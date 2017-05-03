Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
General News

Security Flaws Found as Cause of GA6 Election Error

By       Message Garland Favorito     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/3/17

From commons.wikimedia.org: Jon Ossoff {MID-72491}
Jon Ossoff
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

ATLANTA GA -- An in-depth Root Cause Analysis released today documents how voting equipment security flaws led to the human error that created delays and controversy in producing the 6 th District special election results on April 18th . The analysis revealed two "critical security flaws" and two "serious security flaws" that span Georgia county servers, voting machines and electronic poll books.

Most of the security flaws involved the software's failure at each level to detect an incorrect voting card from a Roswell runoff that was entered into the 6th District county vote totals. Fulton County had to use redundant databases and procedures for simultaneous parallel elections on the same day to accommodate three elections scheduled on April 18th . The analysis cited inadequate error detection in the software and improper election scheduling as another root cause of the glitch.

When the problem was corrected, leader Jon Ossoff's vote totals dipped below 50%. That caused a runoff with second place candidate Karen Handel who was nearly 30 points behind at 19% of the vote. The election reporting snafu and runoff led to national skepticism about the outcome. Georgia has been under national scrutiny since 2002 when it implemented what national experts call "unverifiable elections". The phrase denotes the equipment's lack of an independent audit trail.

The analysis produced by VoterGA concluded that, "The GEMS servers are vulnerable to fraud and critical errors that can dramatically alter the results of an election". It stated, "The GEMS databases at any county will accept invalid election data from a remote or local source and inject the invalid data into live election results for totaling and publishing."

Since 2002, hundreds of critical and serious security flaws have been documented by a variety of studies examining the same type of voting equipment that has been used in Georgia for 15 years. These studies have been conducted by universities such as Stanford, MIT and Johns Hopkins, technology firms such as Compuware, SAIC and Raba Technologies and states such as Maryland, Ohio, Nevada and California. The machines have a useful life of about 10 years.

The VoterGa preliminary analysis did not find evidence of fraud in the elections but it explains how fraud could be undetectable. It was produced with input from national voting experts and technology professionals in Georgia and other states.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Garland Favorito is a co-founder of VoterGA.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What you need to know about the $700 billion 2008 bail out

VOTER GA CASE HISTORY AND STATUS

Georgia Certified Election Results Missing 130 Votes

Update on Georgia e-vote lawsuit

Experts Offer SOS Immediate GA6 Verifiable Election Help

Machine Flaws, Dubious Results and Deficient Auditing are Key Factors Again in $1.4 billion Cobb SPLOST Tax Levies

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 