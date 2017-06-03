Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit 1 Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend (4 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   6 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Freedom and Dignity

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message David William Pear     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 6   Valuable 5   Inspiring 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 6/3/17

Become a Fan
  (35 fans)

From flickr.com: By @falestineeyeh83.free.palestin e .#handala #palestinian #flag ?? ?? ????? ????? ????? ?????. via @PhotoRepost_app {MID-66470}
Handala, the Palestinian defiance symbol
(Image by Pedro Fanega)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Progressives and occupiers need to learn from Palestinians a thing or two about Freedom and Dignity. You do not get what you want from powerful oppressors by begging. If something is worth getting, then be ready to fight for it. Don't ask, demand. If they don't grant it, then fight for it. If the only way you have to fight is to throw your body into the gears of power then do it enthusiastically. Never surrender.

So stop whining about Trump and Russia undermining your democracy. That will not get you single payer healthcare and free college. That money has already been spent on wars. They gave it to the banks, oil companies, privateers and war mongers. It is time to stop eating Cheetos, get up off the couch and hit the streets. Demand an end to wars. Demand social and economic justice. Stand up for economic freedom. Show your dignity. That is the Palestinian way.

Palestinians are among the most oppressed people in the world. They live under an illegal brutal fascist occupation. Every day Palestinians must face down their oppressor. Israel has the tanks, bulldozers and the guns. Palestinians only have stones and their bodies. Their message is: you can steal our land and olive trees; and you can wall us in, block us off, lock us up, and kill our bodies"but you cannot take away our freedom and dignity unless we surrender it.

For anyone that says the Palestinian Prisoner hunger strike was not a complete success, they should try not eating for 40 days and 40 nights. After 20 days the fat is gone. After 30 days the body is surviving on muscle, bone marrow and internal organs. By the 40 th day there is permanent damage and organs begin to fail. After 40 days you are ready for the angel of death.

The Palestinian Prisoners' "Freedom and Dignity Hunger Strike" was a complete success. It was a huge victory for all the Palestinian People. They deserve our highest respect and congratulations. We need to learn from them.

The hunger strike achieved the prisoners' demands, such as improved healthcare, increased family visits and use of the canteen. Those are important prisoner rights and worth fighting for. But the hunger strike was also about Freedom and Dignity. Palestinians showed the world that they still have their freedom and dignity, no matter how hard the oppressor tries to oppress them. And overwhelmingly the people in Palestine, Europe, Asia, Africa, and in the Americas responded in solidarity.

Netanyahu said he would not negotiate with "suicide terrorists". He called the hunger strike "psychological terrorism". He said he would not meet with Marwan Barghouthi, the Palestinian "Nelson Mandela" . Avigdor Liberman said let the prisoners die of starvation. Some Israelis made jokes and roasted bar-b-que outside the prison walls. Pizza Hut ganged on with an ad that said, let them eat pizza. In the end Israel negotiated with the prisoners, met with their leader Marwan Barghouthi, and agreed to their demands. What more does one need to call the hunger strike a complete success?

Netanyahu said he was "psychologically terrorized" by the Palestinian Prisoners. That is because the Palestinians exposed the corruption and moral bankruptcy of Netanyahu and Liberman. People around the world rallied in solidarity with Palestinians. In Europe, where people are less brainwashed than Americans, a great solidarity movement began at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom and spread to "students and non-student groups in England, Scotland, Ireland, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland and Italy".

Just because Palestinians will not surrender their freedom and dignity does not make them terrorists, regardless that it terrorizes Netanyahu. The Palestinians are freedom fighters. They have a right under international law to resist their oppressor, even if it is by the use of violence against the military occupiers. It is the Netanyahu's and the Liberman's who are in violation of international law. They have repeatedly ignored resolutions from the United Nations, judgements by the International Court of Justice, and condemnation from the international community, hypocritically including the USA .

Resistance is a right. The French had a right to resist Nazi occupation, Africans had a right to resist European colonialism, Vietnamese had a right to fight US imperialism, and Mei Geren had a right to stand up against a line of tanks in Tiananmen Square . Throwing a rock at a tank is not terrorism. The Israeli tanks are the terrorists. The Palestinians have not surrendered their freedom and dignity to the terrorists; it is the Netanyahu's and Liberman's who surrendered because the Palestinians exposed for the whole world the real terrorists.

The Palestinian Prisoners fought the battle of the empty intestines for 40 days and 40 nights. That is monumental. Not many people can do that and live. They risked their lives rather than surrendered. Many have died during hunger strikes, and one did. Mazan al-Maghrebi made the ultimate sacrifice and became a martyr. He is a fallen hero. Mazan joined the hunger strike even though he was already sick with kidney disease. He died without letting the Netanyahu's and Liberman's break him , no matter what they did. They tried to break the prisoners by putting them in solitary confinement, they took away the prisoners' clothes, shoved food under their noses, beat them, threatened forced feeding, and would not let them talk to their families and lawyers. All of these efforts of the Israelis were violations of international law and acts of terrorism. So who are the terrorists?

The Palestinians know that this will not be the last time that they have to fight the battle of the empty intestines. They have had to fight it before many times. Just last year they went on a hunger strike because the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it could not afford to facilitate two family visits a month for the prisoners anymore. The Red Cross collaborated with Israel and cut the family visits to one per month. What good is the Red Cross when it conspires to deny prisoners of war their human rights?

The same international community that created Israel, the United Nations, has declared that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights guarantees that prisoners have a human right to maintain their family relationships, and that it is the responsibility of the jailer to provide that opportunity. But the Netanyahu's and Liberman's refuse to obey international law even from their UN "mother". Instead the Red Cross had been picking up the tab for the visits. In 2016 when the Red Cross and Israel cut family visits to one a month, then 300 Palestinian Prisoners went on a hunger strike. Their families and friends occupied the Red Cross headquarters in New York City, Jerusalem, throughout Palestine, and around the world. The Israelis lied by saying that they would work out the family visitations with the misnamed Palestinian Authority, which has no authority. Israel has all the authority, so it made the Palestinian Authority pick up the tab.

Thirty-seven years ago the Palestinian Prisoners fought the battle of the empty intestines. It would not be the last time. The Israelis tried in 1980, but could not break them then either. The Israelis transferred them to a dungeon in the Negev Desert. The Negev is boiling hot during the day and freezing cold at night. The Israelis tried to torture the prisoners into eating. After 33 days and the deaths of 3 martyrs from forced feeding, the Israelis surrendered. That battle of the empty intestines is remembered as the legendary Natha Prison Hunger Strike.

The battle of the empty intestines that the prisoners fought in 1980 had to be fought again in 2017. The Netanyahu's and the Liberman's tried to take away the rights that the prisoners had secured 37 years ago. They must fight this battle again, and again because the Israelis never keep their word. The Palestinians will resist until the Israelis end their immoral and illegal occupation, or until they have been wiped out by the Israelis. Left to the Netanyahu's and the Liberman's and their American enablers, the genocide and ethnic cleansing will probably continue, I fear.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 6   Valuable 5   Inspiring 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100005615508769&view

David William Pear is a Senior Editor for OpEdNews.com and a Senior Contributing Editor for The Greanville Post. All of his articles and comments are his own, and are not the responsibility of, or speak for the editorial opinion of anyone but (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

US War with Russia Authorized by House Resolution 758.

Trump is Not America's Real Problem

Syria: Has Putin Called Obama's Bluff?

Putin Is Not Hitler

UKRAINE: The Propaganda War

Progressives Should Be Applauding Trump

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 35 fans, 41 articles, 191 quicklinks, 2184 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I had several themes in mind as I wrote this essay. One is the awe and inspiration I feel for the Palestinian people and their spirit of resistance. Another is the absolute brutality, injustice and inhumanity of the Israeli occupation of Palestine. And a third is my frustration with the obsession and waste of time and energy that progressives are devoting to the politics of distraction.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 1:52:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
EyeOfTheStorm

Become a Fan
Author 70364
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Aug 20, 2011), 14 fans, 4 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1861 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
At least we're having this conversation. I've known the truth of your words for a long time, and been shouted down every time I've brought it up. It's time the world knows the truth. Free Palestine. End the occupation.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 2:47:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
Help
 
Indent
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 35 fans, 41 articles, 191 quicklinks, 2184 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to EyeOfTheStorm:   New Content

Thanks Eye, obviously I feel strong about this and more people are coming forward and willing to speak out in spite of efforts to label them as being anti-Semitic. My bar is that if I would condemn any country for the same behavior then it is right to condemn Israel (or USA, etc.) for the same behavior. Especially since the USA is supporting this oppression with our tax dollars, which gives us the obligation to speak out. imho

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 3:13:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 12 fans, 1704 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

Wellsaid, D.W. - The Palestinian situation has been horribly on my mind and I have
voiced many imprecations against what the Israelis are saying and doing, especially
the Zionists. They have finally shown that the Holocaust didn't offer a lesson to them.
I regularly correspond with some fine people in Israel, Reuven Kaminer and his family
for one group; there are many others who stand up against Israel's actions.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 5:47:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 35 fans, 41 articles, 191 quicklinks, 2184 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Nelson Wight:   New Content

Thank you Nelson. Yes many Israelis stand up against the inhumanity and I have stood with them. Every Saturday a group of Israelis gather for a protest in Jerusalem, not far from Damascus Gate. A lot of them faithfully make the trip from Tel Aviv.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 6:01:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
EyeOfTheStorm

Become a Fan
Author 70364
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Aug 20, 2011), 14 fans, 4 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1861 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to EyeOfTheStorm:   New Content

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 3, 2017 at 7:09:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 