Op Eds

While America Slept

Chamberlain 1938
(Image by youtube.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

It's difficult not to compare the most recent summit in Helsinki between an aggressive dictator, Vladimir Putin, and a naïve Western leader, Donald Trump, with the infamous meeting, almost exactly eighty years ago, between German Chancellor Adolph Hitler and British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain. The famous picture of Chamberlain returning from Munich in September, 1938, waving a signed document and declaring the immortal words: "Peace for our time," has become one of the twentieth century's most durable and iconic images.

Having tested Western resolve and found it lacking, Hitler moved swiftly to absorb the province, then engineer the takeover or Anschluss of Austria, and within the year launch his campaign to conquer Poland and subsequently the rest of Europe--igniting World War II.

Over the ensuing decades, the names Munich and Chamberlain have stood as notorious reminders to all those with historical memories of the dangerous consequences of appeasing dictators and giving in to aggression.

Trump's mysterious admiration of Putin, a Russian nationalist strongman who has already transformed European boundaries by military means in Georgia, Crimea (a Russian-speaking region of neighboring Ukraine,) and by continuing to intervene and destabilize Eastern Ukraine, was on obsequious display last week in Helsinki. Even more puzzling, his inability or unwillingness to accept the unanimous findings by his own intelligence services that Russia and Putin had mounted covert attacks on America's own electoral systems in 2016, and were planning to do so in 2018, have left many Americans in a state of disbelief, unnerving even some of his most loyal Republican political supporters.


Trump and Putin 2018
(Image by cnn.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
More disturbing to America's European allies have been Trump's own sustained attacks on the cornerstone policies devised in the aftermath of the World War to keep the peace in Europe and further the development of democratic governments worldwide. Along with promoting tariff wars and a throwback "America First" policy reminiscent of isolationism in the 1930s, the American President appears to be either ignorant of or determined to rewrite eight decades of world history.

While Putin is no Hitler and Russia currently lacks Nazi Germany's global ambitions, a destabilized European Union and fractured NATO alliance certainly further the longstanding Russian goals of strongly influencing and even potentially dominating the continent, politically and economically if not militarily. Neighboring countries, until recently under direct Soviet control, many with Russian-speaking minorities, have valid and renewed concerns about America's commitment to their protection.

True to form, and despite serious criticism at home and abroad, and evidently against the better judgment many in his own administration, Donald Trump doubled-down on his policy by deciding to honor Vladimir Putin with an invitation to visit the White House in the fall for another summit.

Recent reports indicate that opposition from Republican Party leaders and political considerations relating to midterm elections may well cause a delay in the proposed second Trump-Putin summit--or if Putin has his way, its transfer to Moscow! Still, whenever or wherever it occurs it's hard to imagine a more appropriate--or ominous-- way to commemorate the events in Munich those eight decades ago.

Les Adler

Emeritus Professor of History

Sonoma State University

 

Les Adler is professor emeritus of history in the Hutchins School of Liberal Studies at Sonoma State University. A specialist in twentieth century American history, his academic publications have dealt with America during the Cold War Era and on (more...)
 

Article warns of the dangerous and ominous similarities of two notorious summit meetings eighty years apart.

When a professor emeritus of history says that Russia "transformed European boundaries by military means " as if it were a fact, then one can only politely call it a "fib".

He must know that the facts and the EU Commission were much more complicated than that. The evidence shows that Georgia started the war, but that Russia reaction was "disproportionate". The Reuter's headline was "Georgia started war with Russia: EU-backed report". What border was "transformed"?

Crimea rejoined Russia by a referendum. Where was the "by military means" that "transformed" that border?

Ukraine was "destabilized" by US interfering and backing a coup against the elected government of Ukraine. Surely the professor has heard and seen the plotting of US Ambassador Pyatt and Victoria Nuland. Nor is it like this was an isolated incident of US backed coups.

The professor must also know about the fascistic threats and attacks against the civilian population of Donbass and Luhansk regions by Kiev forces. Once again the US is participating in the bloodshed of civilians.

The only "invasion" of Europe and "transformation of borders by military means" was the US/NATO bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999. That was not authorized by the UN Security Council, which is required by international law.

We know what the reaction would be if Russia backed a coup in Mexico, then sent plane loads of weapons and advisers. How long would it take to launch the 82nd Airborne Division?

Sorry professor, but this paper deserves an F.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 29, 2018 at 12:25:15 AM

