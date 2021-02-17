Genocide of Persians: In Memory of Persians killed.

In honor of the innocent Persians (Iranians) among them many children and elderly who were killed, I researched many Persian historical books and read many tablets. A sample is provided in this article.

This article is dedicated to the memory of 70,000 to 80,000 Persians who were killed during a genocide some 2600 years ago.

Historical books mention that 60% of world population resided in Persian territories more than 2000 years ago. One may conclude that Persia was the center of civilization where the first organized religion was established, namely Zoroastrian. This religion and its concepts have been copied by all religions, especially Judaism and Christianity. For example, the concept of heaven and hell was introduced in holy book of Avesta.

The_Inner_Fire.pdf (avesta.org)

There are thousands of documents and stories. From a typical Western historical perspective, as usual, different version(s) have been presented which are different from historical facts.

If one converts 70,000 to 80,000 Persians killed 2600 years ago to present day, this number would be in the range of 10,000,000 to 25,000,000 million people.

Purim - Blood Lust & Genocide

"Purim" is a crime in which half of Persian population, in cooperation with Khashayar Sha, shah Achaemenid, were massacred. The story of this historical event is listed in the Book of Torah in the section "ESTER". Persian books write Ester, but this name is spelled differently in Western books.

ESTER (in Western books Esther) was the name of a girl who, according to the Torah, married Akhshrash (Khashayar Sha) Achaemenid. She did not reveal her lineage because her relative had ordered not to divulge her identity.

Purim is a major massacre carried out with a plan and Achaemenid complicity that brutally killed the indigenous people of Persia (Iran) at the time, which is described in a chapter called ESTER, Esther. As some may know, the book of the present Torah has evolved over time and replaced with stories, legends and historical incidents that have passed after Moses the Prophet to the Jewish people, including the sections "Isha'a and Jeremiah and Esther, etc. "

After Cyrus the Great's orders for freedom, some people travelled to other areas and many stayed in Iran. Esther and her uncle are part of a group that settled in Iran. They lived and died in Iran and are buried in the City of Hamedan. A great respect to Persians and Iranians who have kept their tombs intact for over 2600 years. This is a sign of Persian greatness.

Purim.

Hamedan.

Esther, led by her uncle imposed herself on Xerxes Shah (the Cyrus the Great); this is one of the myth as Persian women were the most beautiful women in the world and many of them are still very beautiful.

Esther, who had dominated the weak king convinced him to execute Haman and his sons. Haman was the Iranian Minister of Xerxes and the rumor was spread that he planned to kill the Shah. After killing many Persians including Haman, Esther's uncle (Mordecai) became a full-time empire behind the curtain, and after a while, he ordered the massacre of over 75,000 Iranian protesters, among them many children and elderly.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).