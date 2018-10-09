Five-Minute Summary of our Likely Future; also, Dr. McPherson Responding to James Hansen

- Advertisement -

For the visually inclined, or the willfully blind, here is a less than five-minute video on our likely future. I found this on Guy McPherson's website, Nature Bats Last, but am not familiar with the producer.

In any event, given all the evidence I've seen, as in tomes of it, this certainly seems most likely to me. I'd love to be surprised and dead wrong, but given our lack of technologies for CO2 and methane removal, our political idiocy, the general magnitude of the task of removing what is already wafting overhead for centuries or more, and what's headed there now from the past 12 years, I cannot be optimistic and honest at the same time, as regards near-term human extinction.

But decide for yourself, and please DO find errors in my thinking!

Meanwhile, here is yet another video, less than nine minutes, with Guy responding to "the grandfather of climate change," James Hansen, talking about "the young people's burden."