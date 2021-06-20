 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Get vaccinated, get rich, get high!

Washington is offering 'rolled joints' for jabs.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: WION)   Details   DMCA

A billion free doses or pot for a shot? These are the days of our lives.

Some context. At the same time G7 nations were pledging to donate 1 billion doses of Coronavirus vaccines to less wealthy nations, back in the good old US of A, where everyone desperately wants to reach the 70 percent vaccinated goal so we can "open up" and get back to normal again, reluctant vaccine-getters were being wooed with all sorts of goodies, including a joint for a jolt, pot for a shot. A free dose of THC for an already free dose of a life-saving vaccine. What the heck, if your won't do it for your own well-being, if you won't do it for the health of your friends and neighbors, if you won't do it because it is the easiest way to demonstrate both common sense and patriotism, won't you please, pretty please, get vaccinated if we give you free! a pre-rolled joint of marijuana? What a country.

Indeed. What a country.

The "Joints for Jabs" program in the State of Washington, where recreational marijuana use is legal, lets adults who are 21 or older claim a free marijuana joint after they receive their shot. The promotion supposedly will run through July 12. Presumably those who don't partake in puffing will have to settle for a bottle of water.

In the same vein, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce offered a "Shots for Shots" promotion. Anyone who got vaccinated at the Convention Center was given a coupon for a free drink at local watering holes.

With President Biden's stated goal of having 70 percent of Americans vaccinated by July 4, states, cities, corporations, businesses were, well, bribing Americans to do the right thing. Tickets to ball games, Disneyland, Six Flags, the Super Bowl, free Girl Scout cookies, French fries, hotdogs, donuts, Pizza, college scholarships, weekly drawings and lottery tickets that could be worth millions have all been offered to try to convince people to do their part to stop the pandemic that has, by the way, killed more than 600,000 of your fellow Americans.

Meanwhile, the much-lauded agreement by the G7 nations to provide 1 billion free doses of vaccines to less wealthy nations around the world was welcomed and criticized by the outgoing U.N. aid chief, Mark Lowcock, who said, while the vaccines certainly would be appreciated, the wealthy nations offered no plan for how to distribute them.

Oops. Since speed of delivery is vital in stemming the pandemic, it certainly would help to have a delivery plan, such as was proposed by the International Monetary Fund. This is especially vital for countries across Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and parts of South America, which desperately need Covid vaccines. For now, they can do without the hotdogs and Girl Scout cookies. Just vaccines, please.

My point? With more than 177 million Covid cases worldwide and nearly 4 million deaths, I have trouble wrapping my head around the fact that tens of thousands of my fellow Americans need a free joint or a ticket to a baseball game or a shot at a lottery ticket to get them to take a free vaccine that could well save their lives, not to mention the lives of others. A vaccine that could finally stem the pandemic.

Yeah, I just walked in and got my shots, no problem, thank you, so yeah, I'm more than a little annoyed and disappointed.

Problem is, I don't really have a solution. People were livid over being required to wear masks. Imagine requiring them to get vaccinated. January 6 would seem like a backyard barbecue. In some respects, I think pot for shots is just evidence that, in this country, we never really left "normal."

 

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
