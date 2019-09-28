

Community House

Every Local Community Needs to Be Ecologically Wise Now and Forever

Every local community needs to be ecologically wise--now and forever. After we clean up our own communities, let us help our neighbors. Local and regional communities are related in an infinite number of ways--whether they realize it or not. How do we make people realize that we are all interrelated and interconnected in infinite ways? It is love.

We have to be open, honest, and transparent--personally, locally, nationally, and internationally. It is an openness and a longing to find deeper and deeper truths about everything. Maybe that is what God is--being fully and utterly Open with nakedness in the search for deeper and deeper truths.

Certainly God wants a deeper and deeper eternal blessed communion with His and Her creation. My God and Mother Earth is an ecologically wise and loving God. Let us worship God and Mother Earth. May there be a place of worship for the love of God and Mother Earth in every local community.