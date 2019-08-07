 
 
General News   

Hall & Fuchs: Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and the Spies Who Kept a Criminal US with a Nuclear Monopoly from Making More of Them

By Dave Lindorff

1945, Hiroshima
(Image by Alfredo Grados)   Details   DMCA

Cambridge, UK, Aug. 6 -- Seventy-four years ago today, the US dropped the first ever atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima, a non-military target of several hundred thousand, instantly vaporizing some 70,000 people, mostly civilians, and causing the painful, slower death of another 70,000 who died of burns and radioactive damage to their bodies over the next four months. Another 60,000 died later over the years of cancers caused by the bomb's radioactive pulse and subsequent fallout.

It was, of course, only the first of two such bombs. The first, nicknamed "Little Boy" was made with Uranium 235. The second, nicknamed "Fat Man," was based on the man-made element Plutonium. Both were developed by the Manhattan Project based at Los Alamos, NM, along with the world's first atom bomb, a Plutonium device exploded in the desert near Alamogordo and called "Trinity."

It was the start of the nuclear age. Both bombs dropped on Japan were war crimes of the first order, particularly because we now know that the Japanese government, which at that time was having all its major cities destroyed by incendiary bombs that turned their mostly wooden structures into towering firestorms, was even before Aug. 6, desperately trying to surrender via entreaties through the Swiss government.

The Big Lie is that the bomb was dropped to save US troops from having to invade Japan. In fact, there was no need to invade. Japan was finished, surrounded, the Russians attacking finally from the north, its air force and navy destroyed, and its cities being systematically torched.

Actally, the US didn't want Japan to surrender yet though. Washington and President Harry Truman wanted to test their two new super weapons on real urban targets, and even more importantly, wanted to send a stark message to the Soviet Union, the supposed World War II ally which US war strategists and national security staff actually viewed all through the conflict as America's next existential enemy.

As authors Michio Kaku and Daniel Axelrod, two theoretical physicists, wrote in their frightening, disturbing and well researched book To Win a Nuclear War: The Pentagon' s Secret War Plans (South End Press, 1987) , the US began treacherously planning to use its newly developed super weapon, the atom bomb, against the war-ravaged Soviet Union, even before the war had ended in Europe. Indeed a first plan, to drop 20-30 Hiroshima-sized bombs on 20 Russian Cities, code named JIC 329/1, was intended to be launched in December 1945. Fortunately that never happened because at that point the US only had two atomic bombs in its "stockpile."

The describe how as the production of new bombs sped up, with 9 nuclear devices by June 1946, 35 by March 1948 and 150 by January 1949, new plans with such creepy names as Operations Pincher, Broiler, Bushwacker, Sizzle and Dropshot were developed, and the number of Soviet cities to be vaporized grew from 20 to 200.

For the rest of this article by DAVE LINDORFF in ThisCantBeHappening!, the uncompromised, collectively run, seven-time Project Censored Award-winning online alternative news site, please go to: https://thiscantbehappening.net/hiroshima-nagasaki-and-the-spies-who-prevented-a-criminal-us-from-obtaining-a-nuclear-monopoly/

(Article changed on August 7, 2019 at 02:05)

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books
 

Stephen Fox

I am not sure I am ready to concur that Klaus Fuchs or the undiscovered Mole at Los Alamos or the brain behind them all, Joseph Stalin, were laudable in any sense of the word, but I do admire the courage it takes to write these thoughts as you have, and to build the evidence to make a credible case.


I live 38 miles from Los Alamos, and the subject is still very volatile here, even at times resulting in official suspicion of peaceniks and pacificists like me, with probable Chinese spies like Wen Ho Lee, and undoubtable spies like the one Hugo Chavez sent to get the Bomb for Venezuela (whose name I have mercifully forgotten).


I am very glad to this day that Harry Truman overruled General Groves' plan to bomb Kyoto to "teach those Japs a lesson," like the British bombed Leipzig and Dresden to get even for the relentless bombing of Britain, to strike at the cultural centers to retaliate with an unforgettable lesson.


If Truman had NOT done what he did, it would have been Kyoto in horrible radioactive ruins, rather than military targets like Hiroshima and Nagasaki.


I encourage the reader to watch the Japanese film, Black Rain, set in Hiroshima just before and then after the blast. It will change forever the way you view these things. Here is the soundtrack; you can find the whole film on YouTube here:


.youtube.com/watch?v=0997IhRPb1s



'.'- Shohei Imamura's .Kuroi-Ame (Black Acid Rain). - composed by Tohru Takemitsu.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Wazarlt Kurosawa) Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 3:21:21 AM

Dave Lindorff

There is no question in my mind given the US history of wars and war crimes since the end of WWII (the US has been the major purveyor of mass violence and illegal wars since that last global war), that US would have used a monopoly on the bomb to control the world as much as possible just as Dick Cheney and his cohorts in the Project for a New American Century were calling for, had they managed to achieve it. Only the work of Fuchs, a dedicated Communist, and Hall, a committed humanist, allowed the Soviets to escape the plan for their annihilation being cooked up by the madmen in the Pentagon and White House. This has nothing to do with Stalin and his brutal dictatorial rule. It has to do with the survival of mankind.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 12:41:04 PM

Dave Lindorff

Objectively, the actions of Fuchs and Hall in helping the Soviets get their own bomb before the US had enough bombs to destroy Russia as an industrial power and to shatter the Red Army, ended up giving us 74 years and counting of no nuclear bomb used in anger, and of no World War III.


Dave Lindorff

founding editor of ThisCantBeHappening.net

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 12:43:52 PM

