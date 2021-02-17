 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 2/17/21

Genocide of Persians: In Memory of Persians killed.

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 8028
Message Mohammad Ala

Gate of Xerxes
Gate of Xerxes
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Alborzagros)   Details   Source   DMCA

In honor of the innocent Persians (Iranians) among them many children and elderly who were killed, I researched many Persian historical books and read many tablets. A sample is provided in this article.

This article is dedicated to the memory of 70,000 to 80,000 Persians who were killed during a genocide some 2600 years ago.

Historical books mention that 60% of world population resided in Persian territories more than 2000 years ago. One may conclude that Persia was the center of civilization where the first organized religion was established, namely Zoroastrian. This religion and its concepts have been copied by all religions, especially Judaism and Christianity. For example, the concept of heaven and hell was introduced in holy book of Avesta.

The_Inner_Fire.pdf (avesta.org)

There are thousands of documents and stories. From a typical Western historical perspective, as usual, different version(s) have been presented which are different from historical facts.

If one converts 70,000 to 80,000 Persians killed 2600 years ago to present day, this number would be in the range of 10,000,000 to 25,000,000 million people.

Purim - Blood Lust & Genocide

"Purim" is a crime in which half of Persian population, in cooperation with Khashayar Sha, shah Achaemenid, were massacred. The story of this historical event is listed in the Book of Torah in the section "ESTER". Persian books write Ester, but this name is spelled differently in Western books.

ESTER (in Western books Esther) was the name of a girl who, according to the Torah, married Akhshrash (Khashayar Sha) Achaemenid. She did not reveal her lineage because her relative had ordered not to divulge her identity.

Purim is a major massacre carried out with a plan and Achaemenid complicity that brutally killed the indigenous people of Persia (Iran) at the time, which is described in a chapter called ESTER, Esther. As some may know, the book of the present Torah has evolved over time and replaced with stories, legends and historical incidents that have passed after Moses the Prophet to the Jewish people, including the sections "Isha'a and Jeremiah and Esther, etc. "

After Cyrus the Great's orders for freedom, some people travelled to other areas and many stayed in Iran. Esther and her uncle are part of a group that settled in Iran. They lived and died in Iran and are buried in the City of Hamedan. A great respect to Persians and Iranians who have kept their tombs intact for over 2600 years. This is a sign of Persian greatness.

Purim.

Hamedan.

Esther, led by her uncle imposed herself on Xerxes Shah (the Cyrus the Great); this is one of the myth as Persian women were the most beautiful women in the world and many of them are still very beautiful.

Esther, who had dominated the weak king convinced him to execute Haman and his sons. Haman was the Iranian Minister of Xerxes and the rumor was spread that he planned to kill the Shah. After killing many Persians including Haman, Esther's uncle (Mordecai) became a full-time empire behind the curtain, and after a while, he ordered the massacre of over 75,000 Iranian protesters, among them many children and elderly.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Mohammad Ala Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Iran, pronounced Eeran NOT Eye-ran...".> Hint: Italy: Eetaly not Eye-taly. Iran has been in the region properly termed 'West Asia' -- not the 'Middle East' for thousand of years. It is heart-warming to see more and more (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Imperative of the Chicago Convention

Fear among World Citizens

Historical Facts about Kurds

Yemen: Lessons to be learned.

What is there to negotiate?

The USA and Iran: Strains and Illegal Sanctions

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028
(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 11 fans, 33 articles, 58 quicklinks, 1608 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

In honor of the innocent Persians (Iranians) among them many children and elderly who were killed, I researched many historical Persian and English books and read many Persian tablets. A sample is provided in this article.

Genocide towards Iranians goes back to 2600 years ago. Western media has intentionally avoided presenting the facts because it is controlled by lobby groups.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021 at 5:40:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 