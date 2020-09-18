 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 9/18/20

First, They Came

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 88318
Message Les Adler

Trump Hugging the Flag
Trump Hugging the Flag
(Image by nymag.com)

FIRST, THEY CAME

First, they came for the news media, crying "fake news," promoting "alternative facts"

and denying the reality of any unfavorable reports or evidence, and we did nothing.

Then they came for the "aliens" and immigrants, and though concerned, we did nothing.

Then they came for judges whose legal rulings prevented the separation and caging of migrant children at the border, and, though protesting, we did nothing.

Then they came for Homeland Security officials whose warnings of Russian election interference they rejected, and though surprised, we did nothing.

Then they came for the FBI Director who would not pledge complete loyalty, but it was 'complicated', and other concerns were cited, and we did nothing.

Les Adler is professor emeritus of history in the Hutchins School of Liberal Studies at Sonoma State University. A specialist in twentieth century American history, his academic publications have dealt with America during the Cold War Era and on (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Les Adler

Warns of the dangerous path the Trump Administration has taken toward the destruction of democracy in America, and the threat it poses for all of us.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 10:25:09 PM

shad williams

Sure he is as mad as a hatter, but he is in good company, is he not? Of course that flag his lips are caressing, could stand in for the US Constitution which has wiped a few asses of the unigarchy as well as its uniparty tools.

We need to break out of the two party paradigm. We have to play beyond the house rules. Otherwise - It's continuing the divide and lie, steal, cheat and murderous rule.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 2:42:20 PM

George King

You seem to think this is just a one sided screwing of our treasure, commons and inalienable rights. Incredulous spin indeed. It is a funeral pyre dressed in a burning flag.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 at 1:41:14 AM

