Has This Chicago Furrier Not Heard the News?

Over the last few years fur sales have become as dead as their unwilling animal donors. Armani, GUCCI, Prada, Valentino, Versace have banned fur as have large retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Macy's and the Neiman Carcass sorry Marcus group. Canada Goose, whose coats are a favorite with the Hollywood glitterati and affluent Chicago college students, said last year it was dropping fur--thanks go to PETA--and last month the top fashion magazine. Elle, banned fur from its pages, including its international editions.

"It's a really great opportunity to increase awareness for animal welfare, bolster the demand for sustainable and innovative alternatives and foster a more humane fashion industry," said Valeria Bessolo LLopiz, senior Elle vice president and international director.

Last year Israel became the first country to ban fur sales and more than a dozen countries have banned fur farming including Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and the United Kingdom according to Human Society International.

In the last decades, Chicagoans have seen fur outlets like Evans, the world's largest furrier, D'ion and Mysels in the upscale Palmer House Hilton bite the dust and even an Andriana Furs that was located in the Loop. (One remains on Chicago's South Side.)

When animal welfare activists would stage their yearly "Fur Free Friday" parade in Chicago, the day after Thanksgiving, furriers were known to hire a billboard truck to hide behind, occluding their sign.

Why the Sea Change?

It would be wonderful if people who once had no problem living off the skins of gassed and anally-electrocuted mammals suddenly believe fur is wrong. More likely, furriers can no longer unload their cruel and socially unacceptable product.

