OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/2/21

House in recess without considering consequences of eviction moratorium expiring

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
U.S. COVID-19 residential eviction ban set to expire at midnight A pandemic-related U.S. government ban on residential evictions was set to expire at midnight Saturday, putting millions of American renters at risk of being ...
Picture shows couple evicted from their home juxtaposed with caption "15 MILLION AMERICANS COULD BE HOMELESS TODAY"

As we know the eviction moratorium expired on July 31 as the Congress left town on a six week recess without extending it.

Initially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put the failure to not having "enough time to socialize it within our caucus as well as to build the consensus, especially in a time of Covid". What? She later amended her initial dissembling nonsense blaming it on the "pure cruelty" of the Republicans claiming "ensuring every American has a roof overhead is a value that unites the Democratic Party". Yeah right.

Because what's noteworthy in June the Supreme Court stated an extension of the eviction moratorium would require "clear and specific congressional authorization". So Pelosi knew exactly what needed to be done to extend it yet let it expire.

Here's some consequences for not extending it:

Moody's estimates some six million renters are in arrears, while early in July some 3.5 million people told the Census Bureau they faced eviction within the next two months.

According to figures produced by Harvard University's "Joint Center For Housing Studies" some two million homeowners are behind on their mortgages and face foreclosure as the moratorium applied to them as well. Millions of homes may soon be vacant.

Enough with the "figures". The reality is millions of families are in jeopardy of being tossed out in the street evicted from their homes. That's unconscionable. What will happen to them? Where are they going to go? Homeless shelters, tent cities?

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
