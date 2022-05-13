 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/13/22

How Minority Rule is Killing America

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)
Republicans not only cling to minority rule, they now want to go to the next step and impose a neofascist Taliban-style government on America run by the morbidly rich and fanatically religious

Minority rule is killing America. This is most obvious in our Senate and Supreme Court, although it's also hurt the credibility of the presidency and is damaging many of our states.

It's happening because of two issues dating back to the founding of our republic, which brought us the Electoral College and unequal representation in the US Senate.

First, here's how the Electoral College came about, stripped of all the mythology (hint: it mostly had to do with avoiding somebody like Donald Trump ending up in the White House):

After the Revolutionary War, the nation was abuzz about one of that war's most decorated soldiers, Benedict Arnold, once considered a shoo-in for high elected office, selling out to the British in exchange for money and a title.

Arnold's name had been floated for president, and it raised the question of how we could make sure that a stooge working for a foreign government - or just for his own enrichment - didn't end up in the White House.

Back then, America was so spread out it would be difficult for most citizen/voters to get to know a presidential candidate well enough to spot a spy or traitor, Alexander Hamilton explained in Federalist 68. Therefore, the electors - having no other governmental duty, obligation, or responsibility - would be sure to catch one if it was tried.

"The most deadly adversaries" of America, Hamilton wrote, would probably "make their approaches [to seizing control of the USA] from more than one quarter, chiefly from the desire in foreign powers to gain an improper ascendant in our councils."

A hostile foreign power influencing public opinion or owning a senator was nothing compared to having their man in the White House. As Hamilton wrote:

"How could they better gratify this, than by raising a creature of their own to the chief magistracy [presidency] of the Union?"

But, Hamilton wrote, the Framers of the Constitution "have guarded against all danger of this sort, with the most provident and judicious attention."

The system they set up to protect the White House from being occupied by an agent of a foreign government was straightforward, Hamilton bragged. The choice of president would not "depend on any preexisting bodies of men, who might be tampered with beforehand to prostitute their votes."

Instead, the Electoral College would be made up of "persons [selected] for the temporary and sole purpose of making the appointment" of president.

The electors would be apolitical because it would be illegal for a senator or house member to become one, an injunction that is still in the Constitution.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com His most recent books are "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," "Unequal Protection: The Rise of Corporate Dominance and the Theft of Human Rights," "We The People," "What Would Jefferson Do?," "Screwed: The Undeclared War Against the Middle
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Larry Robinson

One of the greatest threats to individual liberty and the sovereignty of the individual is the tyranny of the majority. It is another reason why Statism is evil.

"The one pervading evil of democracy is the tyranny of the majority, or rather if that party, not always the majority, that succeeds, by force or fraud, in carrying elections.

It is bad to be oppressed by a minority, but it is worse to be oppressed by a majority." Lord Acton

John Adams- "There is, in short, no possible way of defending the minority, in such a government, from the tyranny of the majority, but by giving the former a negative on the latter (") Every member must possess it, or he can never be secure that himself and his constituents shall not be sacrificed by all the rest." (In Defence of the Constitutions of Government of the United States of America, Volume III, Letter 6)

Alexis de Tocqueville

"So what is a majority taken as a whole, if not an individual who has opinions and, most often, interests contrary to another individual called the minority. Now, if you admit that an individual vested with omnipotence can abuse it against his adversaries, why would you not admit the same thing for the majority?" (Democracy in America, Volume II, Part II, Chapter 7)

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 2:53:08 PM

Author 0
