 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/8/21

How Corporate America Supports Racism, Hatred & Exploitation (in New & Fun Ways!)

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 515124
Message Lee Camp
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

.From Scheerpost

Corporations like General Mills and ExxonMobil aren't going to save us from white supremacist violence or climate annihilation with their piddly tweets

Win One Give One
Win One Give One
(Image by curiouslee from flickr)   Details   DMCA

If you've been paying even a modicum of attention to the world at large, you've noticed that white supremacists constitute a bit of a problem in America.They led an insurrection at our Capitol recently. They've been involved in many mass shootings. I, along with many others, was nearly killed by one a few years ago in Charlottesville, Va. after he tried to murder as many peaceful protesters as possible. Our police forces are brimming with white supremacist a**holes. And I think they had a popular TV show about ducks and beards not too long ago.

So I believe we can all admit that there are large groups of racist pricks wandering around our country usually armed, rarely friendly. Everyone knows it. I bet even the racist parents of a 32-year-old white supremacist know he's a dick. At Thanksgiving dinner they probably tell him, "Listen, Robbie. We're very proud of you. We love what you've done with hating Black people online. But the thing is you're kinda a dick. Can you just be more polite? Just approach people slowly and kindly ask if they would like to be racist with you. You don't have to make such a scene with all the guns and the camo."

Anyways, I bring this up because I don't think we're going to solve America's militant hate group problem until we get the help of Fruit by the Foot and Gushers...You heard me.

We all know that this country will not heal without further efforts from the gummy candy community. I mean, you remember when they solved racist policing in this country, don't you? In the midst of the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, Gushers literally tweeted, "Gushers wouldn't be Gushers without the Black community and your voices. We're working with Fruit by the Foot on creating space to amplify that. We see you. We stand with you."

It just brings a tear to your eye, doesn't it? Gushers was there for Black lives. (Although this tweet does raise the question, "If Gushers wouldn't be Gushers without the Black Community" then what would it be? Do gummy candies taste different if there aren't Black people around? What would be the point of that? Why invent a racist candy like that?)

Point being, after Gushers' unprecedented alliance with Fruit by the Foot (both of which are owned by General Mills), racist police brutality in America ceased to exist (one assumes). And so, building on that success, I think we clearly need another gummy-based Manhattan Project to tackle the unnerving prevalence of extremist hate groups and racist ideology. Perhaps if they made a statement that only good little Proud Boys get Fruit by the Foot? That might do it.

Or perhaps (he writes knowingly) this could be just one of the countless examples of corporate America trying to act like they aren't an actual negative force on community, sustainability, fairness, and equality.

Chevron and ExxonMobil and banks and credit card companies and franchise restaurants all often tell us they care about Black Lives or care about the LGBTQ+ community or are working to create a safe space for folks with disabilities or they tell us we're all in this together.

No. We. Aren't.

Corporations only care about you as far as they can extract profit from you. That is their only goal. The moment Black lives or white lives or Asian lives don't make them a profit, they no longer give a sh*t. The moment people try to demand something from them that will benefit the community and world but not improve their bottom line, those companies are not there to listen just look at the current fight for unionization at Amazon. Or try going up to Wells Fargo and saying, "Hey, I saw your ad that we're all in this together. I was so glad to hear that. Really made me feel blisstastic. Seeing as we're all in this together, I would like to ask you to stop funding oil pipelines that are killing, um, everything. Oh, and also can you stop working with weapons contractors, too? They like to kill children and stuff. So what do ya say? ".Hello? Hello? I thought we were in this together? "Does this mean you also won't babysit my cockatoo next week?"

Corporate America does not care about you or me or any of us outside of what they can extract from us, and that's as true for Betty Crocker as it is for ExxonMobil. For example, it has become a problem in America that workers (the ones lucky enough to still have a job or three) are working themselves to the bone. People literally fall asleep or collapse on the job. They're trying to work non-stop in order to afford meaningless consumer goods like, well, health care. And it's kind of common sense that if we raised the minimum wage or gave workers free child care and more paid time off, then they wouldn't be suffering so much. So Ford Motor Company saw this problem and said, "Hold my beer."

The good people at Ford have come out with a new answer to this tragic issue. It's a hat that keeps you awake while you're collapsing on the job. No, really. The commercial writes itself "Just strap this thing to your f*cking head while your subconscious brain is telling you that if you don't sleep soon you'll DIE, and the hat will tell your conscious brain, "NO! Fight the urge to give in to your urgent biological needs!"

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Lee Camp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Lee Camp is an American stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and activist. He is the host of the weekly comedy news show Redacted Tonight with Lee Camp on RT America and he also hosts the Common Censored podcast with Eleanor (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

LEE CAMP: Nineteen Facts About American Policing That Will Blow Your Mind

LEE CAMP: Trump Will Win Reelection Unless We Do One Thing

Foreign Journalists Don't Have First Amendment Rights

LEE CAMP: The Life-Saving COVID-19 Drugs You've Never Heard Of (and Why)

Cathartic

Lee Camp riffs on Corporate Crime

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 