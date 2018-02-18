Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Free the Tamimis Global Day of Action Feb. 18: Selected Tweets

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Become a Fan
  (84 fans)


Ahed Tamimi as Joan of Arc. Collage of Public Domain and CC images
(Image by CC and Wiki)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Ahed Tamimi's father, Bassem Tamimi, and the Free the Tamimis Campaign are calling on allies and supporters around the world to protest the ongoing incarceration and systematic targeting of members of the Tamimi family and the village of Nabi Saleh today. More info at "Free the Tamimis" Global Day of Action Sun. Feb.18.

You can join global rallies, or select an individual method of support:

SIGN AND SHARE PETITIONS:

*Sign the "Free Ahed" Avaaz petition by Avaaz and Bassem Tamimi. Over 1,700,000 have signed at the time of this writing. (Read more details here.)

- Advertisement -

*CodePink is demanding Ahed's release, writing, Ahed "is in imminent danger of being abused, humiliated, or worse if we don't get her out fast. Ben Caspit, an Israeli writer, has already called for her rape. Sexual torture by the State of Israel is a vile crime against humanity. We demand the immediate release and safety of Ahed & her family." You can sign their petition here.

*You can sign the change.org Free Ahed Tamimi petition here. At the time of this writing they have over 63,000 signatures.

*Sign the Release 16-year-old Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi petition by Amnesty International here.

- Advertisement -

ADDITIONAL ACTIVITIES

*Write to Ahed: Ahed Tamimi, HaSharon Prison, Even Yehuda, P.O. Box 7, 40 330 Israel. (Whether she gets the letters or not, the prison will know that she has global support.)

*Inform yourself: Read the Avaaz Fact Sheet on Child Prisoners held by Israel here, and the articles in this Ahed Tamimi series on OpEdNews (listed at the bottom of this article.)

- Advertisement -

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Ahed Tamimi"

A Thumb on the Scales of Justice in Israel: A Graphic Story (Article) (# of views) 02/18/2018
"Free the Tamimis" Global Day of Action Sun. Feb.18 (Article) (# of views) 02/15/2018
Ahed Tamimi's Trial in Military Court: First Day (Article) (# of views) 02/13/2018
View All 29 Articles in "Ahed Tamimi"
Total Views for the Series: 25640   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 9 fans, 15 articles, 17 quicklinks, 530 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Signed. THANKS.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 18, 2018 at 4:28:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 