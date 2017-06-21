Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Ossoff- Handel GA6 Hackable Election Results Defy Common Sense

From flickr.com: Diebold Accuvote {MID-134734}
Diebold Accuvote
(Image by AccessibleVoting)   Permission   Details   DMCA
ATLANTA GA -- The unofficial 6th District Special Election (GA6) runoff results have been recorded on Georgia's voting equipment that was formally produced by Diebold Election Systems. Weary voters can now have rest from the bombardment of both political campaigns. Secretary of State (SOS) Kemp kept his promises ""to ensure victory at the ballot box" for former SOS Karen Handel. That is eerily similar to a pledge made by Diebold's CEO Wally O'Dell, in a 2003 fund raising invitation to his home. He wrote: ''I am committed to helping Ohio deliver its electoral votes to the president next year.'' His voting machines did just that. But politics aside, the hackable election results defy common sense. On the June 20th runoff they show Handel edging opponent Jon Ossoff 51.87% to 48.13%. On the April 18th general election, they show Ossoff got 48.12% of the vote against 17 opponents and Handel making the runoff with 19.77%. In Dekalb and Fulton counties, Ossoff got a higher percentage of votes against 17 opponents on April 18th than he did against one opponent on June 20! Ossoff's June 20th percentage does not even equal April 18th totals for Democrats of about 49%. That makes it appear that Ossoff's team quit campaigning on April 18th. In reality, they had a massive door to door canvassing operation that the district has not seen even in the days of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. But Handel's percentage jumped 33 points from April 18th to June 20th as she went from 38,071 votes to 134, 593 without significant canvassing. Why would 34,000 more Republican voters turn out to vote for one candidate on June 20th than for 11 candidates on April 18th? Were the results skewed on April 18th or June 20th? The hackable election results also defy all election polls conducted. Ossoff was ahead by 1-7% points in every GA6 poll. Handel was never ahead in any GA6 poll. So we must decide that either every single poll was wrong or that the hackable voting results are wrong. Was the GA6 election hacked? No one is likely to ever know for sure. But it has been shown that voting machine files at the Center for Election Systems (CES) were found to be exposed on the CES web site from August 28th when Executive Director Merle King was informed to beyond April 18th when the Information Security Office of Kennesaw State University prepared its security assessment. CES prepared the ballots that were installed on every GA6 voting machine.

 

Garland Favorito is a co-founder of VoterGA.

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

