 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

From Switzerland with a Message of Concern to President Biden

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden
(Image by whitehouse.gov)   Details   DMCA


Soon, Mr. Biden, our country will be hosting your meeting with President Putin of Russia. Geneva is an excellent venue for it. We are a neutral country and take much pride in that. Both important guests can be assured of a reception with the utmost courtesy and dignity.

The world saw that you took a bold first step in proposing this meeting. Indeed it was an act of bravery in the face of the domestic circumstances you face.

I follow US-Russia relations very carefully. It was alarming to see the pushback you received even from your administration. In early June CNN reported, "US ambassador to Russia warned senators that Biden administration risks repeating predecessors' mistakes in dealing with Putin."

Sen. Ben Sasse insisted that you should be "treating Putin like a gangster who fears his own people" instead of "legitimizing his actions with a summit," according to Politico.

But given the high level of tensions between the two countries it would have been risky to remain essentially incommunicado. Both nations had recalled their respective ambassadors. That left room for much misunderstanding to exist and for public statements to be misinterpreted. Congratulations to you for your assertive step toward a summit.

My fervent hope is that the meeting will proceed in accordance with your host nation's values for courtesy and dignity. Recent news reports have given the world concerns whether that will come to pass.

Lamentably I've seen a spiraling series of statements that give rise to concern. Your summit proposal was greeted with great skepticism both in your country and in Russia.

A US talk radio commentator alleged that "Putin is bossing around Biden." The Wall Street Journal ran the headline, "Has Biden Lost His Nerve with Putin?" The Hill commented, "He should cancel his coming summit with Putin." Equally troubling was a report from RT, the Kremlin-controlled broadcaster, proclaiming, "Putin and Biden summit will delight media, but it won't change anything."

Perhaps defensively, you responded to the effect that at the summit you will be tough on Putin over his malign activities. That prompted an escalation in which Putin warned that unwarranted Biden criticism would receive an "uncomfortable" response.

It is hard to understand how that kind of back-and-forth can be a constructive prelude to a summit. Putting each other on the defensive isn't going to be a gateway to progress. Opening positive communication channels would be a more promising approach.

Accordingly allow me to offer several suggestions for having a successful summit here in Switzerland:

1. Seek agreement for the return of the respective ambassadors. That wouldn't be a sign of weakness as your critics might suggest. It would help you in pursuing a more normal relationship with Russia. You could explain to your domestic critics that reliable and unambiguous communications between the two counties during this time of tension is clearly in America's best interests. This significant move toward normalizing relations will also have economic benefits for American businesses. The current situation has caused damage to American companies doing business in and with Russia. Your call to return ambassadors is an easy one for you to make and it is easy to implement. It will set the course in the right direction.

2. The matter of Russian cyberattacks looms large in your media. It is a serious problem. But with all due respect, I must confirm that the American approach to dealing with it looks very shortsighted. Think if the tables were turned. What if some unsavory characters in America were behind cyberattacks on entities in Russia? Would you react cooperatively if President Putin started a dialog by accusing you personally of being behind them? Wouldn't you be more receptive if the Russian president instead said, "Loko, we're getting these cyberattacks that appear to be coming from your country. Can we work together to get to the source of the problem?" Clearly wouldn't that put Putin in a position to learn more through that approach? And the same would work for you. If you go in attacking Putin, you will probably learn nothing. If you go in requesting cooperation you may make some headway. Maybe it will uncover state culpability or maybe you'll find another culprit. The bottom line is that the current US approach leads to a dead end. Requesting Russian cooperation may get you somewhere.

3. I also know that you are being pressed to insist on the return to Ukraine of Donbass and Crimea. The situation in Donbass is very complex and deadly. It deserves a summit of its own sometime soon. Such a meeting should be preceded by a lot of cooperative strategizing between US and Russian high-level staff.

Crimea, on the other hand, can have a simpler solution. If you have advisors telling you that it is practical to induce Russia to relinquish Crimea, they are not being straight with you. I won't even try to argue that with you. It just is not going to happen short of another bloody war, even if then. Please realize that and have no false illusions.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Pascal Najadi Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Pascal Najadi is a Swiss businessman with extensive experience in investment banking, public relations, and marketing. He works internationally in several countries around the globe. That has led him to assist world governments that have faced (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Skripal Affair - Step 1 toward WWIII

A Call from Switzerland for Stability in America

Navalny and a Palace Coup Against Putin?

Dutch Prosecutor Sabotages MH17 Shoot-down Case

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 