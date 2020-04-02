 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

'Foolish and Naive' - How the 'Joint List' got it all wrong for ever believing Benny Gantz

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 51910
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jonathan Cook
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)

Benny Gantz elected Israeli speaker signalling deal with Netanyahu
Benny Gantz elected Israeli speaker signalling deal with Netanyahu
(Image by theguardian.com)   Details   DMCA

Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, abandoned the central plank of his platform at the weekend that he would never sit in a coalition with Benjamin Netanyahu, who has led Israel continuously for the past 11 years.

A former military general, Gantz justified his dramatic change of course under cover of claims that Israel needed an "emergency" unity government to deal with the coronavirus epidemic.

Israel's government has been paralysed by three elections in which neither Netanyahu's bloc of ultra-nationalist and religious parties, nor Gantz's anti-Netanyahu bloc of secular, largely right-wing parties, could muster a parliamentary majority.

Gantz argued it was time to set aside differences, ignore Netanyahu's impending criminal trial for corruption and rally against the virus. The about-face means that Netanyahu will remain prime minister for at least the next 18 months and possibly longer if he makes good on his well-earned reputation for subterfuge and double-dealing.

'No alternative'

Gantz has said he is "at peace" with his decision. "There was no other alternative route, and had there been, we would have taken it," he told supporters stunned by his decision.

The reality is rather different.

Gantz actually enjoyed a narrow majority of legislators in parliament after the 2 March election. As a result, President Reuven Rivlin had tasked him last week with forming a government. His majority bloc was resolutely opposed to Netanyahu as prime minister, accusing him of increasingly authoritarian rule and pointing to his indictment for corruption.

The bloc also opposed Netanyahu's cultivation of a new, more religious kind of politics, in which extremist rabbis and settler leaders have moved ever closer to centre-stage.

So why is Gantz now sitting in a government with a man he supposedly despises one that Haaretz this week called "the king of corruption" rather than leading a majority government of his own?

There is only one honest answer: racism. Gantz and his bloc may passionately hate Netanyahu and his megalomaniacal style of politics, but they detest with even greater intensity, it seems, one faction of their majority bloc: the Joint List.

Degraded citizenship

The Joint List, which currently has a record 15 seats in parliament, is an alliance of four parties that represent the fifth of the country's population who are Palestinian by heritage.

They are the remnants inside Israel of the Palestinian people, most of whom were driven from their lands in 1948 to create a "Jewish state" on the ruins of their homeland, an event known to Palestinians as the Nakba, or catastrophe.

Today, some 1.8 million Palestinians have Israeli citizenship and are entitled to vote in Israeli elections. Nonetheless, theirs is a very degraded form of citizenship. They enjoy far fewer rights that Jewish citizens, especially in language, land and housing rights.

After many months of Gantz and his allies denouncing Netanyahu as corrupt, what lesson is the Palestinian minority supposed to draw from his decision now to abandon his own bloc in favour of Netanyahu?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Jonathan Cook Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jonathan Cook is a writer and journalist based in Nazareth, Israel. He is the 2011 winner of the Martha Gellhorn Special Prize for Journalism. His latest books are "Israel and the Clash of Civilisations: Iraq, Iran and the Plan to Remake the Middle East" (Pluto Press) and "Disappearing Palestine: (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The battle for Syria's skies will see a move from proxy clashes to direct ones

American liberals unleashed the Trump monster

After Sy Hersh's Bombshell Investigation, Why Won't Media Tell the Real Story of Trump's Military Strike in Syria?

Mandela: a Dissenting Opinion

Tide Turns against Israel: Pariah Status and Isolation Lie Ahead

Why Gaza must suffer again -- The four guilty parties behind Israel's attack

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 