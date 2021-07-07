 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Global Warming and the Danger to Coastal Communities

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 500573
Message Arshad M Khan

A heat dome has settled over the Pacific northwest, extending into Canada and stretching as far south as Las Vegas, Nevada. It is not unusual for temperature records to be broken by a degree or so. This time they are being shattered.


In some places previous records have been exceeded by as much as 10 degrees F, and scientists note this has no precedent in modern record-keeping. Portland, Oregon reached an all-time high of 116 degrees F, least expected in a place known for a moderate climate. Just a little north and inland, Lytton, British Columbia recorded an almost unbelievable 121 F (49.6 Celsius) on June 29, 2021, setting a new record for Canada as a whole. The previous high for Lytton, which had stood since 1941, was surpassed by 9F.


While one cannot ascribe individual extreme events to global warming, scientists expect their frequency to increase. Also a warming globe is going to raise the temperature of sea water. This causes more evaporation into the atmosphere forming more clouds and thunderstorms, and it also increases the probability that hurricanes and typhoons will develop. So the reasoning goes.


Another consequence of the warming is sea level rise (SLR). It happens in two ways: higher temperatures heat and expand the water itself and, secondly, melt ice sheets as over Greenland and the Antarctic. A new study published in Nature Communications this week projects the threat of SLR on global coastal communities in numbers of people affected and comes up with the startling figure of 410 million.


Perhaps the threat is being realized already, as seawater seepage is one theory for the partial collapse of the 12-story condominium in Surfside (a suburb of Miami). Last week on June 24th at 1:05 am, a part of the building simply slid down burying the sleeping residents in a pile of rubble. It is possible the seepage weakened the foundation by destabilizing the soil until the foundation buckled.


Another theory focuses on the construction and the reinforced concrete. Beach sand tends to be contaminated with salt, and, according to this theory, when used in the concrete, it accelerates corrosion of the iron rebars which will fail, weakening the concrete. Worse still, engineers have discovered from the wreckage that damaged columns appear to have less steel than the design drawings required.


Modern concrete can last a 100 years when properly maintained (which is expensive) but can break down in half that time and repairs can cost more than the original cost. For example, Frank Lloyd Wright's celebrated Fallingwater, a home built near Pittsburgh has cantilevered balconies over a waterfall -- it is a dramatic design thanks to reinforced concrete. Completed in 1939, it requires continual expensive maintenance on the concrete, and despite this major repairs had to be undertaken in 2002 to prevent structural collapse. The cost of all this is of course several times the original construction cost.


Florida is not the only state suffering coastal threats. In Texas, a $26 billion plan modeled on Dutch dikes has been passed by the legislature to protect the Galveston region. Yet with global warming, the threat of rising seawater levels for coastal communities all over the world is only likely to get worse.


Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 