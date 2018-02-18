

Ahed Tamimi as Joan of Arc. Collage of Public Domain and CC images

(Image by CC and Wiki)



Ahed Tamimi's father, Bassem Tamimi, and the Free the Tamimis Campaign are calling on allies and supporters around the world to protest the ongoing incarceration and systematic targeting of members of the Tamimi family and the village of Nabi Saleh today. More info at "Free the Tamimis" Global Day of Action Sun. Feb.18.

You can join global rallies, or select an individual method of support:

SIGN AND SHARE PETITIONS:

*Sign the "Free Ahed" Avaaz petition by Avaaz and Bassem Tamimi. Over 1,700,000 have signed at the time of this writing. (Read more details here.)

*CodePink is demanding Ahed's release, writing, Ahed "is in imminent danger of being abused, humiliated, or worse if we don't get her out fast. Ben Caspit, an Israeli writer, has already called for her rape. Sexual torture by the State of Israel is a vile crime against humanity. We demand the immediate release and safety of Ahed & her family." You can sign their petition here.

*You can sign the change.org Free Ahed Tamimi petition here. At the time of this writing they have over 63,000 signatures.

*Sign the Release 16-year-old Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi petition by Amnesty International here.

ADDITIONAL ACTIVITIES

*Write to Ahed: Ahed Tamimi, HaSharon Prison, Even Yehuda, P.O. Box 7, 40 330 Israel. (Whether she gets the letters or not, the prison will know that she has global support.)

*Inform yourself: Read the Avaaz Fact Sheet on Child Prisoners held by Israel here, and the articles in this Ahed Tamimi series on OpEdNews (listed at the bottom of this article.)

RT @protestencil: At iconic London locations today, thousands are seeing the Tamimis names. Clear, defiant and demanding #FreetheTamimis h… at — Martin Francis (@WembleyMatters) February 18, 2018

RT @AlTamimiAhed: Today is the day.. 18th Feb #FreetheTamimis global day of action! Let's make a difference. #FreetheTamimis https://t.c… at — Bjørn Hartveit (@b0nn1) February 18, 2018

RT @jvplive: #FreetheTamimis Ahed Tamimi, her mother Nariman, and two cousins, Mohammad and Osama, are incarcerated following a crackdown… at — sam sirriyeh (@PALESTINE1949) February 18, 2018

