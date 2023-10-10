Hamas assault on Israel, rebellion against its oppressor?

Picture of Hamas attack on Israeli settlement, October 7, 2023

This writer is not about to justify Hamas brutal assault against Israeli citizens during its attack on southern Israeli settlements last Saturday. Apparently hundreds of Israeli's have been killed in the attacks. Hamas controls the government in Gaza.

Supposedly Hamas has taken hundreds of Israeli's hostage which they claim will be used in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian's being held in Israeli custody.

Israel has launched a massive attack by the IDF (Israeli Defense Force) bombing Gaza in retaliation as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war on Hamas.

But let's be clear about a few things:

Israel is an apartheid state. Here's why.

Even Palestinian's living in Israel as citizens are not accorded equal rights as Jewish citizens.

Since the 1967 war between Israel, Egypt, Syria and Jordan, with Israel as the victor, Israel took control of the formally Jordanian held West Bank, have since annexed the Golan Heights Syrian territory seized in that war, took control of the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula (since returned to Egypt as part of a peace agreement between Israel and Egypt reached in 1979), took control of Gaza yet dismantled the 25 Israeli settlements evicting Israeli settlers there in 2005 believing it would improve Israeli security.

They've built multiple Jewish settlements in the West Bank-all considered illegal under international law. In doing so the IDF demolishes Palestinian homes bulldozing them right in front of the Palestinian inhabitants. They destroy the Palestinian's olive groves which was their primary source of income. Then the mostly Orthodox Jewish settlers arrive, build new settlements on these former Palestinian lands which are then protected by the IDF. To the Jewish settlers the Palestinian's-living on these lands for generations were just squatters on lands granted to the Jews by God three thousand years ago.

Israel has built a 22 foot high wall around the West Bank as well as a similar wall around Gaza which has become an open air prison. Gaza Palestinian's are restricted from leaving the enclave, must pass security checkpoints into Israel and Egypt while an Israeli embargo limits Palestinian fishing rights in the Mediterranean Sea. The Israeli's control whatever food, medicines and building supplies that enter Gaza.

So there is no getting around it; the Palestinian's are essentially an occupied people living under Israeli rule.

So as occupied people they resist their captors which at times becomes armed rebellion against the oppressor which is what's been happening since Saturday.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).