Five Things the Democrats Could Do to Save Their Party (But Probably Won't)

From Counterpunch

Democrats
Coupla weeks ago, I speculated that we may soon witness the end of the Democratic Party as we know it. I was kind. I didn't mention the fact that the party is all out of national leaders. I mean, can you name a likely, viable Democratic candidate for president in 2020? Can you name three?

I followed up with more crystal-balling in a piece predicting that the meek will not inherit the earth if and when Trump gets dragged out of 1600 Penn by Senatorial impeachment police. The meek -- the Democrats -- could have/should have been the Anti-Trump Party. But they've dropped the ball. After the deluge, Paul Ryan.

With everyone so focused on the Trump Administration dead pool -- how will he go? when? -- we're overlooking that Republicans could come out of the Trump debacle stronger than they went in. How crazy is that?

Now I want to look at another facet of this political Rubik's cube: what the Democrats could do to avoid political irrelevance.

Not that they will.

1 -- Democrats should stop calling themselves "The Resistance." It's an insult to the actual resistance fighters of World War II who were tortured and murdered. It's also an attack on Strunk and White's diktat not to stretch words beyond their plain meaning. Resistance to Republicans hasn't been part of Democratic politics for generations. Quit the hype. Under-promise, over-deliver.

2 -- Democrats should actually resist Trump and the Republicans. They shouldn't have gone along with any of his nominees, but their promise to filibuster pencil-necked right-wing libertarian freak Neil Gorsuch would be a nice place to start. No Democrat, including those from purple/swing states, should vote for any GOP nominee or legislative initiative. Let's not hear any more stupid talk of finding "common ground" with Trump on infrastructure spending or anything else. The GOP controls all three branches of the federal government so they'll get whatever they want -- and they should own whatever happens as a result. Democrats shouldn't get their hands dirty.

3 -- Democrats ought to articulate an alternative vision of what America would look like if they were in charge instead of Trump and the Republicans. It's nice (not least for the 24 million people who would've wound up uninsured) that the repeal and replacement of Obamacare imploded. But that victory goes to rebellious Republicans, not Democrats. Here was a national debate over the ACA -- Obama's signature achievement -- and Democrats didn't even participate! How crazy is that? Never mind that they wouldn't have gotten a vote on it -- Democrats should have proposed their own bill reforming the ACA, one that moves left by adding single payer. Every Republican idea should be countered by an equal and opposite Democratic idea. Other countries call this act of self-definition shadow governance or, in a time of war perhaps loyal opposition. Whatever you call it, refusing to let your adversaries frame the acceptable ideological range of political debate is basic. In other words, a standard party-out-of-power tactic (e.g., the Tea Party 2009-2016).

4 -- Democrats need to stop disappearing between elections. Campaigns are exhausting and it's natural to want to catch one's breath and conduct a postmortem to determine what went well and wrong. But it's gotten to the point that the only time left-of-center voters hear from the Democratic Party is the year of a major election, for the most part only a few months before November and then only to ask for money. In the era of the 24-7 news cycle and the Internet, that hoary see-you-in-two-to-four-years approach is as outmoded as Bernie Sanders' and Hillary Clinton's cut-and-paste stump speeches and network TV shows that take summers off for something called "vacation." A modern party should become part of our everyday lives. Every burg needs a Democratic Party storefront bustling with activity. Every Republican officeholder needs a ferocious Democratic challenger, even at the localest of local levels. Door-to-door campaigning and grassroots organizing should happen every day of every month of every year -- in every state, regardless of presidential race electoral vote considerations, just like Howard Dean said.

5 -- Bernie Sanders says Democrats can and should do class issues and identity politics. He's right. As we've seen with the increased acceptance of LGBTQ people in recent years, the two are intertwined: gays' incomes have risen But here's the rub: you can't really take on poverty and income disparity while accepting contributions from banks and other corporations whose interest lies in perpetuating economic misery by keeping wages low. The biggest lesson Dems should internalize from Bernie's candidacy is his reliance on small individual donations.

Ted Rall, a political cartoonist, is the author of "The Anti-American Manifesto."
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

gunnar kullenberg

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 3 fans, 489 comments


....Ted Rall...he worships "the structure", so...not worth reading...he was kicked off from the LA Times!!...was he "too revolutionary"...? -- ...I think not...anyway -- "save the 'democratic' party"...why...? -- ...why is that important? -- ...it's obviously important to Ted Rall, because, like the vast majority of Americans, he is perfectly void of imagination...

This type of "devotion" is what's truly dangerous...the US controlling establishment cannot be defeated by conventional means...they are ready for you, but YOU don't understand what you are up against...so..."thinking differently" was never more important...life on Earth may depend on it...

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 2:14:41 PM

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12780 comments


"like the vast majority of Americans, he is perfectly void of imagination..."


Apparently we can't learn from you so "full of imagination"

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 3:23:39 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 5 fans, 352 comments


I think he understands that the vast majority of Americans take the path of least resistance and that, since people are already affiliated with the Democrats, they will continue to vote D. Look at how many actually voted for Hillary when Bernie was maneuvered out by the DNC. Disgusting really, but it is a reality. And we have to be realistic in our goals.

On the contrary, I've been voting Green for the past two elections, and and, sadly, the deck is stacked against them. They are barred from participating in televised debates and they get no media coverage. Do you really think that somehow the Green Party can go from 1% of the vote in 2016 to winning the White House in the lifespan of anyone alive today?

I am no fan of the Dems, but I respect Mr. Rall's arguments.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 4:43:11 PM

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12780 comments


O' Malley would be OK for me, Tulsi Gabbard too.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 3:26:21 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 5 fans, 352 comments


#2: finding "common ground" is what Pres Obama kept bleating on about - until, and even after, it was crystal clear the Republicans were not going to/would never reciprocate.

#3: Agreed, and articulating an alternative does not mean telling us that we should vote Dem because they are slightly less odious than the Repubs.

#4: In my state, they are not even there DURING election season. It's like they've given us up as a lost cause and don't bother.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 4:33:26 PM

