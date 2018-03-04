Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Healing Music for the Wearied Soul (VIDEO)

India.Arie Performing .I Am Light. | 60th GRAMMYs TUNE IN The 60th GRAMMY Awards will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Jan. 28, 2018, airing live on CBS from 7:30--11 p.m. ET/4:30--8 p.m. PT. WATCH MORE Record Of The...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Neo-classic soul artist India.Arie offers just the kind of inspirational soul-healing music that refreshes folks who are feeling bullied and wounded by current events and by our government.

India.Arie is a multi-Grammy award winning singer/songwriter who performed with Stevie Wonder during the Songs in the Key of Life tour. Her music has received rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Billboard and Vibe among others.

SongVersation: Medicine is her new release. It was made to be listened to in a quiet time, meditation or yoga. I recommend taking a few breaths to get centered, and then drink in the deliciousness of this empowering offering, "I am Light."

India.Arie notes, "My wish is that these songs bring softness, clarity, calm, and inspiration." Preview the other seven songs in SongVersation: Medicine, here.

Politics may try, but in the end, it is always the arts that save humanity, and this is a perfect example.

Note: I appreciate Pam Grout's inspiring daily blog, which is where I read about India.Arie and this beautiful song. OpEdNews interviewed Pam in A More Positive Perspective on Elections and Life. Pam Grout's website is here and her Facebook page is here.

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Janet Supriano

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


Wonderful!

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 4, 2018 at 5:32:18 PM

b. sadie bailey

(Member since Dec 5, 2010)


Ahhhh...yes... you can always count on India Arie to put you back into balance. Love this, and all, her music!

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 4, 2018 at 6:23:19 PM

