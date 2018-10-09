 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Sci Tech

Five-Minute Summary of our Likely Future; also, Dr. McPherson Responding to James Hansen

By       Message Daniel Geery       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   15 comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (72 fans)
- Advertisement -

For the visually inclined, or the willfully blind, here is a less than five-minute video on our likely future. I found this on Guy McPherson's website, Nature Bats Last, but am not familiar with the producer.

In any event, given all the evidence I've seen, as in tomes of it, this certainly seems most likely to me. I'd love to be surprised and dead wrong, but given our lack of technologies for CO2 and methane removal, our political idiocy, the general magnitude of the task of removing what is already wafting overhead for centuries or more, and what's headed there now from the past 12 years, I cannot be optimistic and honest at the same time, as regards near-term human extinction.

But decide for yourself, and please DO find errors in my thinking!

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, here is yet another video, less than nine minutes, with Guy responding to "the grandfather of climate change," James Hansen, talking about "the young people's burden."

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
10 people are discussing this page, with 15 comments  Post Comment

David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 10 fans, 11 articles, 21 quicklinks, 1344 comments, 27 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I say it's too late, it's over. The trapped methane is no longer trapped, it is escaping right now. The no longer trapped methane will do its part to free more which will in turn free even more. The Runaway heat engine is accelerating and whatever breaks we might have had in the past, no longer exist. It is like a runaway train descending down tracks on an increasingly downward slope.

Arctic temperatures in the North have been exceedingly warm and have exceeded the norms by as much as 36 degrees Fahrenheit. Climate scientists are saying things like those temperatures are freaky and spooky. The Arctic has been warmer than much of Europe at times. The warm Arctic is breaking down the jet streams which keep the cold up north and hold the warm down south. The Arctic could be ice-free very soon as in maybe only two or three years. Like the methane Loop an Ice free Arctic is another loop where there won't be ice to reflect solar radiation away but the water will absorb more heat energy which would only be good if you own property at the top of Canada and wanted open to up a beach resort before long. I am trying to get Mr. Daniel Geery to go in with me to buy land at the top of Canada. If anybody else is interested please let one of us know. Sorry to be so negative. On the brighter side of things Fukushima is still spilling three to four hundred tons of irradiated water out into the Pacific every single day. But that is okay. The Pacific is a very big ocean which just so happens to connect to other oceans which connect to others... Sorry to interrupt. But does anybody know the score in the ball game? :) (I have trouble breaking my stuff into paragraphs on my stupid smart phone.)

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 5:17:17 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Indent
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 932 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David Watts:   New Content

You wouldn't even have to "try" to get me to go to land at the top of Canada. Haven't been that far north yet..and I like new adventures. What the heck!

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 7:19:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 10 fans, 11 articles, 21 quicklinks, 1344 comments, 27 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Leslie Johnson:   New Content

" What the heck!" I like that attitude. I think I have one more new adventure in me. Shall we get a group together and head north? If there is nothing else to do, we can all have a glass of wine and clink our glasses together and watch the ice melt.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 6:43:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 16 fans, 19 articles, 2373 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Well the stock valuation in AI will collapse as the energy resources collapse! We could personally invest in personal solar power equipment and home gardens for short term but it is not looking good long term for survival to enjoy what? The Neanderthals return? You see that guy screaming and banging things like a neanderthal? ... Get away from that Neanderthal, they may take you wallet".

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 4:35:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 228 articles, 3394 quicklinks, 14960 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George King:   New Content

I contemplate many issues, as I trust many here do. One is whether AI just might help with presently unseen solutions that just might be doable. A terribly long shot, but I don't see any other ideas of sufficient consequence, hard as I have been looking.

PS. I read a lot about Neanderthals and why they may have gone extinct, given the incredible skills, strength and endurance they had. One thought that keeps coming back to me as if on a rubber band, is that homo so-called sapiens did away with them largely through lying. That invention we continue to use now on extreme steroids to attack other countries and start wars everywhere we possibly can.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 5:10:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 21 fans, 17 articles, 3549 quicklinks, 6449 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Geeze!

Sometimes I think, the creeps at the top know that IT IS ALL OVER and the locomotive hs left the station... so they are doing their thing and screw us all.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 at 5:38:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Indent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 10 fans, 11 articles, 21 quicklinks, 1344 comments, 27 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

My thoughts on what you said. Yes, you are right, at least with lots of other things. But with global warming, I don't think it was by Design. At least not probably. When the globe goes down because of warming, if they planned it they would know they planned to go down with the rest of us. Maybe that is what they want to do but I wouldn't think so.

If all of that is true, I think they simply screwed up.

They didn't figure out in time that all of this global warming stuff led straight to Doomsday, at least not so quickly. And in a desperate attempt to not let that happen they thought what the heck, there is this thing called geoengineering so let's start spreading Chemtrails across the sky far and wide.

I don't know, I think it might be something like that. I think I'm pretty good at conjecturing, i.e., making guesses. That is all this is is a guess. But you and I will probably never know if it was a good guess. But that is okay with me because nobody is going to be around for very long. Nobody has told me yet but I still would like to know, what is the score in the ball game? :)

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 6:46:27 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 228 articles, 3394 quicklinks, 14960 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David Watts:   New Content

TPTB aren't that smart. It's safe to say they behave dumber than a box of doorknobs--though not nearly as useful... or kind, for that matter.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 2:12:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Alexander Kershaw

Become a Fan
Author 500827

(Member since Nov 25, 2014), 3 fans, 254 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

YES!!! The Bush family is an example. They are not the sharpest tacks in the box but recently purchased 250,000 acres in South America over the Guarani Aquifer, the largest fresh water reservoir in the world. That is a circle 24 miles across. Land, labor and resources are the true wealth not money. They can create virtually unlimited amounts of money from the Cloud. Land and resources are limited and labor is less necessary with robots and computers. There will be many who will be serfs just to survive, The rest of the .00001% have havens in the South that are hidden. No one knows where they are. When the fan gets hit they will retire to their self sufficient feudal estates with their mercenaries and minions to protect them from the pitchforks.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 1:42:03 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 11 fans, 1310 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Alexander Kershaw:   New Content

If I remember, that land purchase in Paraguay was made several years ago; not only for sustainability and servants, but also because the US has no extradition treaty with Paraguay.

(getting 2 birds with 1 stone)

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 7:14:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 34 fans, 69 articles, 292 quicklinks, 4998 comments, 48 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

It's also over one of the largest aquifers in the World. As we contaminate water throughout the Bush family sits on the next something far more valuable than oil.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 8:34:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 1 quicklinks, 932 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

So I get up this morning and read the news (think masochist) and it doesn't disappoint...more outrageous, maddening stories that remind me to take my BP med.


This morning's great revelation....from climate change denier Trump who is now going to support more oil and gas extraction...and who believes that were there to be climate change it won't happen until 2050.


I'd send him my research on the CO2 release from our Army of fighter jets in the skies....but postage is going up and he can't read. It's always something......


Beam Me Up, Scotty......

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 7:30:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Hosea McAdoo

Become a Fan
Author 10663

(Member since Feb 6, 2008), 10 fans, 15 articles, 3 quicklinks, 1295 comments, 9 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Is it safe to assume that A/C will be available with the stress on our archaic electric system.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 7:57:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 10 fans, 11 articles, 21 quicklinks, 1344 comments, 27 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Hosea McAdoo:   New Content

It might be safe to assume and I know why you say it. But I think that for it to do them any good, the A/C would need to cool the entire planet. If not, who will there be to mow their yards and make their beds? Just a thought... :)

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 7:52:27 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Floyd Tolar

Become a Fan
Author 21438

(Member since Sep 8, 2008), 114 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

It is my belief that in twenty years or less, our planet will become a second Venus.

This means of course, that everything dies.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 5:06:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 