Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/6/21

Thoughts on Epiphany: The 9/11 for Democracy

By Marta Steele
Epiphany: Are these clouds rising away from the sun or descending to conceal it?
Epiphany: Are these clouds rising away from the sun or descending to conceal it?
(Image by dotun55)   Details   DMCA

It's been just a year since that endless nightmare began, the arguably initial battle in a new civil war--or, if you prefer, the continuation of the old one. This shot heard round the world was fired by a president whom the people fired several times via impeachment--this man who became notorious for firing others decisively on his show, The Apprentice, wouldn't take the order himself.

I have just read that 70 Republicans sitting in elected offices participated in the attempted coup that never received the decisive name that 9/11 did. I wonder why? It was a 9/11 for democracy. It was never named "1/6," for example. Perhaps the country was more unified over the horrific connotations of 9/11. Objections might have been raised over pejorative associations with anything the highly accosted majority might have named it: Capitol Riot, Attempted Coup, Fascist Coup, and other expressions used in the media.

So the epiphany, now that the Christian holiday has been so accosted itself, was of hordes of very unwise people visiting violence on individuals they disagreed with, but also on democracy as a whole, an icon of sorts, an ideal worshipped in the countries that reach toward it [reality is so hypocritical] as well as those who long for it. I'm trying to turn 1/6 into the opposite of Epiphany. There's even a witty joke that has swept the media about how three wise men (people?) cannot be found in Washington {but many asses: a reverse-creche, if you will]:

(quoted from Google:) "The Supreme Court has ruled that there cannot be a Nativity Scene in Washington, DC this Christmas season. This isn't for any religious reason, they simply have not been able to find three wise men and a virgin in the Nation's capitol. There was no problem, however, finding enough asses to fill the stable."

We experienced on 1/6 an event that has and will continue to defile governments across the world, headline fodder most of us never imagined could happen here, though the stolen election in Florida 2000 was named a coup d'etat by many.

Now, for many of us, elections mark moments to dread . The concept of Election Day has been blighted partly because of fears of intimidation and bullying at the polls of likely Democratic voters (read: people of color, especially Blacks). It used to be a jolly, folksy time. One year I leafletted in front of a small-town polling place joking around with the Republicans who stood with me, in total camaraderie.

Will those days ever return? Will we be able to find wise people in Washington beyond Bernie Sanders and a few others? There are some from all partisan persuasions, but certainly not enough Republicans, the brave ones fighting against the destructive hordes.

I don't even remember watching last year's monstrosity on tv as it happened, but am in awe of those who had the courage to video record it. I can't stand to watch the reruns, the desecration of an Ideal if not a reality--an ideal that the Christ child would certainly have espoused over fascism, an ideal that exalts those who he prophesied would inherit the earth.

And I'd be surprised if any of the assailants on 1/6 did not identify as Christians.

 

Marta Steele

Marta Steele is an author/editor/blogger who has been writing for Opednews.com since 2006. She is also author of the 2012 book "Grassroots, Geeks, Pros, and Pols: The Election Integrity Movement's Nonstop Battle to Win Back the People's Vote.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
3 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments

Meryl Ann Butler

Author
Managing Editor
  New Content

Awesome article, Marta!!

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 5:18:43 PM

Author 0
Marta Steele

Author
Senior Editor
Thank you, MAB. Your productivity lately has been extraordinary--what a bouquet you posted on FB!

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 6:28:42 PM

Author 0
Blair Gelbond

Author
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 9 fans, 70 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3032 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
I would predict that fascism will look increasingly attractive to both leaders and everyday folk as the ecological, social, and economic systems fall apart in the coming years. This is just the beginning.

We need intensive education re- totalitarianism and fascism, beginning with the book 1984.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 11:29:11 AM

Author 0
Marta Steele

Author
Senior Editor
Blair,

What an idea! I can't get around it, but thanks for injecting this radical idea into a piece with very traditional ideals--viz., democracy forever and may it bend and flex to accommodate what lies ahead. A tall order I pray will come about!

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 3:48:29 PM

Author 0
Blair Gelbond

Author
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 9 fans, 70 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3032 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Thanks Marta,

I think the key is transcending our naivete and seeing things as they are. We can still hold to our ideals (and should!), while not denying the jackboots (of one kind or another) that look to be in our future.

We can do a cursory study of Hitler and his cohorts (which should include a comparison of 9/11 and the Reichstag fire). (Thom Hartmann contributed to a book of cartoons re- just this).

Other resources: Crossing the Rubicon and Fromthewilderness.net by Michael Ruppert

and The New Pearl Harbor Revisited by David Ray Griffin

Covid remains an open question re- all this.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 5:54:39 PM

Author 0
Marta Steele

Author
Senior Editor
Thanks again for your insights, Blair. Wayne Madsen has just published a book on the stunning parallels between Germany in its final Weimar days and what's going on here. There was a great Zoom session on it recently. Stimulates escapism and denial. A great piece of scholarship though.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 6:15:59 PM

Author 0
