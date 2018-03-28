This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

An interesting vote will be coming up in the Senate, the confirmation vote on Trump nominee Gina Haspel as Director of the CIA. Make no mistake; this will be a torture vote, a yes or no to confirm the CIA's role in systematic torture of our "enemies" abroad (see below for details).



The last time a pro-torture Trump nominee came to the Senate -- Mike Pompeo for the same job in January 2017 -- the Senate confirmed him 66-32-2. The motion to bring his nomination to the floor, called the "motion to proceed" (MTP), passed by an overwhelming 89-8-3. (For what it's worth, Bernie Sanders was one of the few No votes on that motion.)



Democratic Party votes to confirm Pompeo included "progressives" Sheldon Whitehouse (RI), Amy Klobuchar (MN), and Brian Schatz (HI). In all, 16 Democrats said yes to pro-torture Mike Pompeo, after which one of them, Whitehouse, got an earful at a town hall.





"In May 2013, the Washington Post's Greg Miller reported that the head of the CIA's clandestine service was being shifted out of that position as a result of 'a management shake-up' by then-Director John Brennan. As Miller documented, this official -- whom the paper did not name because she was a covert agent at the time -- was centrally involved in the worst abuses of the CIA's Bush-era torture regime.



"As Miller put it, she was 'directly involved in its controversial interrogation program' and had an 'extensive role' in torturing detainees. Even more troubling, she 'had run a secret prison in Thailand' -- part of the CIA's network of "black sites" -- 'where two detainees were subjected to waterboarding and other harsh techniques.' The Senate Intelligence Committee's report on torture also detailed the central role she played in the particularly gruesome torture of detainee Abu Zubaydah.





