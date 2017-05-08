Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

From Aleppo Park to Ramlet el Baida Beach for the Summer

By       Message Franklin P. Lamb     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/8/17

Author 47731
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)
- Advertisement -

Meals for Syrian Refugee Children, Lebanon (MSRCL) was able to feed 159 Syrian Refugee Children this weekend. It's not enough but as we continue our efforts to secure a permanent Kitchen-Dining Room where we can serve a hot nutritional meal to refugee children every day of the week it's what we donated funding to achieve.

Meanwhile, MSRCL is encouraging Syrian refugee families to bring their children from our Aleppo Park half a mile north to Ramlet al Baida beach for the summer. They are happy to do so as these photos show and as the word spreads fast MSRCL expects hundred to come daily. The beach is wide with excellent sand and it's a mile long.

- Advertisement -

The only drawback as the photo below shows is the unfortunate raw sewage which enters the southern area of the beach from high rise apartments across the road. MSRCL has posted signs and the Syrian refugees watch that no children play next to it.


(Image by Meals for Syrian Refugee Children, Lebanon)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From now until November the weather in Beirut will be warm and one can imagine the relief for Syrian refugee families most of whom survived the cold winter without heat in their tents or shanties. Every winter some Syrian refugees freeze to death in Lebanon. Those days are gone for the next seven months. Hopefully by then the war in Syria will be over and these lovely people can return home.

- Advertisement -


(Image by Meals for Syrian Refugee Children, Lebanon)   Permission   Details   DMCA


(Image by Meals for Syrian Refugee Children, Lebanon)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Photos above: Last winter in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon

Ramlet el Baida is the only free beach in Beirut but many worry that it may indeed be closed to the public as developers with political connections continue building two massive resorts and dream of more""...and dream also of making Ramlet el Baida off limits for all but the occupants of their luxury complexes. MSRCL is guardedly optimistic that this free beach will remain so given the growing public opposition to privatizing it and banning the non-wealthy from using it.

For Syrian refugee children Ramlet el Baida beach is wonderful and they love it. Lots of space and water to learn to swim and play with their friends, some even from their own villages in Syria. Some parents bathe their little ones and can even wash clothes and prepare family picnics near the surf as they keep an eye out for their babies in the water.

- Advertisement -

Access to "Aleppo Park Beach" as some now refer to Ramlet el Baida is to the right of this civil war era rusty still locked gate but no one seems to complain about having to climb thru the fence and down to the sand via shaky stairs"


(Image by Meals for Syrian Refugee Children, Lebanon)   Permission   Details   DMCA


(Image by Meals for Syrian Refugee Children, Lebanon)   Permission   Details   DMCA


(Image by Meals for Syrian Refugee Children, Lebanon)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Bless them all! MSRCL hopes to begin swimming lessons for the tykes by May 15. Volunteer swim instructors most welcome to contact us c/o fplamb@gmail.com.


(Image by Meals for Syrian Refugee Children, Lebanon)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://mealsforsyrianrefugeechildrenlebanon.com/

Since 2013, Professor Franklin P. Lamb has traveled extensively throughout Syria. His primary focus has been to document, photograph, research and hopefully help preserve the vast and irreplaceable archaeological sites and artifacts in (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

'US MUST STOP FUNDING ISRAELI CRIMES'

Has the battle for Aleppo birthed Foreign Legions preparing a Sunni-Shia endgame?

Presidents Assad and Putin have ordered their forces to again liberate "The Jewel of the Desert"

Why Obama is Declaring War on Syria

Libya's Liberation Front Organizing In The Sahel

Netanyahu to Obama on election: When we say jump, you say how high?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 