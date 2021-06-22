 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/22/21

In America why are the unvaccinated ostracized, cast as pariah's?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 40828
Message Dave Lefcourt
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

As to COVID-19, for personal reasons I have chosen to get immunized.

Yet the question remains, why have those who have chosen not to be immunized be constantly bombarded with appeals to "Take one for the team, get the vaccine"? That's the theme promoted by my local major league baseball team. Earlier this month all MLB teams are now offering free tickets for those to get vaccinated.

Elsewhere in "officialdom" it comes across the same way, get the vaccine, all but ostracizing those who have chosen not to be immunized. Are they not seen as pariahs? What happened to freedom of choice in this supposed land of the free and home of the brave?

As to mask wearing, in a building I visit there's a sign in the elevator, "You must wear a mask unless you are fully vaccinated".

In food stores the same thing, "Unless you are fully vaccinated you must wear a mask."

Traveling outside the US for those not vaccinated appears to be a nightmare. Even for those vaccinated traveling to certain countries requires proof of vaccination, protocols, entry requirements or quarantine upon entering.

Is there not a concerted effort to get everyone vaccinated. It seems unrelenting.

We are constantly bombarded against discrimination of LGBT people. What about discrimination of people who have chosen not to be immunized? This writer hasn't heard it put that way but is not discrimination against them?

From President Biden on down to all jurisdictions in the US it seems all have joined the same chorus, "Get the vaccine". It's not said openly yet the implication seems clear if you don't get vaccinated there will be restrictions put on you.

Where's the empathy toward those choosing not to be immunized? Put yourself in their shoes. It's got to be god awful terrible for them. Is that right?

My sense in most people in America don't have empathy toward those choosing not to be immunized. In fact they probably believe it's un-American not to get the shot.

Well so much for that vaunted "fairness" in America.

This writer hasn't done a thorough study of COVID and I wonder if there's an un-biased one available.

Un-biased in that wasn't from "official' government sources. We already know what they have to say.

A real un-biased study. That would be something. That would be the equivalent of a fair trial for a murder suspect already convicted in the press. That's how I feel for those choosing not to be immunized. They're already "convicted", ostracized as pariah's.

Let's face it COVID-19 has been presented as the plague. It wasn't and shouldn't have been presented that way. One wonders what's going to happen when the next virus shows up-if some variant hasn't already come about in India and then supposedly shown up in England.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 