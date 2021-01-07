Infamy Yet Again on 1/6/21: Envying the Dead



Donald Trump flag--yesterday's was less colorful.

Oh, what a Happy New Year event has been delivered to the beloved county by der Fuhrer.

What a disaster, what a horror, what a disgrace " in recent history my reactions yesterday mirrored those I felt the day of the Kennedy assassination and, fast forward, of 9/11.

Each event I remember clearly. The end of the world as I knew it hung in a balance each time.

Oh, yes, the Cuba Missle Crisis. For the first time, Daddy didn't say everything will be all right. He said we might all be killed by the Russians, a fear that hung heavy in the air of the 1950s and 1960s.

But JFK quickly fixed things with Khrushchev. The nukes went home in peace (sound familiar?)

LBJ quickly took over after JFK collapsed in blood as the country folded over in horror and grief.

And the powers that be quickly reassured us on 9/11Guiliani and then Bush II, who was less heroic than the then-mayor who subsequently betrayed us just yesterday.

And we soon flew over to catch bin Laden in Afghanistan and give them hell, and Iraq as an embellishment: blood for oil.

They're blaming DC police for not sufficiently anticipating yesterday's horrors, even though Trump predicted a "hot time" more than once for Epiphany. Oh, how the Magi would cringe at this hideous distortion of their day.

They were do gentle and hospitable initially, in contrast to police behavior during Black Lives Matter protests.

And they're blaming Trump of course. And parsing the affiliations of the actual agents of the attempted coup.

The most vivid image of yesterday for me was the man attempting to climb up the dome of the Capitol to replace the American flag with a hideous black one with the name Trump on it.

He reached the base of the dome and hung off of it.

I can't find that photo online. A favorite one instead is of another man carrying a Confederate flag.

