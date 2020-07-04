 
 
Going Coronaviral--Ignorance is not bliss when it comes to exponential growth

By (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Robert Adler
Message Robert Adler

We humans are pretty good at understanding linear change. It's all around us:

--eat more, gain some weight; eat less, lose some weight
--press on the gas pedal, speed up; press on the brake, slow down
--turn up the heat, feel warmer; turn down the heat, feel cooler
--someone can't hear you, talk louder; someone moves closer, talk more softly
--and thousands of other daily experiences in which a small change produces a small result and a larger change produces a larger result.

However, some events don't behave linearly. There are situations where a small change can produce a big effect. We're living through at least two of them right now--the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change. Unfortunately, we're failing miserably in understanding and dealing with both of them.

Just a few tiny droplets . . .
Just a few tiny droplets . . .
(Image by CDC)   Details   DMCA

Let's do a little math--please bear with me:

Step number//Linear growth (n x 2)// Exponential growth (2 to the n)

1......................................2 ...................................... 2
2......................................4........................................4
3......................................6........................................8
4......................................8......................................16
5....................................10......................................32
6....................................12......................................64
7....................................14....................................128
8....................................16....................................256
9....................................18....................................512
10..................................20..................................1024
11..................................22................................. 2048

Let's pretend that these numbers represent two different responses to the Covid-19 virus.

The steps might represent weeks. The first column might represent a situation where the virus is fairly well controlled (e.g. through some combination of social distancing, mask wearing, testing, tracing and isolating people likely to shed the virus). On average one infected person infects approximately one other person, with the result that the number of cases grows linearly. The third column represents exponential growth--where the virus truly is "going viral." All that takes is for one infected person to pass the virus on to more than one new victim.

Notice the enormous and rapidly expanding difference as the weeks tick by. At week three, exponential growth has infected just two more people than in the linear growth model, but at ten weeks the difference is more than 1,000, and one week later, more than 2,000.

So, our first takeaway is that when we're dealing with any situation involving exponential growth, at first it's hard to distinguish from the linear progressions that we're used to, but sooner or later it takes off explosively.

Now let's examine that phrase "sooner or later."

Week// Doubling stopped sooner// Doubling stopped later

1.................................2...................................2
2.................................4...................................4
3.................................8...................................8
4...............................16.................................16
5...............................18.................................32
6...............................20.................................64
7...............................22...............................128
8...............................24...............................256
9...............................26...............................258
10.............................28...............................260
11.............................30...............................262

Total Cases:..........198.............................1290

 What a difference a delay makes. This might represent two states, one of which sees the exponential handwriting on the wall after just four weeks, institutes effective controls and ends up with 198 cases, while the other delays control measures one month more and ends up with with 6.5 times as many cases. (Or these numbers could equally well represent deaths, in which case that one month delay would have caused over a thousand needless deaths.

Obviously the numbers above are meant to be an illustration; they don't match exactly with the real world. However, you can see this in actual cases and deaths if you compare the impact of a one-week delay in responding to the pandemic in New York vs. California. Here's a zerospinzone.blogspot post from March 30:

You can see what difference even a few days lag in imposing strict stay-at-home orders makes. California--population 39.5 million, first state to impose strict controls: current # of cases 6358, deaths 132. New York--population 19.5 million, delayed a week before imposing controls: current # of cases 60,679, deaths 1063. The number of cases per population in NY is 19 times greater than in California, and the number of deaths per population 17 times greater. What a tragic difference a week's delay makes.

 Clamping down just one week earlier in California has almost certainly saved tens of thousands of lives by now.

Robert Adler

I'm a retired psychologist and freelance writer focusing on science, technology and fact-based political and social commentary.

Robert Adler

Like kids playing with fireworks, we're not well equipped to understand the risks of innocent-looking things that can go boom. The coronavirus epidemic in the US is a case in point. Witness Trump's comment early in the pandemic, "We have very little problem in this country at this moment five and those people are all recuperating successfully." He apparently had no idea that exponential growth--going viral--could turn five into 2.75 million in just 5 months. This post makes exponential growth about as clear as it can be. In a nutshell, we need to flatten the curve before it flattens us.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 12:31:19 AM

Art Costa

Author 48718
(Member since May 19, 2010)
Corona is not an example of exponential growth. It may be an example of extensive increased testing. My guess, and it's more than mine, is that assuming much which has been contested (from the validity of the testing itself, to the way we count these things, and the media shift emphasis), millions if not billions of people are infected (or would test positive). The question then is, what does this mean? Are millions upon millions dying, are there only a fraction of a percent who die making it far less than a pandemic (more of a flu epidemic), or as one pathologist recently claimed: no one, at least in Europe, has died of COVID-19 (see below*)? These are the questions we're left with after massive destructive response to this "virus".

Regarding the climate. For me the problem is much bigger than climate (though that's very important). It's the degradation of our life support systems - our entire ecosystem. That's verifiable without modeling. It's the models that have been questioned in both climate change and the Corona. That's very troubling and something we need to come to terms with, IMO. Should we see models more like they're intended, as a trend line without certainty, rather than policy making which should require verifiable evidence.

*"A high-profile European pathologist is reporting that he and his colleagues across Europe have not found any evidence of any deaths from the novel coronavirus on that continent."

https://theduran.com/no-one-has-died-from-the-coronavirus/

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 8:22:16 PM

Derryl Hermanutz

Author 64335
(Member since Apr 27, 2011)
Reply to Art Costa:   New Content

Excellent response, Art. Exponential functions can look scary, until you recognize that they are not real. They are mathematical projections, assuming the linear trend will continue in the same direction at the same exponential rate of change.

Bankers used to salivate over "doubling time". 72 divided by the rate of interest = the number of years it will take for the debt to double, if the borrower makes no payments but simply rolls over the loan principal with the unpaid annual interest added to each year's beginning debt amount. So at 8% interest on a $1 billion loan, after 9 years the debtor will owe $2 billion, then $4 billion 9 years later, then $8 billion, etc. Pretty soon the debtor owes $trillions, then $quadrillions. The "money" to pay the debt does not exist. But the "debt" exists, in the banker's accounts. The debt is uncollectable because the money to pay it does not exist. This is an example of an "exponential" function. Is an unpayable debt "real"? Or is it merely an arithmetic equation in somebody's accounting ledgers?

In the natural world all real systems are cyclical. The system changes in one direction until it reaches a tipping point, then it reverses direction. This was the main insight of chaos theory and fractal geometry, from 40 years ago.

Mathematical models - of global warming, or of the 'pandemic' - are made of a set of variables that change and interact with each other at various intensities. To make the model "predict the future", you have to assign actual values (numbers) to the variables, and you have to assign numbers to weight the intensities of each factor and its interactive forces. The numbers are not measurements. They are assumptions. By slightly altering the assumptions you can make the model predict any future you choose. If the future your model predicts is not the one you want to promote as "real", you just tweak the variables until you get the very scary future you want to present as "inevitable" - unless we stop burning fossil fuels (shut down the economy that all our lives depend on); or unless we shut down the economy to prevent spreading the deadly 'pandemic'...which, in the real world, is not a deadly pandemic at all but more like "flu season'.

I am constantly astonished how apparently intelligent people fall for these overtly false scare stories that are designed to panic the herd and terrify the people and their governments into accepting the tyrannical 'solutions' that have been prepared to "prevent the imminent catastrophes".

There is no doubt in my mind that industrial civilization and the consumer society it fosters are wasting the Earth's resources, polluting the environment, and destroying the biosphere that supports all life - including our own. This is a "real" problem. But fake global warming and fake pandemics distract humanity from the real, solvable problems, and terrify everybody with phony problems so the people will accept the pre-packaged 'solutions' that will continue destroying the natural and human world to maintain the power, wealth and privilege of the owning class who benefit from this dystopia.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 8:57:59 PM

Robert Adler

Author 88362
(Member since Jun 11, 2013)
Reply to Derryl Hermanutz:   New Content

Glad to see my post stimulated such interesting responses. I'll agree that models all have their flaws and limits--"the map is not the reality." However, it's still useful to have maps, and to know how to read them.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 1:13:14 AM

David Wieland

Author 512811
(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
Reply to Robert Adler:   New Content

But when a mathematical model is used to support real world alarm it becomes dangerously misleading.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 4:54:37 AM

Robert Gormley

Author 42289
(Member since Dec 12, 2009)
Reply to Derryl Hermanutz:   New Content

"Exponential functions can look scary, until you recognize that they are not real. They are mathematical projections, assuming the linear trend will continue in the same direction at the same exponential rate of change."

"In the natural world all real systems are cyclical. The system changes in one direction until it reaches a tipping point, then it reverses direction. This was the main insight of chaos theory and fractal geometry, from 40 years ago. "

There are real exponential functions in the natural world.

For example, the electrical current disharge of a capacitor follows an exponential function.

Just sayin'.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 8:44:50 PM

Brad Fuller

Author 95682
(Member since Sep 16, 2014)
  New Content

Daryl and Art have both made a clear comments on this fake pandemic. Not saying SARS 2 is not a disease making its way through the population but that this very probably orchestrated event is being used for political economics in the interests of a small minority that has extraordinary power and wealth and an agenda to acquire more control so that this wealth and power structure is never challenged.Perhaps we should count our lucky stars that the release of a real bio weapon was not in the cards! Put this pyramid cap interference into the equation and see what develops with any event be it BLM, the War of Terror, global warming hypothesis, identity politics , or a disease requiring the imposition of medical martial law or what have you. The whole monologue around each event will be controlled and those expressing opinion outside the official narrative are those dissidents who are then labelled the very essence of threat to society as wrote by the power elites.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 1:21:25 AM

Robert Adler

Author 88362
(Member since Jun 11, 2013)
Reply to Brad Fuller:   New Content

Before settling on the idea that this is a "fake pandemic," please check out these two sites, better yet, follow the dashboard at the first URL or a few days:

v2019.live/

Economist excess deaths

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 2:34:39 AM

Art Costa

Author 48718
(Member since May 19, 2010)
Reply to Robert Adler:   New Content

The numbers are problematic. I've read all kinds of numbers that demonstrate that this is not a pandemic, and should not have been called a pandemic (something the WHO initiated, with only a handful of cases outside of China back in February). That coupled with the exaggerated modeling created a furor (pretext) to shutdown the economies. The modeler has shown his incapacity in the past to project with any accuracy virus outbreaks. Why would anyone use those flawed unpeer reviewed models to shutdown the global economy?

The initial pretext was to flatten the curve. Than it was continued for months, with masks and distancing being mandated in some states. There's no verifiable science behind any of this. As states attempted to reopen, the media sited "spikes" of cases (irrelevant regarding health impact) and in some cases rolled back the openings.

I think, and there's plenty of information to verify this, a corona virus (one of many) was used as a means to: reset the economy (Event 201 dry runs the entire scenario late last year) and to oust Trump from office. It's not just the Dems that want Trump out, it's the global elites (who the Dems support) who view him as an obstacle at worst, or unreliable at best in the move to reset the global economy. The evidence was there from day one. HRC was the pick in 2016 to usher the changes in. Their pulling out all the media stops to see that a soft coup, using "faux democracy" to get him out of the way.

Power works thus: you don't need everyone, just enough to buy into the scheme. You pound the people with 24/7 corona numbers minus any context or discussion by hundreds of scientist to contest the official numbers.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 5:22:47 PM

Art Costa

Author 48718
(Member since May 19, 2010)
Reply to Art Costa:   New Content

"The numbers are problematic..." because they're mixed with significant numbers of deaths that were likely caused not by the virus, but other health conditions (with/not from).

This is a political/economic pandemic.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 5:24:42 PM

Art Costa

Author 48718
(Member since May 19, 2010)
Reply to Brad Fuller:   New Content

Yes Brad, they killed the Kennedys, MLK, Malcom X, a slew of BBP because they threatened the power structure.

The highly decorated marine general Smedley Butler (author of War is a Racket) was brought into a clandestine meeting with power brokers/bankers, etc. who asked him to recruit marines to take over the government and oust FDR. He refused, and what's more he said he'd only do that to protect the FDR administration.

With all the historical evidence available during our life times, it's truly amazing how many people never question even drastic commands from the government. Some suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome and just can't see the forest for the trees.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 5:32:52 PM

Robert Adler

Author 88362
(Member since Jun 11, 2013)
Reply to Art Costa:   New Content

Dear Art,

Interesting theories, but at least from my point of view, extremely hard to either prove or disprove.

Perhaps one test of your non-theoretical assessment of the status of this virus will be when you'll be willing to travel again, perhaps to update your Eiffel tower photo.

REA

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 10:06:43 PM

