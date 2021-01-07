 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/7/21

Infamy Yet Again on 1/6/21: Envying the Dead

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment, 7 series

Donald Trump flag--yesterday's was less colorful.
Donald Trump flag--yesterday's was less colorful.
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Details   DMCA

Oh, what a Happy New Year event has been delivered to the beloved county by der Fuhrer.

What a disaster, what a horror, what a disgrace " in recent history my reactions yesterday mirrored those I felt the day of the Kennedy assassination and, fast forward, of 9/11.

Each event I remember clearly. The end of the world as I knew it hung in a balance each time.

Oh, yes, the Cuba Missle Crisis. For the first time, Daddy didn't say everything will be all right. He said we might all be killed by the Russians, a fear that hung heavy in the air of the 1950s and 1960s.

But JFK quickly fixed things with Khrushchev. The nukes went home in peace (sound familiar?)

LBJ quickly took over after JFK collapsed in blood as the country folded over in horror and grief.

And the powers that be quickly reassured us on 9/11Guiliani and then Bush II, who was less heroic than the then-mayor who subsequently betrayed us just yesterday.

And we soon flew over to catch bin Laden in Afghanistan and give them hell, and Iraq as an embellishment: blood for oil.

They're blaming DC police for not sufficiently anticipating yesterday's horrors, even though Trump predicted a "hot time" more than once for Epiphany. Oh, how the Magi would cringe at this hideous distortion of their day.

They were do gentle and hospitable initially, in contrast to police behavior during Black Lives Matter protests.

And they're blaming Trump of course. And parsing the affiliations of the actual agents of the attempted coup.

The most vivid image of yesterday for me was the man attempting to climb up the dome of the Capitol to replace the American flag with a hideous black one with the name Trump on it.

He reached the base of the dome and hung off of it.

I can't find that photo online. A favorite one instead is of another man carrying a Confederate flag.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Marta Steele Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Marta Steele is an author/editor/blogger who has been writing for Opednews.com since 2006. She is also author of the 2012 book "Grassroots, Geeks, Pros, and Pols: The Election Integrity Movement's Nonstop Battle to Win Back the People's Vote, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "rallies and demonstrations, mostly in DC"

On MLK Day (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/20/2020
View All 2 Articles in "rallies and demonstrations, mostly in DC"
Series: "politics in general"

538: PA will be the tipping point* and all eyes on Philly! (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/07/2020
Star-Studded Panel at Netroots Nation Conference Analyzes Woman Power vis-a-vis E2020 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/16/2020
From the Brain to the Ballot Box: Drew Westen on Effective Political Messaging (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/14/2020
View All 72 Articles in "politics in general"
Series: "discrimination"

Star-Studded Panel at Netroots Nation Conference Analyzes Woman Power vis-a-vis E2020 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/16/2020
From the Brain to the Ballot Box: Drew Westen on Effective Political Messaging (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/14/2020
Protecting our E2020 Votes: Three Progressive SoSs Weigh In (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/13/2020
View All 43 Articles in "discrimination"

Other Series: View All 44 Articles in "activism in action"

Other Series: View All 39 Articles in "democracy"

Other Series: View All 10 Articles in "Ruminations"

Other Series: View All 81 Articles in "The Capitol Beat"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Heads Up! Bernie to Be Interviewed on MSNBC 9 pm Tonight with "Exciting" News

Review: Andrew Kreig, "Presidential Puppetry: Obama, Romney, and Their Masters"

Ohio Heroes On Path To Deposing Rove

Smart Security or Dumb Dollar$?

There Is Life on Mars, Not Just Water

Third Annual Women's March Converges on DC; Blocked from Capitol Building

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 715 articles, 2094 quicklinks, 6398 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Whew. Thanks, Marta.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 at 5:43:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 