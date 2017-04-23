Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments, 2 series
General News

Experts Offer SOS Immediate GA6 Verifiable Election Help

By       Message Garland Favorito     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/23/17

From flickr.com: Electronic Voting: is it really counting your vote? The way you intended it to? {MID-72123}
Electronic Voting: is it really counting your vote? The way you intended it to?
(Image by Darkstream)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
class="">

6 th District Special Election Bulletin 1 Contact: Garland Favorito

- Advertisement -

April 21, 2017 (404) 664-4044

Experts Offer SOS Immediate GA6 Verifiable Election Help

ATLANTA GA -- 20 computer experts from around the country and beyond have written to Georgia Secretary of State (SOS) Brian Kemp to offer their assistance in urging him to move immediately to verifiable elections. The experts requested answers to several questions about aMarch 1 breach of a voting database at Kennesaw State University's (KSU) Center for Elections (CES). They also cited the national attention on the 6th Congressional District special election as reasons to implement statewide verifiable voting immediately. The list of signees include computer science professors from Stanford, Princeton, Yale, Michigan, Georgia Tech along with a former President of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the world's largest educational and scientific computing society.

- Advertisement -

Their March 15, 2017 letter that was published by Verified Voting has already proved prophetic. On April 15, four electronic poll books were stolen from the vehicle of a Cobb County poll manager. On Tuesday, election night reporting for the 6th Congressional District special election was delayed for hours. Redundant databases and procedures were needed to accommodate legal election schedules. Server software did not detect an incorrect voting card when it was loaded. Some interim election results appear to have been backed out late and leader Jon Ossoff's vote totals dipped below 50% afterwards thus causing a runoff.

Georgia has no voter verified paper ballot that can be used to audit the results of any election. Statewide unverifiable voting was implemented in 2002 by former Secretary of State Cathy Cox even though the law at the time required that any voting machine evaluated have an independent audit trail for each vote cast.

[O.C.G.A . 21-2-301(b) - 2001]

Ironically, current 6th District candidate Karen Handel produced a 2006 report that explained how the voting equipment, audit procedures and ballot recording must be changed. However, after being elected SOS, she reversed her position while receiving $25,000 in donations from family members and partners of the voting machine vendor lobbyist, Massey Bowers LLC. Current SOS Brian Kemp has been unwilling to address the problem and has not responded to the experts' letter even though the 15-year old voting machines are far beyond their 10-year useful life.

The national experts' letter reiterates identical calls for verifiable voting made by local organizations such as VoterGa since its inception. It also confirms opinions of local computer professionals including this Voter Ga founder who challenged adoption of unverifiable voting before machines were purchased.

Bulletin 1 PDF

VoterGa press releases

- Advertisement -

https://twitter.com/VoterGa

https://www.facebook.com/groups/20606506200/

Donate to VoterGa:

https://www.paypal.com/us/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_flow&SESSION=YRy5u0GEKeOUdnd38UNaKJFr-2abGHXHArwT8kfuXQMLBiwR5YY2brIF-VO&dispatch=50a222a57771920b6a3d7b606239e4d529b525e0b7e69bf0224adecfb0124e9b61f737ba21b0819803370655d2811b9456e01fe893c80ec2


Constitution of the United States
(Image by U.S. Archives)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Garland Favorito is a co-founder of VoterGA.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
Series: "Election Integrity"

3 Million "Alien Voters": Figment of DT's Imagination? (Article) (# of views) 02/10/2017
From the Jill Stein Campaign: Finally! The epic court battle we've been waiting for (Article) (# of views) 02/09/2017
Jonathan Simon: Votecounts As 'Alternative Facts' (Article) (# of views) 02/02/2017
View All 52 Articles in "Election Integrity"
Total Views for the Series: 104251   

Series: "voter disenfranchisement"

How the Pennsylvania recount is going so far in Philly (not good) (Article) (# of views) 11/29/2016
He's Ready to Audit the Vote: Who's In? (Article) (# of views) 11/28/2016
Your Vote: Raped and Pillaged - OEN Interviews Greg Palast (Article) (# of views) 05/13/2016
View All 4 Articles in "voter disenfranchisement"
Total Views for the Series: 4664   

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What you need to know about the $700 billion 2008 bail out

VOTER GA CASE HISTORY AND STATUS

Georgia Certified Election Results Missing 130 Votes

Update on Georgia e-vote lawsuit

Machine Flaws, Dubious Results and Deficient Auditing are Key Factors Again in $1.4 billion Cobb SPLOST Tax Levies

Citizens Assail GA Supreme Court Voting Decision

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 