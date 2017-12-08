Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 3 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Insane thinking

By       Message Dave Lefcourt       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/8/17

Author 40828
- Advertisement -

From youtube.com: Donald Trump delivers remarks recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital President Trump delivers remarks about his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: bit.ly/2qiJ4dy Follow us: Twitter: twit
Donald Trump delivers remarks recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital President Trump delivers remarks about his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: bit.ly/2qiJ4dy Follow us: Twitter: twit...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Washington Post)   Permission   Details   DMCA

President Trump delivering remarks recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

To put it bluntly this is probably the most precarious time this septuagenarian has ever seen.

- Advertisement -

There is a convergence of so many potentially calamitous events simultaneously happening in the world it's almost mind boggling to consider the implications of it all.

To wit:

A US initiated war with North Korea could occur in response to our massive war games provocations off the Korean Peninsula conducted with South Korea and Japan. They could be interpreted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un as an imminent attack on his country and he launches a pre-emptive attack on Seoul. Even with conventional weapons that would incur a massive retaliatory strike on North Korea by the US. This then could result in Kim launching a nuclear strike not only on South Korea, Guam but also Japan believing his regime will fall anyway.

- Advertisement -

Or the US could initiate a false flag incident, blame it on North Korea, they retaliate, we respond with an attack and a full scale war breaks out which could go nuclear.

Not since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962 between the US and the USSR over its ballistic missiles in Cuba is the world facing such a potential nuclear confrontation between a self important ignorant narcissist in the White House facing an equally defiant adversary in charge of a nuclear armed North Korea.

But there are other tinder boxes that could erupt as well. An unholy alliance between Israel and Saudi Arabia has developed with the Trump administration's blessing. With Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman all but abandoning the Palestinian's telling them to accept Israel's further expansion of settlements in the West Bank, there's Trump on Wednesday recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel enflaming not only Hamas in Gaza, Palestinian's in the West Bank, Muslims in Iran, Jordan, Lebanon but many of the 1 1/2 billion Muslim's throughout the world, Sunni and Shiite alike. In response Hamas has called for a new intifada against Israel. Then there's bin Salman urging Israel to attack Shiite Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon which could induce them to fire missiles into Israel with a new war that could bring Iran and Russia into the fray in defense of Hezbollah as they are allies in Syria.

With Russia, Iran and Turkey meeting recently in Sochi on the Black Sea coast of Russia-the US not invited-there to work out a peace plan for Syria now with ISIS and al Qaeda all but defeated in Syria, the US announces it will remain in Syria to prevent ISIS from arising again. That's nothing more than a fig leaf to justify its illegal occupation in Northeast Syria thereby complicating any eventual peace plan for the country.

Then there's Trump recently rejecting the P5&1 nuclear deal with Iran in 2015 with him calling for Congress to reject it and place new sanctions on the country. This even though Iran has fully complied with the agreement and all European countries-Britain, France and Germany plus Russia and China consider it an internationally accepted pact which the US cannot unilaterally break.

Couple Trump's antagonism of Iran, calling it illogically a state sponsor of terrorism there's bin Salman conducting his own aggressive war against the Houthi's in Yemen since 2015-supported by the US-and further thirsting for war with Iran accusing them of supplying weapons to the Houthi's. A new conflict could explode with Iran and with Russia and China close allies of Iran it's unlikely they would stand idly by if the country were attacked.

- Advertisement -

Then of course there's NATO on Russia's doorstep conducting war games in the Baltic's and Poland, missile carrying warships in the Black Sea as well as missiles in Romania and Poland described as "defensive" but could be easily be recalibrated into offensive missiles aimed at Russia.

Meanwhile the US sends warships into the South China Sea to ensure "freedom of navigation"-which China has never interfered with-ramping up the potential for military conflict with China. The US accuses China of building militarized artificial islands in the South China Sea which China sees as a first line of defense of its territory. A logical occurrence considering the US has its own military bases in the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Guam with nuclear missiles aimed directly at China.

Never before has diplomacy between nuclear powers been subordinated to so many military provocations where even an accident or misinterpretation of a military exercise could precipitate a nuclear conflagration.

And all the above doesn't account for ACD, Anthropological Climate Disruption, manmade climate change and global warming that could not only see the rise of the oceans inundating coastal cities but make the Earth uninhabitable within a 100 years.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 