaining one. And I'm sorry, but Bernie has sold out. No politician can deliver what is needed at this point without mass movements to scare the ruling class into submission.


The biggest problem I see on the left is we have been too nice while all this murder, theft and mayhem has been going on for the last 50 years. Asking nicely for our power back is not going to cut it. We are going to have to take it back.


Are you ready for a May Day strike? Stay tuned.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 3:14:57 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Jill Herendeen

Become a Fan
Author 18898

(Member since Jul 18, 2008), 22 fans, 1 articles, 2922 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Picky point: The system is so corrupt, the "winner" was, most likely, picked by electronic vote-flipping. That's what happens when the VOTERS don't get to count the ballots for themselves. And the "winners", who "won" by virtue of being programmed to "win" by whoever paid the programmers to program the machines w/ their secret software, probably have little incentive to change the system.


Ergo, a general strike, at least, is probably in order.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 3:17:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 22 fans, 129 articles, 567 quicklinks, 1639 comments, 45 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Biden is much better than Hillary on a very important issue: militarism. Biden was perhaps the most dovish member of the Obama administration. He was usually opposed to interventions and in favor of withdraw. What I can't forgive Biden for is his refusal to allow testimony from additional women besides Anita Hill during the Clarence Thomas hearings.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 2:31:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3961 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Don Smith:   New Content

He did vote for the Iraq invasion, though.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 5:08:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Domp Filanowski

Become a Fan
Author 506833

(Member since Oct 4, 2016), 4 articles, 44 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: If the Dems successfully prop up another neoliberal candidate, I will protest vote once again, even if that means having to endure four more years of Trump. I'm not the only one who thinks this way, and others will stay at home on election day if Biden is elected in the primaries. How many HRC/Biden enthusiasts would do the same if Sanders was elected in the primaries? My guess is not many. If you want to reelect Donald Trump, support Joe Biden.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 8:44:15 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 