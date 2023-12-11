House Speaker Mike Johnson's Moses Delusion a Problem on Two Levels



House speaker Mike Johnson as Moses

The Christian theocrat and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson, number two in the line of US presidential succession, recently gave a speech at the National Association of Christian Lawmakers' (NACL) annual meeting and awards gala. In his speech, Johnson claims "the Lord" had a conversation with him prior to Johnson becoming Speaker of the House. According to Johnson, the conversation was, "The Lord told me very clearly to prepare. 'You ready?' 'Be ready for what?' 'We're coming to a Red Sea moment.' 'What does that mean?'"

The "Red Sea moment" allegedly mentioned by God to Johnson is in reference to the Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament's (it's illogical that Gentile Christians believe the Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament has anything to do with them when it is only addressed to the Jews) myth at Exodus 14 in which God hardened Pharoah's heart so that he would pursue the Jews fleeing from Egypt. The Jews were stopped by the Red Sea. God allegedly told Moses to raise his staff and hand towards the Red Sea and the Red Sea would part and allow the Jews to safely pass and afterwards it would flood back in killing all the Egyptian soldiers who were pursuing the Jews. According to this ungodly nonsense, God thought that killing the Egyptians would give God honor!

In his speech, Johnson said the Red Sea moment was the House speaker's race. He thought he'd be a second to whoever became House speaker, as Moses' brother Aaron was a second to Moses, but God wanted Johnson to be the modern-day Moses and made Johnson House speaker.

All of this brings out two important facts. One is that Johnson must not have objectively read what the Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament claims about Moses. For just one example out of many, Numbers 31 is all about God allegedly ordering Moses to have the Israelite army commit genocide against the Midianite people. (God sure gets blamed for a lot of evil in the Bible and other "holy" books!) Moses was very angry when he saw the Israelite army did not murder the Midianite women and children. Verses 17-18 have Moses saying to the Israelite army, "Now therefore kill every male among the little ones, and kill every woman that hath known man by lying with him. But all the women children, that have not known a man by lying with him, keep alive for yourselves." Murder is unjustifiable, let alone murdering defenseless and innocent children. To order the army to keep the "women children" alive for themselves is beyond evil. Perhaps Johnson is so delusional he believes the Bible is God's Word, so he accepts these inhumane crimes without thinking, completely ignoring his God-given reason and conscience.

The brutal and ungodly claims in this horrific Bible story denigrates God even more. Verse 25 has God telling Moses how to split up "the prey that was taken, both of man and of beast" from the Midianites, which includes how to split up the "women children"/virgin girls among the Jews. Verse 35 states the number of "women children"/virgin girls was 32,000 and verse 40 states "the LORD's tribute was thirty and two persons." Of course, "God" did not get the 32 "women children"/virgin girls, they went to the priests, as did "God's" share of the gold, silver, jewelry and livestock. This chapter of "the good book" brings to mind this statement by Thomas Paine in The Age of Reason, The Complete Edition:

"The Bible is a history of the times of which it speaks, and history is not revelation. The obscene and vulgar stories in the Bible are as repugnant to our ideas of the purity of a divine Being, as the horrid cruelties and murders it ascribes to Him are repugnant to our ideas of His justice. It is the reverence of the Deists for the attributes of the DEITY, that causes them to reject the Bible."

The second important fact brought out by Johnson's biblical delusion regarding God choosing him as the new Moses is how the overwhelming vast majority of people see Moses as an upright and godly man and hero. He's seen as a prophet of God in all of the Abrahamic man-made "revealed" religions of Judaism, Christianity, Islam and Mormonism. The US government even has a marble figure of ungodly, cruel and genocidal Moses on the US Supreme Court building.