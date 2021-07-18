 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H2'ed 7/18/21

Interview with a Professor of Philosophy: Is Nietzsche Still Peachy?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments, In Series: Interviews
Nietzsche Street Art
Nietzsche Street Art
(Image by @markheybo)   Details   DMCA

Interview with a Professor of Philosophy: Is Nietzsche Still Peachy?

by John Kendall Hawkins

Dear Dr. L-

BL


Okay, Dr. L,

Here are my 10 Questions. Batter up!


TEN QUESTIONS FOR DR LEITER ON MORAL PSYCHOLOGY WITH NIETZSCHE


1. Throughout his work, but especially in The Gay Science, Nietzsche focuses on the death of God. How did he mean that then, and how does it apply now? Was postmodernism a cause or effect of the death of God? Are we better off without Him?


2. In contrast, Voltaire famously said that if God did not exist we would find it necessary to invent Him. Can you speak to that invention? Will we need to re-invent God?


3. Nietzsche once described man as being on a tightrope between beasts and the Overman. Does he ever reach the ubermensch or does he backslide? How do we tell?


4. Consciousness is the last and latest development of the organic and hence also what is most unfinished and unstrong. Consciousness gives rise to countless errors that lead an animal or man to perish sooner than necessary, "exceeding destiny," as Homer puts it. If the conserving association of the instincts were not so very much more powerful, and if it did not serve on the whole as a regulator, humanity would have to perish of its misjudgments and its fantasies with open eyes, of its lack of thoroughness and its credulity-in short, of its consciousness; rather, without the former, humanity would long have disappeared."

Kaufmann, The Gay Science, 11.


Nietzsche here compares instinct to consciousness, clearly honoring the integrity of the former and distrusting, seemingly, the misleading nature of consciousness. And yet, today, we seem to have reversed this polarity and look for profundity and meaning in consciousness. Indeed, your new book Moral Psychology with Nietzsche, seems to speak to this reversal. Is this true?


5. The notion of a moral psychology seems almost quaint today, and yet, paradoxically, just the kind of thinking we need. It seems like we've become transactional and relativized, with lots of gray areas that mire us down. How does one justify a moral psychology anymore? And where does Nietzsche fit into that thinking?

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
