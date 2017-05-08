- Advertisement -

Meals for Syrian Refugee Children, Lebanon (MSRCL) was able to feed 159 Syrian Refugee Children this weekend. It's not enough but as we continue our efforts to secure a permanent Kitchen-Dining Room where we can serve a hot nutritional meal to refugee children every day of the week it's what we donated funding to achieve.

Meanwhile, MSRCL is encouraging Syrian refugee families to bring their children from our Aleppo Park half a mile north to Ramlet al Baida beach for the summer. They are happy to do so as these photos show and as the word spreads fast MSRCL expects hundred to come daily. The beach is wide with excellent sand and it's a mile long.

The only drawback as the photo below shows is the unfortunate raw sewage which enters the southern area of the beach from high rise apartments across the road. MSRCL has posted signs and the Syrian refugees watch that no children play next to it.

From now until November the weather in Beirut will be warm and one can imagine the relief for Syrian refugee families most of whom survived the cold winter without heat in their tents or shanties. Every winter some Syrian refugees freeze to death in Lebanon. Those days are gone for the next seven months. Hopefully by then the war in Syria will be over and these lovely people can return home.

Photos above: Last winter in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon

Ramlet el Baida is the only free beach in Beirut but many worry that it may indeed be closed to the public as developers with political connections continue building two massive resorts and dream of more""...and dream also of making Ramlet el Baida off limits for all but the occupants of their luxury complexes. MSRCL is guardedly optimistic that this free beach will remain so given the growing public opposition to privatizing it and banning the non-wealthy from using it.

For Syrian refugee children Ramlet el Baida beach is wonderful and they love it. Lots of space and water to learn to swim and play with their friends, some even from their own villages in Syria. Some parents bathe their little ones and can even wash clothes and prepare family picnics near the surf as they keep an eye out for their babies in the water.

Access to "Aleppo Park Beach" as some now refer to Ramlet el Baida is to the right of this civil war era rusty still locked gate but no one seems to complain about having to climb thru the fence and down to the sand via shaky stairs"

Bless them all! MSRCL hopes to begin swimming lessons for the tykes by May 15. Volunteer swim instructors most welcome to contact us c/o fplamb@gmail.com.