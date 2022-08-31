 
 
Home to Roost? GOP "suddenly concerned"

By Dan Cooper
Are Republicans' chickens suddenly (and unanticipated by the GOP) coming home to roost? It is midterm election season. The party in the White House is historically destined to lose seats in both houses. The party out of the White House is supposed to sweep to victory, taking both houses in something of a landslide, typically referred to as a wave. That party this time is the GOP. And they have treated 2022 as just another midterm year, and just another typical cycle, where they are fated to take both houses and take control of the government. All they have to do is lay low and wait it out. But they live in Dupe City, thinking that everyone is as easy to deceive as their MAGA base. Except this is not just another cycle, like all the other cycles. Republicans have carelessly hatched far too many very troublesome chickens, and they are all suddenly coming home to roost.

Chicken #1: Voter suppression

This has been ongoing for a long time, and Republicans have become quite smug about it not influencing voter apathy, and if true, this would be to their considerable benefit.

Chicken #2: Normalizing Donald Trump's lies, corruption, and disrespect for the law, itself

Trumpism is a thing bigger than Trump. It has taken control of the once-proud Grand Old Party, to its eventual (now not-too distant) detriment. Good-sized chicken.

Chicken #3: Normalizing an insurrection and attack on our democracy

Seemingly, Trumpism led "quite naturally" to an attack on democracy. Today's Republicans seem perfectly fine with that. Senator Lindsey Graham still thinks it's a good idea to encourage these dupes to further violence with, "There will be riots in the streets," if Trump is indicted. Others in the GOP -- the "party of law and order" -- are saying the insurrectionists who attacked police are "patriots," and calling for the defunding of the FBI.

Chicken #4: SCOTUS' Dobbs decision reversing Roe v. Wade

This chicken reverses a half century of women's abortion rights, also opening the door to similar rejections of gay and interracial marriage, and even birth control. This is one very big chicken.

Chicken #5: Normalizing rejection of the January 6 committee hearings as a witch hunt

Trumpism at its finest sees any accusation of the corrupt Donald Trump as an infringement on their alternate reality.

Next Page  1  |  2

Dan Cooper is an award winning freelance writer/editor living in the Texas Hill Country.
 

Dan Cooper

Member since Jun 30, 2011
Republicans seem to have forgotten the old proverb about counting your chickens before the hatch. And then also before they come home to roost....

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022 at 9:20:27 PM

