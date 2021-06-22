In America why are the unvaccinated ostracized, cast as pariah's?

As to COVID-19, for personal reasons I have chosen to get immunized.

Yet the question remains, why have those who have chosen not to be immunized be constantly bombarded with appeals to "Take one for the team, get the vaccine"? That's the theme promoted by my local major league baseball team. Earlier this month all MLB teams are now offering free tickets for those to get vaccinated.

Elsewhere in "officialdom" it comes across the same way, get the vaccine, all but ostracizing those who have chosen not to be immunized. Are they not seen as pariahs? What happened to freedom of choice in this supposed land of the free and home of the brave?

As to mask wearing, in a building I visit there's a sign in the elevator, "You must wear a mask unless you are fully vaccinated".

In food stores the same thing, "Unless you are fully vaccinated you must wear a mask."

Traveling outside the US for those not vaccinated appears to be a nightmare. Even for those vaccinated traveling to certain countries requires proof of vaccination, protocols, entry requirements or quarantine upon entering.

Is there not a concerted effort to get everyone vaccinated. It seems unrelenting.

We are constantly bombarded against discrimination of LGBT people. What about discrimination of people who have chosen not to be immunized? This writer hasn't heard it put that way but is not discrimination against them?

From President Biden on down to all jurisdictions in the US it seems all have joined the same chorus, "Get the vaccine". It's not said openly yet the implication seems clear if you don't get vaccinated there will be restrictions put on you.

Where's the empathy toward those choosing not to be immunized? Put yourself in their shoes. It's got to be god awful terrible for them. Is that right?

My sense in most people in America don't have empathy toward those choosing not to be immunized. In fact they probably believe it's un-American not to get the shot.

Well so much for that vaunted "fairness" in America.

This writer hasn't done a thorough study of COVID and I wonder if there's an un-biased one available.

Un-biased in that wasn't from "official' government sources. We already know what they have to say.

A real un-biased study. That would be something. That would be the equivalent of a fair trial for a murder suspect already convicted in the press. That's how I feel for those choosing not to be immunized. They're already "convicted", ostracized as pariah's.

Let's face it COVID-19 has been presented as the plague. It wasn't and shouldn't have been presented that way. One wonders what's going to happen when the next virus shows up-if some variant hasn't already come about in India and then supposedly shown up in England.

