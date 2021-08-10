Insanity prevails in Oregon government



Oregon Governor Kate Brown

There are some things when you come across them seem to defy belief. Here's one. Just when you think you've heard it all regarding US schools Oregon Governor Kate Brown late last month signed a bill suspending the requirement for high school seniors in the state to be proficient in reading, writing and math supposedly to aid "students of color".

The Democrat controlled legislature overwhelmingly supported the move over the objections of Republicans in the minority.

What hit this writer almost immediately was how the parents of students of color felt about this? Were they consulted in some type of poll supporting this measure? I doubt it.

What's obvious to any sane person reading what the Oregon governor had done was she and her Democrat colleagues in the legislature somehow collectively became insane enacting such legislation.

How would kids without the proficiency of reading, writing and math get any type of job? How could they get into college? How could they become an apprentice in the building trades, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, sheet metal, masonry et al. How could they read an architectural drawing?

Now I realize my generation had different expectations placed on them compared to today but one thing was for sure being proficient in reading, writing and math was a given.

Everyone didn't go to college back then. High school graduates from working class families got jobs but even they were expected to have basic skills in order to do the job they were hired for.

