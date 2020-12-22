Increased US military provocations against Iran. Why now?



US nuclear submarine passes through Strait of Hormuz USS Georgia reaches Arabian Gulf in show of force against Iran. LONDON: A US Navy nuclear submarine passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday and ...

USS Georgia nuclear submarine entering the Persian Gulf off the Strait of Hormuz

Lately there's been increased US military provocations against Iran with the USS Georgia nuclear submarine entering the Persian Gulf escorted by the guided missile destroyers USS Port Royal and USS Philippines Sea joining the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier with its supporting guided missile destroyers deployed in the Gulf earlier this month. Then Israel just sent one its subs through the Suez Canal apparently approved by Egypt purportedly headed for the Persian Gulf while earlier this month the US sent two B-52 nuclear capable bombers to the Middle East supposedly as a "deterrent" against possible terror attacks in Iraq supported by Iran.

Why now all the increased military intimidation tactics against Iran which refuses to take the bait challenging the presence of all this US firepower off its coast?

