

Trump Hugging the Flag

(Image by nymag.com) Details DMCA



FIRST, THEY CAME

First, they came for the news media, crying "fake news," promoting "alternative facts"

and denying the reality of any unfavorable reports or evidence, and we did nothing.

Then they came for the "aliens" and immigrants, and though concerned, we did nothing.

Then they came for judges whose legal rulings prevented the separation and caging of migrant children at the border, and, though protesting, we did nothing.

Then they came for Homeland Security officials whose warnings of Russian election interference they rejected, and though surprised, we did nothing.

Then they came for the FBI Director who would not pledge complete loyalty, but it was 'complicated', and other concerns were cited, and we did nothing.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).