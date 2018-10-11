 
 
Magnify the Blue Wave with 10 Minutes of Armchair Activism

By Meryl Ann Butler

Activism writing (collage of public domain images)
(Image by Public domain)   Permission   Details   DMCA
I just wrote 10 letters to Democrats I've never met who normally don't vote, encouraging them to go to the polls on Nov. 6th. I've never done anything like that before, but then, I've never lived in times such as thesebefore.

Vote Forward is a novel, all-volunteer, effort offering a quick and easy opportunity to help flip Congress blue by sending letters. The partially handwritten letters encourage low-propensity voters in key swing districts to vote.

Vote Forward writes,

"Letters have proven effective in multiple randomized trials. In Alabama in 2017, we saw a 3.9 percentage point boost in turnout vs. a control group (3.4pp after controlling for age, gender, and other factors, [analysis by Analyst Institute]).

In a larger experiment in the OH12 special election in August, 2018, we

saw a 1.44pp effect [analysis by Annie Wang].

Letters take just 90 seconds each to produce, making letter-writing one of the most efficient uses of volunteer time....

We are carefully targeting letters to voters with the greatest influence on control of Congress. In most cases, (these) voters are less than 75% likely to cast a ballot, but if they do vote, are more than 90% likely to vote for the

Democratic candidate."

Vote Forward is targeting districts "most likely to determine control of the House," noting "We also prioritize districts in states with important senate or gubernatorial races, and districts where we (have) connections on the ground who can help kickstart volunteer efforts...(this process is) Perfect for introverts, stay-at-home parents, and folks who don't live close enough to a swing district to go there and canvas. As one letter-party organizer explained, 'it's better than yelling at the TV!'"

Recently the pool of volunteers jumped from about one thousand to over 10,000 when an article ran in the Daily Kos and 9,000 of their readers signed up. Two of the 28 target districts have been completed ahead of schedule.


Handwriting (cropped)
(Image by ?' Georgie R)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Vote Forward noted today, "For obvious reasons (ahem, SCOTUS), many of you have expressed an interest in writing letters to North Dakota and Nevada. Today we purchased data for voters in North Dakota, and for one of the competitive districts in Nevada (which of course helps with an important Senate race as well)...We hope to have these districts live on the site within the next couple of days. "

Cynics may say otherwise, but one vote can indeed make a huge difference. It did in Newport News, Virginia, last November,when 23,215 people cast their votes for state delegates.

At first, incumbent Republican Del. David Yancey won by 10 votes, but then they had a recount. After the recount, his opponent, Democrat Shelly Simonds, won by 1 vote. There was a big celebration -- Republicans had maintained control of the Virginia House since 2000, and the current balance was 51-49 before Simonds won. Her victory meant that Dems would have more power than they'd had in 17 years.

But the next thing you knew, something not completely clear happened with one of the votes. The judges debated behind closed doors for a couple of hours, and then made an announcement that the results were tied.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Must Read 4   Supported 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

DAVID KANEGIS

Hi, this is a great concept.


I've been an advocate for years (not for political reasons) of sending people hand written notes.


It's a bit unusual and very effective. For me personally it's a bit difficult... I'm a right handed lefty and my handwriting is generally illegible.


That being said, as soon as I return from my road trip I will try to participate.


What's the best way to share this story with the most people?


Thanks. Dave

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 5:14:28 AM

Meryl Ann Butler

Thanks, Dave! We have little icons above that you can click on to share this on twitter, facebook, etc. And doing a personal email blast to your friends is effective too!

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 11:46:50 AM

DAVID KANEGIS

Another thought, does the format allow for putting the letter in a typewriter which is my main communication tool?


Then I would not only be serving a greater purpose, I could justify the obscene amount of typewriters I own.:)


Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 5:19:05 AM

Meryl Ann Butler

Yes, you could put the printed pdf into a typewriter, although they specifically say that writing by hand is one of the strong points, and they even suggest using blue ink so it stands out (I used turquoise!). There are three places for you to personalize the letter...two of them probably should be done in pen: their name at the beginning, and yours at the end. There is another space where you fill in why you vote, that's a larger space...and because typewriter font is smaller than handwriting, you would have enough space to explain why you are using a typewriter (as well as why you vote), which personalizes your letter and has its own charm, so I think that would work great! Please let us know how your letter writing goes! (And feel free to post an article about it!)

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 11:54:43 AM

DAVID KANEGIS

My signature I could manage. Though no one can ever read it :-) but this is definitely a great idea.


I'll keep you posted. Thanks.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 7:29:46 PM

Lance Ciepiela

Of course, a Clinton Presidency would surely have meant no Gorsuch and no Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court - as such, with Trump the Supreme Court has become stacked with ultra-conservative Republicans swinging the Court "to the right", "the far right", in their decisions for many decades to come.

Yes, Trump is all about his tax cuts, mostly for the wealthy, and more huge budget deficits (21-24 Trillion Plus) for the American people and the United States to pay for his presidency.

He has not "audited the Fed" nor has he told us "WHO really knocked down the World Trade Center" on 9/11 - Trump has not brought Bush to justice under the law - "the rule of law".

A Blue Wave (yes, Pelosi/Schumer are "starting to shine" brightly) is surely needed in November to "setup sturdy road blocks" for Trump as he eagerly looks forward to retaining a Republican Majority in Congress in the 2018 Mid-Term Elections and his winning the White House for another four year term in 2020.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 3:10:16 PM

DAVID KANEGIS

Hi Lance, I agree with you that we need roadblocks to Republican domination in 2020

I consider myself a progressive but I'm getting a lot of resistance from other Progressives who feel the Democrats are complicit with the Republicans, and consequently choose as is their right to vote for a third-party candidate.

This will of course potentially ensure Republican domination.

Naturally, people have a right to what they believe and to act accordingly, from my standpoint it's better to work with flawed politicians who are not perfect but will certainly protect basic human rights.

I think the letter campaign idea is a great one don't you?

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 7:42:14 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

I see you figured out how to change the color! ;-)

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 8:02:03 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Maybe instead of beginning with an attitude that "we know better" than the people who don't vote, we might approach them with more humility, more willingness to learn. Why don't they vote? What do they know that we don't know?

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 9:07:24 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Well, the point they are trying to make is to get people to vote.

We know that every vote does not always count, and we also know about all of the voting shenanigans.

However, there are also instances, like the one I mentioned above in Newport News, that can be affected by one vote. I absolutely think something a bit crooked happened there. However, I also believe that if a few more people had voted, that the authors of the crookedness may not have been able to pull it off successfully, and as you can see, there were huge ramifications from that particular election.

So we absolutely need voting reform, but that will take a lot of work and a lot of time. In the meantime, the more people who vote - something which can be done in the very immediate future - the more accurate results we are likely to get in some, perhaps most, situations. I don't think it is possible that every single election in the US is tainted with election fraud. So there has got to be some that can be affected by voter turnout.

So I think we need to do both.

I don't know of another solution, do you?

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 9:39:16 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

I think we need to start by asking people who don't vote why they don't vote. Maybe some of them will say, as you have articulated, that they don't believe their votes are being counted. Others will say "no one to vote for - the R's and the D's are both corrupt." Some of them might have figured out what Emma Goldman told us 100 years ago, "If voting could change anything, it wouldn't be legal. Or they might say that the Dems have to get the message that if they keep moving further and further to the right, at some point they lose my vote.

I don't know what they'll say, but I think I have a lot to learn by listening to them, and I also think it's not an effective tactic to walk up to somebody I don't know and tell him how to think. I find it's better to start every relationship by listening.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 7:04:30 PM

