Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

How to Build a Progressive Populist Movement From the Ground Up

By       Message Robert Borosage       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/27/18

Author 6674
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

From Smirking Chimp

From youtube.com: From the Ground Up Activism {MID-286679}
From the Ground Up Activism
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Paula Kirman Radical Citizen Media)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Can a progressive populist movement be built in the rural areas and small towns that Donald Trump dominated in 2016? On Tuesday, People's Action -- one of the largest multiracial, people's organizations in the country with 48 member organizations in 30 states -- launched a major initiative to do just that.

Instead of writing off red counties in rural and small town America, the project aims to challenge Trump's fake right-wing populism with a progressive populist movement built from the bottom up.

Their Rural and Small Town Organizing Strategy will target 72 counties in 10 states across the heartland and the south. The counties include 28 "pivot" counties that voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012 and then went to Trump in 2016. They are in key swing states like Wisconsin, Iowa, and North Carolina.

- Advertisement -

People's Action and its member organizations will build organizing efforts in all 72 counties by the end of 2018 -- and sustain growing community organizations through 2020 and beyond. Unlike traditional grassroots organizing efforts, this initiative will be identifying new leaders, and supporting insurgent candidates from the start.

Rural and Urban Together

George Goehl, director of People's Action, grew up in a rural, working-class family in Indiana. At Tuesday's launch at the National Press Club in Washington, he noted that contrary to stereotypes about rural America, these counties, while predominantly white, include African-American communities, Native American reservations and areas with significant immigrant populations.

- Advertisement -

The right has used race as a weapon to divide poor and working class communities. Now, through this project, George argues, PA will seek to build a multi-racial populist movement in rural and small town America that can join with poor and working people from urban America to transform the country.

The challenge of "unifying a multi-racial poor and working class coalition is real," Goehl told rural grassroots leaders from across the country who gathered for the launch. "But know this: We have found the villain in this story, and it is not each other. "

Multiracial Organizing

Is this possible? Kischa Peña, an African American mother of two from Mebane, North Carolina, thinks so. "After the 2016 election and Charlottesville, I had all but given up on White America," she said. "Then in September 2017, I met Down Home. I was skeptical of building a multiracial poor and working class power structure, in Alamance County of all places. But here I am, eight months later, more hopeful than ever that we can win this fight.

"We can win this fight by being open to having difficult a transparent conversation, by actively listening to each other's stories," Peña told those gathered at the NPC. "Realizing that we have more in common than we do that separates us, and seeing those shared issues as opportunities to build the power that we all know our families deserve."

A Populist Moment

- Advertisement -

We live in a populist moment. More and more Americans understand that the economy has been rigged against them, and that our politics has been corrupted by big money. Rural and small town America has taken some of the hardest hits: Jobs lost, plants closed, water fouled, family farms crushed, the relentless spread of the afflictions of despair -- divorce, suicide, depression, addiction.

Trump and Republicans consolidated their hold on these regions largely by playing a race-bait politics, blaming "those people" -- blacks, Latinos, immigrants, limousine liberals -- for what has been lost.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Robert L. Borosage is the president of the Institute for America's Future and co-director of its sister organization, the Campaign for America's Future. The organizations were launched by 100 prominent Americans to challenge the rightward drift (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Pentagon's Plan for Never-Ending War

Republicans in Congress Think You're an Idiot

Whose Side Are You On: The Moral Clarity of Occupy Wall Street

Symbolic Blather: Washington's Congenital Disease

The Real Deal on Trump's Trade Tantrums

The Geniuses Who Brought You the Iraq War Are at It Again

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 