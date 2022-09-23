Get Off the Defensive, Democrats!



Watermelon Slim, Turning Point (Piermont NY) 2007

I wrote this response a couple of days ago in response to the thirtieth or fortieth political solicitation for funds of the day. The Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate, needs money. They all need money.

Certainly, the disastrous Citizens United ruling by the USSC is the root cause, because it allow billionaires to actually throw their whole wads at the political process, and those who must deal with that unrestrained scale of spending respond in kind as best they can.







One theme that rings, or thuds, through the hundreds of Democratic fundraising solicitations I receive every week (It used to be hundreds a DAY before I hit the unsubscribe button on most of the largest PACs) is DESPAIR. I take it that after group consultation of fundraisers from all Democratic candidates' campaigns, and all national PACs, expressions of desperation are thought to be the most effective way to get Democratic or Democratic-leaning independent voters (like me) to contribute money.





I live on $988/mo. Social Security plus Medicare A+B in North Mississippi. I supplement this income with occasional (maybe 50 per year, less since Covid hit) paid musical appearances-- I am a bluesman, professionally known as Watermelon Slim. I have offered-- for YEARS, starting with Dennis Kucinich and Bernie Sanders-- my musical appearances in support of various Democratic candidates, concerts which would net you far more money than I can just pull out of my wallet.





Go to www.watermelonslim.com. Take a look. If you want a specific recommendation from a specific Democratic politician, please contact Mississippi State Representative Orlando Paden, who represents Clarksdale, where I live.





See who I am, and what I can do for you, particularly in southern states. Call my agent, Chris Hardwick, at 850-621-3987.





Rather than YOUR despair as a motivational tool to pry more money from VOTERS, I suggest that with Donald Trump teetering on the edge of indictments for multiple felonies, AND his now outright subscription to the QAnon conspiracy theory, the right move is to hammer Republican pols and operatives as criminals and abetters of criminals. We (Democrats) are not perfect, but in the context of electoral politics, we are GOOD, as opposed to the GOP, which represents cheating, lying, kick-em-in-the-balls EVIL.





