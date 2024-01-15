 
 
Most Popular Choices
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/15/24

If Maduro Quoted Martin Luther King Deploring "Suppression by U.S. Military "Advisors"in Venezuela"

If, On Martin Luther King's Birthday and U.S. National Holiday, President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela would quote from King's mainstream media' long covered up 1967 New York sermon 'Beyond Vietnam - a Time to Break Silence,'[1] which condemned his government's atrocity wars to protect predatory investments, - he might start by quoting what King said about his own Venezuela:


During the past ten years we have seen emerge a pattern of suppression which now has justified the presence of U.S. military "advisors" in Venezuela.


(The full passage of which King spoke was:


The war in Vietnam is but a symptom of a far deeper malady within the American spirit" we will find ourselves organizing Clergy and Laymen Concerned committees concerned about Guatemala and Peru. They will be concerned about Thailand and Cambodia" During the past ten years we have seen emerge a pattern of suppression which now has justified the presence of U.S. military "advisors" in Venezuela. This need to maintain social stability for our investments accounts for the counter- revolutionary action of American forces in Guatemala. It tells why American helicopters are being used against guerrillas in Colombia and why American napalm and green beret forces have already been active against rebels in Peru.[1])


President Maduro could shock listeners in Venezuela and abroad who only think of Rev. King as a great black civil rights leader. Rev. Martin Luther King, today the only American celebrity with the distinction of a national weekend holiday to honour his birthday, in 1967, made bold print headlines in newspapers across the world of King loudly denouncing his very own U.S. government.[1]


KING CALLS U.S."GREATEST PURVEYOR OF VIOLENCE IN WORLD"[1]

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, in Germany & Sweden Einartysken,and in the US by Dissident (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
all calling their sites peace and justice or anti-imperialism should be quoting King as much as possible otherwise helping the genociders

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 3:59:25 PM

Jay, I very much appreciate your remembering MLK today on Oped.

youtube.com/ watch?v= A2kWIa8wSC0

globalresearch.ca/ the- plot- to- kill- martin- luther- king- survived-shooting- was- murdered- in- hospital- an- interview- with- william- pepper/ 5544005

youtube.com/ watch?v= w_pfio7MKxE

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2024 at 4:09:37 PM

Author 0
