How Low Might the Order of Presidential Succession Go?

Cover: Escape from the Chicken Coop (my 7th CD of the century)
(Image by self)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Figures lie and liars figure, the old saying goes. But even if this net figure was exaggerated by 10%, or 20%, or more, Trump would have to be considered wildly unpopular. As it is, he's the very most unpalatable person ever to hold the most crucial job on the planet.

Add that to being the very least qualified, and most self-disqualified, candidate ever to sneak into the Presidency with a plurality, and it is as I have been saying since the name-calling and subornation of violence in his campaign: the GOP is going to have to get rid of him before the midterm elections or they will lose both Houses of Congress. The longer that clock ticks, and in particular if Trump, Pence, Kushner, Trump Jr. and others are indicted, the worse the massacre is going to be.

It is not too early to talk about an unprecedented crisis in Presidential succession: If Trump is indicted, and must resign, Vice President Mike Pence would assume the presidency. But as Shareblue Media has reported,

(click here)

Pence is "complicit, and can not avoid the taint of the (Flynn) scandal."

If Pence cannot become President because of that, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is third in line. However, as Huffington Post reports,

(click here)

reports of Ryan considering retirement from Congress are beginning to swirl, though Ryan has made no public announcements-- just as his predecessor made no public statements about his intentions to step down until the day before he went ahead and did it.

The fourth in line is the President Pro Tempore of the Senate. That person is Orrin Hatch (R-Utah). As USA Today reported
(click here)

in 2014, "When the GOP-controlled Senate takes office in January, Utah's Orrin Hatch is slated to get a new title and some cool perks.

Hatch is set to become Senate president pro tempore, a constitutional office that makes him third in line to the presidency behind the vice president and speaker of the House. The president pro tempore presides over the Senate in the absence of the vice president and is usually the most senior member of the majority party.

Hatch, who first arrived in the Senate in 1977, will get a security detail, a small staff and an office at the Capitol, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Plus, if there is a national emergency, he'll be scurried off to some secret undisclosed location. The current Senate president pro tempore is Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

Hatch, who has said his current term that ends in January 2019 will be his last, played down his new role in the Utah newspaper story."

He's 83 years old, and though his health apparently remains good, he really doesn't want to be President.

The fifth through eighteenth men and women in the line of succession to the White House

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.

I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.

My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.

Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina

High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.

College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG

1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.

I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.

1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.

This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...




William P. Homans

Y'all break for me, 10-4, Come awwwwnn.... Bet you haven't thought about Jeff Sessions becoming POTUS, have you??

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 at 8:33:43 AM

Jerry Lobdill

Watermelon Slim is one of the most interesting people I have encountered on the internet. His music is distinctive; his life trajectory is very interesting, and his articles are erudite and sensible.A lot of thought went into this piece. Thumbs up.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 at 2:06:56 PM

William P. Homans

I am most grateful for your kind words, Jerry! I just got back to the motel here in Norman, OK after finishing up the rhythm tracks for my 2018 CD release, It will be titled "Church of the Blues", on the Canadian NorthernBluesMusic label. I will be recording finished vocals, harmonica, any dobro fixes I need to do, tomorrow through Thursday. Watch for it, should be out by about the end of May. Merry Christmas, pard!

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 12:24:41 AM

PCM

Who's Dogcatcher General of the United States? I could get behind that guy, even though I don't know who he is yet...

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 1:16:24 AM

