From Moscow to Donbass

INTERVIEWED BY RUSSIAN BLOGGER & PUBLIC FIGURE: FROM MOSCOW TO DONBASS

Republished from In Gaza blog

The other day, I was interviewed by Vadim Manukyan on the Moscow protests but also on issues related to Syria, Gaza, Venezuela and western corporate media propaganda.

*Vadim Manukyan is a blogger, public figure, and an "expert of the Council for the Development of the Information Society and Media at the State Duma", as described on his Facebook profile.

(Image by Eva Bartlett website)   Details   DMCA

*Photo by Eva Bartlett. Journalist taking selfie in front of Russian police. Many journalists at the protest had a visible fixation with framing their photos with police. The intent seems clear enough to me. Police, by the way, did not react to this nor to further harassment by journalists.

"Canadian journalist and blogger Eva Bartlett attended an opposition rally on Sakharov Avenue in Moscow on August 10 and called the protesters "the most apathetic she had seen" The journalist shared her thoughts on Facebook.

[Eva note: My emphasis on APATHETIC was to highlight the sense that many of the protesters were not there for reasons to do with "democracy", etc, but were, lets say, persuaded by other interests" ]

For this "liberty", according to tradition, some of the Russian social network users harassed her, Eva was accused of "propaganda" and "work for the Russian media".

In order to clarify the position of Eva Bartlett on all pressing issues, Vadim Manukyan spoke with her specifically for the Federal News Agency.


Photo by Eva Bartlett. Protesters in Moscow August 10, 2019.

*Photo by Eva Bartlett. Protesters in Moscow August 10, 2019.

VM: -Is this your first time in Russia?

EB: -I came to Russia both as a tourist and a journalist. I plan to travel around to see some other Russian cities. But also, since Western media has made considerable hype about the protests in Moscow, I decided to observe for myself whether or not there was "police brutality". I was also curious about the nature of the protests themselves.

[I'm also planning on going to Donbass for 2 to 3 weeks.]

Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine. She is a recipient of the International Journalism Award for International Reporting. Visit her personal blog,  (more...)
 

