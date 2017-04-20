Refresh  

I Am A Syrian Living in Syria: "It was Never a Revolution nor a Civil War. The Terrorists are sent by your Government"

By       Message Mark Taliano     Permalink
Among Global Research's most popular articles in 2016 by Mark Taliano author of Voices from Syria, 2017. Click link to order directly from Global Research

Two years ago, "Majd" wrote these words on a Facebook posting:

... I am Syrian... living in Syria in the middle of everything. We have seen horrors. It was never a revolution nor a civil war. The terrorists are sent by your goverment. They are al Qaeda Jabhat al Nusra Wahhabi Salafists Talibans etc and the extremist jihadists sent by the West, the Saudis, Qatar and Turkey. Your Obama and whoever is behind him or above him are supporting al Qaeda and leading a proxy war on my country.

We thought you are against al Qaeda and now you support them.

The majority here loves Assad. He has never committed a crime against his own people... The chemical attack was staged by the terrorists helped by the USA and the UK, etc. Everyone knows that here.

American soldiers and people should not be supporting barbarian al Qaeda terrorists who are killing Christians, Muslims in my country and everyone.

Every massacre is committed by them. We were all happy in Syria: we had free school and university education available for everyone, free healthcare, no GMO, no fluoride, no chemtrails, no Rothschild IMF-controlled bank, state-owned central bank that gives 11% interest, we are self-sufficient and have no foreign debt to any country or bank.

Life before the crisis was so beautiful here. Now it is hard and horrific in some regions.

I do not understand how the good and brave American people can accept to bomb my country which has never harmed them and therefore help the barbarian al Qaeda. These animals slit throats and behead for pleasure... they behead babies and rape young kids.

They are satanic. Our military helped by the millions of civilian militias are winning the battle against al Qaeda. But now the USA wants to bomb the sh*t out of us so that al Qaeda can get the upper hand.

Please help us American people. They are destroying the cradle of civilization. Stop your government.

Impeach that bankster puppet you have as president... support Ron Paul or Rand or anyone the like who are true American patriots. but be sure of one thing... if they attack and I think they will... it will be hell.

Be sure that if it were to be a world war, many many will die. Syria can and will defend itself and will sink many US ships. Iran will go to war... Russia and China eventually if it escalates... and all this for what? For the elites who created al Qaeda through the US government and use it to conduct proxy wars and destabilize countries that do not go along with their new world order agenda !!?

American people... you gotta regain control of your once admirable country. Now everyone hates you for the death you bring almost everywhere.

Ask the Iraqis... the Afghans... the Pakistanis... the Palestinians... the Syrians... the Macedonians and Serbs... the Libyans... the Somalis... the Yemenis... all the ones you kill with drones everyday. Stop your wars, Enough wars. Use diplomacy... dialogue... help... not force."

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

