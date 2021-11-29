 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

From Starvation and Chaos to Power

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 80859
Message Bob Kosuth

Afghan Girl
Afghan Girl
(Image by CW8647)   Details   DMCA
In 1996 Madeline Albright causally stated that 500,000 Iraqi deaths from US sanctions was not too high a price to pay for trying to oust Saddam Hussein (r.org/extra/we-think-the-price-is-worth-it). Once again now, the US seems to be using starvation as a mechanism for regime change, this time in Afghanistan as the US works to hinder or prevent material aid from entering the country (Click Here) now that the usual methods of military force and a corrupt proxy government have failed to secure US control.

In both these cases, Iraq and Afghanistan, mass hunger, poverty and death are acceptable to the US for what it considers the greater good of controlling and defeating its enemies. When starvation-causing sanctions in Iraq did not accomplish the US goal of separating Saddam from his oil, the direct violence of a second Gulf war was eventually resorted to. Now the conditions of chaos and a Taliban-ISIS competition in Afghanistan might give the US an opportunity to install another proxy and a return to a dispersal of resources among corrupt officials with a smattering of humanitarian relief without the nuisance of another unpopular war.

The other side of this coin of chaos is the now familiar streams of desperate refugees/migrants not only from Iraq and Afghanistan but also Syria, Libya, Kurdistan, Iran, Egypt, Palestine, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Venezuela, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Viet Nam, Laos, Cambodia, etc., etc. The one thing that these situations have in common besides the misery of the refugees is the direct or indirect machinations of the United States. Needless to say, there are always some other bad actors to blame for this misery and sometimes very justifiably so like Lukashenko of Belarus and other such opportunists.

Creating and then taking advantage of chaos abroad is one of the most consistent themes in US foreign policy. One only needs to look at the latest presidential transition to see it: Trump is to Biden as Pompeo is to Blinken when it comes to dealing with the outside world. Power and plunder. Such are the workings of US imperialism regardless of presidents or political parties.

When it comes to the State Department's most challenging bêtes noires there is the pesky issue of history not Americans' strongest subject. Current Number 1 enemy, China, is surging after 150 years of Western imperialism and domestic chaos. Americans know nothing of this history, but the Chinese remember everything. Enemy number 2 is Russia under Vladimir Putin. After the chaos of the implosion of the USSR, NATO moved all the way to the Russian border (and then on to Southern Europe and Afghanistan) in spite of its promises to Gorbachev not to do so (Click Here). Russians remember, which works to Putin's advantage.

Barak Obama was fond of saying that we are a nation of laws. The current State Department iteration is that we Americans want a "rules-based international order." Indeed, there's no reason to doubt their sincerity on this point just as long as the rules are made by the US.

Robert Kosuth, retired instructor/administrator from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Kosuth Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. Former director of international programs office and Superior English as a Second Language Institute. Ph.D., University of Minnesota. M.A. degrees in linguistics and East Asian Studies from the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

From Impeachment to Joe Biden--Missing the Target

FreeDumb Is Not Free

Trump's Scariest Legacy--Joe Biden

PBS Goes to Vietnam

Brian Williams--Just the Tip of the Iceberg

Obama on Cuba and North Korea--A Lesson in US Politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Kosuth

Become a Fan
Author 80859
(Member since Aug 19, 2012), 11 articles, 1 quicklinks, 15 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves aid agencies with particularly thorny challenges. Should they/can they continue to provide aid at the risk of indirectly aiding the Taliban? Is the situation in Afghanistan really different from Viet Nam or Syria? Shouldn't policy makers and observers be spending more effort to ascertain and avoid the original causes of these conflicts?

Submitted on Monday, Nov 29, 2021 at 11:46:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 