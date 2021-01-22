 
 
If There's no Trust, the Social Contract Goes Bust

Wile E. Coyote
Wile E. Coyote
(Image by coyote521 from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Still standing intact Joe made the inaug'
Took oath like a man and parade on the jog,
While networks proclaimed democracy did work,
Overlooking the odd electoral quirk
And that poor ol' Bernie again got the shaft,
This Wile E. Coyote of Democrat graft.
.
Big Tech chipped in splendidly, keeping at bay
Skeptics decrying that Trump votes went astray,
Then doing a dark on Don's social accounts,
Though hurting their own advertising amounts,
A gesture of patriots if ever there were:
Preparing our Trump-less future for sure.
.
The coiffured MSM did their part as well:
"Joe's past and pres', why, they're clear as a bell.
Hunter, all right, the boy trampled some roses,
It's all out of context, a question of poses.
Who hasn't cashed in on the name of their dad?
Ask Ivanka and Jared if that's a big bad."
.
Joe was sure right to call for new unity,
And remaking ties within community,
But always unity depends upon trust,
Without which the social contract goes bust,
And what Trumpists see is called "The Big Skew":
The Deep State working to give Trump a hard chew.
.
And it's going to get worse in this year alone,
As researchers throw to the Trumpists big bone,
And Democrats race to lock domination,
And Twitter decides who keeps commentation,
And the media insists our democracy's cool,
And if you don't believe, champ, you're just a fool.

 

"11/9 and the Terrorist Who Loved Bonsai Trees" is Philip Kraske's just-published novel.

