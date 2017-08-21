Power of Story
Goldman Sachs, the president of the US

US Treasury Under New Management
In this article, I'm not going to trace and list all the Obama and Trump appointees who have ties to Goldman Sachs. The sources are easily available. The Hillary Clinton connections are clear as well.

The point is, Goldman and its allies can exert enormous influence on the direction of the trillion-dollar casino called the stock market.

And the stock market is the universally perceived indicator of the health or illness of the US economy.

The economy is Trump's trump card. If the stock market plummets and stays down, his credibility as president takes a hit of far more serious proportions than anything we've seen so far.

Keep in mind, as well, that giant pension funds all over the US and giant insurance companies (and other entities) invest in the stock market -- and these organizations' stability, as endangered as it is right now, would fracture in far more serious ways, if the stock market collapsed.

Super-banks like Goldman Sachs therefore hold the political fate of a president, any president, in their hands.

"Play ball with us. Otherwise, we can take down the market."

What does Goldman Sachs want, aside from a free hand to wheel and deal inside and outside the law re investing and trading?

Goldman wants:

The basic survival of Globalist "free trade" (no tariffs) -- the cornerstone of mega-corporate control of the world economy.

Through US military threats and interventions and attacks, the prosperity of the military industrial complex.

The continued prosperity of the pharmaceutical cartel -- despite its avaricious market practices and outpouring of destructive medical drugs.

These are a few of Goldman's top priorities.

But of course, Goldman has a Plan B, if they decide Trump's presidency is too shaky. And now that several corporate CEOs and financiers have left Trump's corporate council over the recent Charlottesville violence and Trump's response to it, causing the president to disband that council, Goldman is obviously mulling Plan B.

http://nomorefakenews.com

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

